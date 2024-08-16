All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Special feature
BTCC

Friday favourite: The BTCC pocket rocket cruelly denied a title shot

The MG Metro Turbo in the hands of Patrick Watts may have been denied the opportunity to hit the highest of highs due to factors out of his control, but it still remains his favourite car, which he is convinced he could’ve fought for the BTCC title with

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
2_34-02 JEP

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Patrick Watts is surely one of the finest British Touring Car drivers not to score an outright race win. The multiple single-make champion came close with Peugeot during the competitive Super Touring era but the cards (and machinery) never fell his way.

It’s perhaps not surprising, then, that it’s a class dominator that Watts picks as the favourite car from his career. It’s a car that he feels he could have won the BTCC crown with.

Watts joined the factory-supported Roger Dowson Engineering MG Metro team for the 1983 BTCC, or British Saloon Car Championship as it was then known. He started off with the normally aspirated Class C car before getting his hands on the Class B Metro Turbo halfway through the season.

He quickly adapted to the dreaded turbo lag of the period. “You had to left-foot brake and get on the power when you didn’t want it, knowing you’d want it two seconds later,” recalls Watts of the car that helped launch his career. “It was totally different to the single-make cars, all the suspension was different.

“I was a works driver for Austin Rover Group, I was being paid to go racing and my team-mate was Tony Pond. We developed the car in 1983, then in 1984 my team-mate was Robin Brundle and we were all set to win.”

Watts hit the ground running with the 1.3-litre turbocharged pocket rocket, winning his class in three of the first four rounds of 1984. In those days, class winners could score the same number of points as outright victors, so the overall title was a real possibility.

Three class wins from the opening four rounds set up a possible title tilt for Watts

Three class wins from the opening four rounds set up a possible title tilt for Watts

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

But then-works Rover driver Steve Soper lost his 1983 crown when the engine-rocker assembly on the Tom Walkinshaw Racing Vitesses was finally adjudged to be illegal. The result was that Austin Rover, of which MG was a part, withdrew from the 1984 championship.

Watts, who had suffered retirements in the two most recent races, was left with no drive and could only watch as Andy Rouse took the crown in his self-prepared Rover.

“It was a winning car, so I missed my opportunity to be BTCC champion,” rues Watts. It would take until 1992, via more one-make success, before Watts could firmly reestablish himself in the BTCC, with Mazda.

"I would attack the bigger stuff but with a mind to finishing. I don’t remember denting the car – you had to stay out of trouble" Patrick Watts

Nevertheless, he has fond memories of the diminutive, flame-spitting car that produced more than 200bhp and could be a giant-killer against bigger Group A opposition. “I would attack the bigger stuff but with a mind to finishing,” he says. “I don’t remember denting the car – you had to stay out of trouble.”

He now owns one of the original cars and drives it at events such as Super Touring Power at Brands Hatch. “I didn’t know it still existed until someone told me it was for sale,” adds Watts. “I thought it’d be a Metro Challenge car. I bought it quite quickly – he had me over a barrel!”

Watts now owns one of the original MG Metro Turbos - even if it cost him more than he hoped for

Watts now owns one of the original MG Metro Turbos - even if it cost him more than he hoped for

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article New Chevron car for TOCA Junior category is unveiled

Top Comments

Kevin Turner
More from
Kevin Turner
Where Verstappen now sits in the list of the all-time greats

Where Verstappen now sits in the list of the all-time greats

Formula 1
Where Verstappen now sits in the list of the all-time greats
Magazine: Hamilton’s Ferrari challenge for F1 2025

Magazine: Hamilton’s Ferrari challenge for F1 2025

General
Magazine: Hamilton’s Ferrari challenge for F1 2025
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Latest news

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin penalty, Marquez crashes out

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin penalty, Marquez crashes out

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia wins sprint after Martin penalty, Marquez crashes out
DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde dominates race one from pole

DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde dominates race one from pole

DTM DTM
Nurburgring
DTM Nurburgring: Van der Linde dominates race one from pole
Lamborghini reveals replacement for Huracan GT racer

Lamborghini reveals replacement for Huracan GT racer

GT GT
Lamborghini reveals replacement for Huracan GT racer
MotoGP Austrian GP: Martin smashes lap record and beats Bagnaia to crucial pole

MotoGP Austrian GP: Martin smashes lap record and beats Bagnaia to crucial pole

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
MotoGP Austrian GP: Martin smashes lap record and beats Bagnaia to crucial pole

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies

How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Croft
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe