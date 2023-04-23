Subscribe
Powered by Cataclean
Topic

Powered by Cataclean

Main
Previous / Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident
BTCC / Donington Race report

BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race

Veteran Tom Chilton took victory in a bizarre second race of the day of the British Touring Car Championship opening round at Donington Park.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Donington Park: Chilton wins bizarre wet second race

The Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N benefited from being one of those to pit at the end of the green-flag lap for wet-weather Goodyear tyres when rain made the going slippery.

Chilton was able to defeat Adam Morgan – the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport newcomer was another to pit at the same time – by 7.394 seconds as the rain increased, making it impossible for those on slick rubber.

The race began with first-race winner Dan Cammish keeping Tom Ingram at bay for the lead, but when Ricky Collard parked his Toyota on the track at McLeans with suspension damage that triggered the safety car, it gave those on grooved tyres even more of an advantage as they were able to close the gap to the stricken slicks runners in front.

Once the field was released again it took little time for Chilton and then Morgan to carve their ways to the front, and it was just a matter of time before those who had started on slicks eventually gave up the struggle and pitted.

As the race settled down, Chilton was leading Morgan and Scottish BTCC debutant Ronan Pearson, who had also pitted his Excelr8 Hyundai at the end of the green-flag lap.

In fourth spot was Nic Hamilton, with his brother Lewis watching on from the pit garage and with rain tyres he’d had fitted to his Team Hard Cupra Leon before the green-flag lap even began.

Hamilton soon fell victim to the Motorbase Ford of Sam Osborne and Stephen Jelley’s WSR BMW, but he was still leading the Independents class as the race went into its closing stages.

Nicolas Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown Cupra Leon

Nicolas Hamilton, Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown Cupra Leon

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Catching Hamilton was Power Maxed Racing’s Mikey Doble, making his BTCC debut, and the Vauxhall Astra passed the Cupra into Redgate at the start of the penultimate lap, only for Hamilton to get back ahead at the top of the Craner Curves.

Hamilton’s bid for Independents victory became the focal point, but it was Doble who snatched it – and sixth overall – into the chicane on the final lap.

Doble and Hamilton were among those to be promoted one position when Pearson was excluded after his Hyundai failed the post-race ride-height check. That moved Osborne up to his maiden podium in third from Jelley, Doble and Hamilton.

Nick Halstead (Excelr8 Hyundai) was a lonely seventh, while Colin Turkington was the best-placed of those to pit for wets after the safety car, bringing his WSR BMW home in eighth.

Ninth was Ingram, who got ahead of Bobby Thompson (Team Hard Cupra) and Rowbottom in the final laps.

Rowbottom was classified 11th, the last driver on the lead lap, while late stoppers Cammish, Ash Sutton and Jake Hill were among those to be lapped during their pitstops.

But with the number 12 being pulled out in the reversed-grid draw, Pearson's exclusion handed a second pole of the day for the finale to Cammish, with Rowbottom alongside.

BTCC Donington Park - Race 2 results (21 laps)

 Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Gap 
1 Tom Chilton Hyundai  
2 Adam Morgan BMW 7.394
3 Ronan Pearson Hyundai 15.617*
4 Sam Osborne Ford 18.622
5 Stephen Jelley BMW 22.322
6 Mikey Doble Vauxhall/TOCA 35.360
7 Nicolas Hamilton Cupra/TOCA 35.619
8 Nick Halstead Hyundai 51.253
9 Colin Turkington BMW 59.353
10 Tom Ingram Hyundai 1'17.130
11 Bobby Thompson Cupra/TOCA 1'18.439
12 Dan Rowbottom Ford 1'18.641
13 Dan Cammish Ford 1 lap /3.694
14 Dan Lloyd Cupra/TOCA 1 lap /6.682
15 Rory Butcher Toyota 1 lap /9.426
16 Ash Sutton Ford 1 lap /15.817
17 Jake Hill BMW 1 lap /18.765
18 Aiden Moffat Honda 1 lap /24.000
19 Dexter Patterson Cupra/TOCA 1 lap /37.612
20 Josh Cook Honda 1 lap /48.686
21 Árón T.-Smith Vauxhall/TOCA 1 lap /55.876
22 Andrew Watson Vauxhall/TOCA 2 laps /2.000
 
  Will Powell Honda Retirement
  Jade Edwards Cupra/TOCA Retirement
  George Gamble Toyota Retirement
  Jack Butel Cupra/TOCA Retirement
  Ricky Collard Toyota Retirement

*Excluded for failing post-race ride-height check

shares
comments

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead

BTCC
Donington

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead BTCC Donington Park: Cammish wins again to take early points lead

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

BTCC
Donington

Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident Hill hit with grid drop for BTCC Donington Park second race for Sutton incident

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Latest news

Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock Muller: Ninth in Formula E Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

F1 Formula 1

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship Meeke makes rally return to honour Breen in Portugal Rally Championship

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back Heart of Racing Aston squad to make WEC debut at Spa, Dalla Lana steps back

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper

How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper How the BTCC's retiring technical supremo became a valued gamekeeper

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe