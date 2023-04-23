Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident
British Touring Car Championship star Jake Hill has copped a three-place grid penalty for the second race of the series opener at Donington Park.
Hill, who finished second in his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport, was held responsible for the incident that sidelined three-time champion Ash Sutton’s Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST.
The Kentishman has kept his second place in the results, but will start race two from fifth on the grid.
Hill made a better launch off the grid than Sutton and the polesitting Motorbase Ford of Dan Rowbottom, who was slow away.
Hill drew alongside Rowbottom and appeared to react to Sutton moving across the track. That led to contact between Hill and Rowbottom, which caused the BMW to then hit the Ford of Sutton from the rear.
Sutton was sent onto the grass by the contact, where the unlevel ground tore off the floor, which in turn pulled off the water radiator.
“I got a lovely launch,” said Sutton. “Dan then started moving across and after that I got hit in the back of the car [by Hill].
“That’s not classed as a significant overlap, and where there’s no significant overlap then you have to yield.”
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
“I didn’t get a good start,” said Rowbottom. “It was my first start in the wet with this car, and I was trying to be cheeky with the clutch.
“Then all hell broke loose because people are trying to win a championship before they even get to Turn 1 of the first race.
“He [Hill] turned across the front of me, and just used Ash to bounce off.”
Hill blamed Sutton for the contact.
“I had a fantastic start and chose to go through the middle of them. Dan Rowbottom was totally innocent, and as I got alongside him Sutton decided to chop me off, and the end result was he took himself out.”
Sutton’s non-finish means he will start race two from 26th on the 27-car grid, while Hill’s penalty means reigning champion Tom Ingram moves up onto the front row alongside first-race winner Dan Cammish, with Andrew Watson and Rowbottom on the second row.
Hill stays with West Surrey Racing BMW team for 2023 BTCC
Hill stays with West Surrey Racing BMW team for 2023 BTCC Hill stays with West Surrey Racing BMW team for 2023 BTCC
Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season
Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC race winners get first taste of new machinery in Brands test
BTCC race winners get first taste of new machinery in Brands test BTCC race winners get first taste of new machinery in Brands test
Latest news
Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship
Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship
Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back
Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back
Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'
Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview' Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'
Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film
Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film Warner Bros to produce MotoGP-inspired feature film
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?
How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper
How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.