New Chevron car for TOCA Junior category is unveiled

The bespoke Chevron B1417 designed for the new TOCA Junior category that will support the British Touring Car Championship from 2025 has been unveiled at a launch.

Over 100 guests - including representatives from a wide range of BTCC, sportscar and successful junior racing squads - attended the launch that marked the iconic Chevron name's return to motorsport.

The Bolton manufacturer produced a variety of single-seaters and sportscars between the 1960s and 1980s but declined after the death of founder Derek Bennett, before TOCA Junior director Dave Beecroft, who grew up just down the road from the Chevron factory, acquired the rights to the brand in 2022.

The B1417 - so designated because TOCA Junior is for drivers aged between 14 and 17 - is a front-engined, rear-wheel-drive saloon that has been designed to meet the highest safety standards.

Its spaceframe chassis was created by Custom Cages, which builds the successful Alliance Racing BTCC Ford Focuses, while it is powered by a four-cylinder 1.8-litre engine that has been developed in-house by the championship.

It has been designed from a completely blank canvas and with practicality in mind, offering plenty of space for drivers and their coaches, a large windscreen to aid visibility and constructed in a way that allows for easy assembly.

A total of 26 cars will be available for teams to buy for the inaugural season next year, with outfits able to formally register for the championship from Thursday. The cost of one of the new cars is £78,500 without VAT, or £94,200 once VAT is factored in.

The bespoke Chevron B1417 Photo by: JEP

A pre-production model was on display at the Daventry launch but an intensive testing programme is now due to begin imminently.

The B1417 is the result of two years of work by Beecroft and his team - which already operate the popular Citroen Saxo-based Junior Saloon Car Championship - following TOCA chief executive Alan Gow's desire for a new junior series to join the BTCC bill to replace the departing Ginetta Junior.

“This is a ground-breaking moment for not only the TOCA Junior Championship but also UK motorsport as a whole; and it’s something that myself and the team are all immensely proud of delivering,” said Beecroft.

“Since being entrusted this project by Alan Gow we have set out on a vision to deliver the safest possible car that also provides a perfect platform for young drivers to thrive and progress - and I’m confident that we have done just that.

“It’s important that I acknowledge and thank every single person and supplier for their outstanding work. It has been a massive undertaking to design and build a new car and we shouldn’t underestimate for a moment everything that went into this.

“I feel that we have a championship that covers all bases for those that are going to be taking their first steps onto the ladder of motorsport: the highest of safety standards, high performance, parity in all the key areas and, of course, value for money.

“We’re excited to open up registrations and then go on to showcase the car to the fans. A thorough testing programme is in place and with the build of more cars and many more exciting announcements still to come, we’ve got lots to be looking forward to.”

Gow added: “It’s great to see the TOCA Junior Championship coming to life and we’re looking forward to the championship joining the package next season.

“This is a fantastic stepping-stone for young drivers in the UK – a vital bridge between karting and moving into the professional ranks of motorsport.”

The B1417 will now go on public display for the first time at the Donington Park BTCC event next weekend.