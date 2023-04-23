Subscribe
Previous / BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller
BTCC / Donington News

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

British Touring Car Championship star Jake Hill has copped a three-place grid penalty for the second race of the series opener at Donington Park.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

Hill, who finished second in his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport, was held responsible for the incident that sidelined three-time champion Ash Sutton’s Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST.

The Kentishman has kept his second place in the results, but will start race two from fifth on the grid.

Hill made a better launch off the grid than Sutton and the polesitting Motorbase Ford of Dan Rowbottom, who was slow away.

Hill drew alongside Rowbottom and appeared to react to Sutton moving across the track. That led to contact between Hill and Rowbottom, which caused the BMW to then hit the Ford of Sutton from the rear.

Sutton was sent onto the grass by the contact, where the unlevel ground tore off the floor, which in turn pulled off the water radiator.

“I got a lovely launch,” said Sutton. “Dan then started moving across and after that I got hit in the back of the car [by Hill].

“That’s not classed as a significant overlap, and where there’s no significant overlap then you have to yield.”

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I didn’t get a good start,” said Rowbottom. “It was my first start in the wet with this car, and I was trying to be cheeky with the clutch.

“Then all hell broke loose because people are trying to win a championship before they even get to Turn 1 of the first race.

“He [Hill] turned across the front of me, and just used Ash to bounce off.”

Hill blamed Sutton for the contact.

“I had a fantastic start and chose to go through the middle of them. Dan Rowbottom was totally innocent, and as I got alongside him Sutton decided to chop me off, and the end result was he took himself out.”

Sutton’s non-finish means he will start race two from 26th on the 27-car grid, while Hill’s penalty means reigning champion Tom Ingram moves up onto the front row alongside first-race winner Dan Cammish, with Andrew Watson and Rowbottom on the second row.

shares
comments

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish beats Hill in thriller
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead

BTCC
Donington

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead

BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race

BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race

BTCC
Donington

BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

More
Jake Hill
Hill stays with West Surrey Racing BMW team for 2023 BTCC

Hill stays with West Surrey Racing BMW team for 2023 BTCC

BTCC

Hill stays with West Surrey Racing BMW team for 2023 BTCC Hill stays with West Surrey Racing BMW team for 2023 BTCC

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

BTCC

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

BTCC race winners get first taste of new machinery in Brands test

BTCC race winners get first taste of new machinery in Brands test

BTCC

BTCC race winners get first taste of new machinery in Brands test BTCC race winners get first taste of new machinery in Brands test

Latest news

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

F1 Formula 1

Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview' Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film

Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP

Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper

How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe