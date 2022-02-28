Tickets Subscribe
BTCC News

Gamble lands BMW seat for BTCC debut

Ex-Porsche Carrera Cup GB ace George Gamble has secured a British Touring Car Championship seat with Ciceley Motorsport after a layoff from racing.

Gamble lands BMW seat for BTCC debut
Marcus Simmons
By:

The older brother of 2018 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Tom Gamble will partner Adam Morgan in the Lancastrian squad’s brace of BMW 330e M Sports.

Gamble, 25, was third in the 2019 Carrera Cup standings, and has raced only once since then in a 2020 GT4 European Series outing aboard an Aston Martin shared with Seb Perez, the son of his long-time sponsor, Hooch drinks impresario Steve.

Before moving into the Carrera Cup, Gamble was a star of the Ginetta marque’s one-make series – he was third in the BTCC-supporting Junior championship in 2011 and GT4 Supercup in 2017, and in between that won the GT5 Challenge in 2014.

He arrives at Ciceley as the first BTCC driver recruited since former Ginetta motorsport manager Ashley Gallagher arrived at the team as its new commercial director.

“I’ve mainly raced in the TOCA paddock, and to be fair it feels like I’ve been around for a while,” Gamble told Autosport.

“With COVID [and its financial implications] I was a bit unlucky – it sort of grounded me for a couple of years, but I wanted to work to get back in the TOCA paddock.

“TOCA has the best coverage – my brother races internationally and the coverage they get is rubbish, just live streams.

“I got a huge opportunity from Ciceley and I’m so grateful that we managed to make it work.”

George Gamble (left) with Russell and Adam Morgan

George Gamble (left) with Russell and Adam Morgan

Photo by: B2pjk Media

In light of his background in rear-wheel-drive sportscars, Gamble said it was important to step into a touring car with that format of drivetrain, and that it was a factor for the team too after front-drive specialist Tom Chilton struggled in 2021.

“Definitely, yeah,” he added, “and it’s probably a good year for a first-year driver like me with the new era and hybrid, so everyone is kind of in a new boat – I’m excited about it.

“We’ve known the Morgans for a long time – that kind of put my head into the idea, and Ash was a great help. I think they were keen to get someone who didn’t have mainly front-wheel-drive experience.”

Gamble hopes to get his first taste of BTCC machinery this week at the wheel of one of the two BMW 125i M Sports acquired by Ciceley in the winter of 2020-21.

One of these was converted to hybrid spec last year to assist with the development testing of the system, so Gamble will drive the ‘conventional’ machine.

He hopes to mount an attack on the Jack Sears Trophy, for drivers who have never scored an outright BTCC podium finish: “That’s definitely the plan – that’s a solid aim.”

Adam Morgan, Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330i M Sport

Adam Morgan, Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330i M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ciceley boss Russell Morgan, father of Adam, said: “George’s experience and winning pedigree is clear to see, and I am sure once he has acclimatised to the championship he will be running at the sharp end.

“Remaining with Car Gods as title sponsor is also excellent for continuity within the team as we approach the challenges faced by the changes involved with the switch to hybrid technology, which will certainly add an interesting element to the racing.”

Morgan Jr added: “It’s fantastic to have George join the team for this year – his pedigree in rear-wheel-drive machinery on the TOCA package is second to none and, after our first couple of meetings together, he has fit straight into the team dynamic.

“With a learning year under our belts last season with the BMWs, we are in a brilliant position to have a proper run at the title in 2022.”

BTCC driver line-up so far

Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Aiden Moffat, Dexter Patterson, TBA

West Surrey Racing BMW Colin Tarkington, Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley

BTC Racing Honda TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai Tom Ingram, Dan Lloyd, Tom Chilton, TBA

Motorbase Performance Ford Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne

Team Dynamics Honda Gordon Shedden, Dan Rowbottom, TBA

Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Rory Butcher, TBA, TBA

Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall TBA, TBA

Ciceley Motorsport BMW Adam Morgan, George Gamble

Team Hard Cupra Jack Goff, Aron Taylor-Smith, TBA, TBA

