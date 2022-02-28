Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Gamble lands BMW seat for BTCC debut
BTCC News

Vauxhall BTCC squad signs Crees as first 2022 driver

Vauxhall team Power Maxed Racing has secured its first driver for the 2022 British Touring Car Championship season by signing Michael Crees.

Vauxhall BTCC squad signs Crees as first 2022 driver
Marcus Simmons
By:

Crees will return to the series following his aborted Porsche Supercup campaign to race one of the Warwickshire squad’s Vauxhall Astras.

The 38-year-old from Kent steered a BTC Racing Honda to the Jack Sears Trophy title, for drivers who have never scored a BTCC podium finish, in 2020.

Crees intended to continue with the Brackley team in 2021, but a split on the eve of the season preceded a move into the Formula 1-supporting Porsche series with Parker Revs Motorsport.

Porsche’s decision to axe its British Grand Prix round, which had an adverse effect on his commercial package, and Crees’s bout of COVID-19 sidelined him after just three races and compelled him to work on a BTCC return for 2022, for which he was linked with BMW team Ciceley Motorsport and Cupra squad Team Hard.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be back in the BTCC, so glad to finally get a deal done,” said Crees, who remains eligible for the Jack Sears Trophy in 2022.

“We obviously intended to continue last year and it didn’t quite go to plan, but now I’m hungrier than ever.

“I’m aiming for a strong season in the Vauxhall and have been speaking to the team over the last few years, but never quite managed to get the deal across the line – now we have finally done that.

“The Astra is a new car for me to adjust to, and there are obviously differences this year with the introduction of hybrid power, but I’m confident we can put together a successful season with the guys at Power Maxed Racing and we’re all looking forward to the challenge.”

Michael Crees, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Michael Crees, BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

PMR supremo Adam Weaver added: “We are really pleased to eventually get Michael in our car. He is a great character on the BTCC stage and universally liked by all.

“I’m sure he will make the garage a fun place to be and that we can help him develop and secure the results we know he is capable of.”

BTCC driver line-up so far

Laser Tools Racing Infiniti: Aiden Moffat, Dexter Patterson, TBA
West Surrey Racing BMW: Colin Turkington, Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley
BTC Racing Honda: TBA, TBA, TBA, TBA
Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai: Tom Ingram, Dan Lloyd, Tom Chilton, TBA
Motorbase Performance Ford: Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish, Ollie Jackson, Sam Osborne
Team Dynamics Honda: Gordon Shedden, Dan Rowbottom, TBA
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota: Rory Butcher, TBA, TBA
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall: Michael Crees, TBA
Ciceley Motorsport BMW: Adam Morgan, George Gamble
Team Hard Cupra: Jack Goff, Aron Taylor-Smith, TBA, TBA

