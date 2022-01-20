Tickets Subscribe
All
Tom Ingram off BTCC driver market until 2024
BTCC News

Gordon Shedden close to Dynamics stay for 2022 BTCC season

By:

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden is all but certain to remain at Team Dynamics for the 2022 season.

Gordon Shedden close to Dynamics stay for 2022 BTCC season

The 42-year-old Scot returned to the BTCC last year following three years out of the series, which included a two-season stint in the World Touring Car Cup.

Shedden, who had never previously raced the FK8-model Honda Civic Type R, took until October to score a victory on his return, but his brace of wins at Donington Park was key to a late surge that promoted him to sixth in the standings.

He has been linked with a move elsewhere during the silly season, but now looks set to line up once again alongside Dan Rowbottom, who was ninth in the 2021 championship and is on a two-year deal with Dynamics.

Team boss Matt Neal told Autosport: “Our intention is to run ‘Flash’ and ‘Rowbo’. One of our strengths has always been continuity.

“We didn’t have a fab year last year, but sometimes the ball didn’t roll our way, and you’ve just got to pick yourself up and learn from it.”

Dynamics has acquired a third TBL entrants’ licence on loan for the 2022 season, and Neal has not ruled out the possibility of a return to the cockpit in the third car.

Matt Neal

Matt Neal

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The 55-year-old, like Shedden, is a three-time BTCC champion, and left the door open regarding his driving future when he stood down from racing for the 2021 season in the wake of Honda UK withdrawing its support from the team.

“We’ve been primarily trying to sort the hybrid at the moment,” Neal explained. “So the third driver is lower on the list.

“We know we’ve got a good package for someone.”

While the team is looking for a driver who can bring budget, Neal said that either he or son Henry could step in – Neal Jr won the Touring Car Trophy in 2019 and 2020 at the wheel of an older-spec FK2 Honda run by Dynamics.

“My strength isn’t necessarily out-and-out speed now,” added Neal Sr.

“It’s with the development of the car to new regulations, so the implementing of hybrid could work with that happening.”

comments

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Autosport.com
