Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The double act that carried Ingram to long-awaited BTCC title glory
BTCC Special feature

Friday Favourite: A BTCC champion on his landmark cars and team-mate

He may have stepped back from the British Touring Car Championship, but Andrew Jordan's passion for racing continues to burn bright in historics. The 2013 BTCC champion gets to sample plenty of top-notch machinery, but which makes the pick as his ultimate favourite? And who does he regard as his favourite team-mate?

Kevin Turner
By:
Friday Favourite: A BTCC champion on his landmark cars and team-mate

Andrew Jordan has plenty of cars of cars to choose from when it comes to selecting his favourite. The 2013 British Touring Car champion has competed in historic racing and the World Rallycross Championship, but it’s a machine he’s not yet raced that stands out.

“I drove Mark Sumpter’s Porsche 962 in a test at Donington Park,” recalls the 33-year-old. “When I say ‘favourite’, I don’t mean fun driving, I just mean the most mind-blowing performance. I hadn’t driven massive aero and that car can do sub-60-second laps at Donington. It’s really quick but also old and you’re so far forward in it.”

Sumpter’s 962 is one of the last built, with improved aero, so had more downforce than Jordan was used to. “You have to trust the aero – you’ve got all the grip but when it goes, it goes,” says Jordan. “They’re scary quick and you can see why they’re so expensive to run, but I’d love to race one.”

Of the cars he has raced, it’s the front-wheel-drive NGTC-spec Eurotech Honda Civic FK2 Jordan took to six wins on his way to the 2013 BTCC crown that tops the list.

“It has to be the championship-winning Civic,” he says. “There have been some great historic cars, but that did as much as you’d ever want it to. I knew it so well and it gave me good feedback.”

Although he clinched his BTCC title at Brands Hatch, it’s his visits to the high-speed Thruxton circuit that stands out for Jordan. He took pole at the Hampshire speedbowl in 2012, 2013 and 2014, outpacing the factory Team Dynamics Civics of Gordon Shedden and Matt Neal.

“It got to the point there where we’d turn up and expect to be on pole there,” he says. “It sounds arrogant, but Thruxton always suited the car and I was good there.

“It had a short wheelbase and it was edgy, so you had to be comfortable with it moving around. I’ve driven cars that are easier and less edgy but slower. Watching the onboards from 2013 and 2014, it’s like I’m catching a wasp as lot of the time!”

Jordan took pole at Thruxton three years in a row between 2012 and 2014 in his family-run Eurotech Civic

Jordan took pole at Thruxton three years in a row between 2012 and 2014 in his family-run Eurotech Civic

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

He might have several candidates when it comes to the car, but Jordan doesn’t take long to select his best team-mate…

“Turks has got to be up there,” he says. “If you want to win the BTCC, you have to beat Colin in that BMW.”

Jordan fought West Surrey Racing stablemate Colin Turkington throughout the 2019 BTCC and fell just two points short of a second crown, so it’s perhaps no surprise that he picks the Northern Irishman as his top team-mate. Jordan took six wins to Turkington’s five but a pointless Donington Park event following a race-one crash and his colleague’s consistency made the difference.

“I felt I had the measure of him in 2019, but he always made you dig deep and his preparation was always very good,” adds Jordan. “I drive a lot more on feel, he’s more analytical.”

"Over the season Colin is the guy you have to beat. He’s clever" Andrew Jordan

The title fight got tense towards the end of the campaign, but Jordan admits that was more about him trying to unsettle his rival than anything else: “He was pretty chill. It got a bit frosty at the end but that was circumstances and I was probably stoking the fire a bit to try and make it more awkward, to find an edge.”

Jordan had got used to being the obvious team leader at Eurotech and in a switch to the Triple Eight MG6 alongside Jack Goff in 2015: “That was the first time I thought, ‘There are people who are quicker than me on some days’, which is naïve and you have to accept that,” adds the 26-time BTCC winner.

Jordan beat Goff in the points – fifth to ninth – though it was Goff who took the ageing car’s only win of the season. Nevertheless, that season and the year alongside Mat Jackson, who finished ahead in the 2016 standings, in Motorbase’s Ford Focus helped prepare Jordan for taking on the now four-time BTCC champion at WSR.

Turkington finished ahead in both 2017 and 2018 with the 125i M Sport before both got their hands on the new 330i M Sport, which morphed into the 330e M Sport for 2022.

“I think 2019 was my best year since my title and I felt I should have won it but I didn’t,” concludes Jordan. “Over the season Colin is the guy you have to beat. He’s clever.”

Jordan has enormous respect for four-time champion Turkington, who beat him to the 2019 title in his final full season in the BTCC

Jordan has enormous respect for four-time champion Turkington, who beat him to the 2019 title in his final full season in the BTCC

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

shares
comments
The double act that carried Ingram to long-awaited BTCC title glory
Previous article

The double act that carried Ingram to long-awaited BTCC title glory
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview
General

Magazine: Lewis Hamilton interview

Magazine: F1 Mexican GP review and Ferrari LMH launch
General

Magazine: F1 Mexican GP review and Ferrari LMH launch

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus
Formula 1

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

More
Andrew Jordan
Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad
National

Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad

Jordan: "The worst phone calls" led to British Touring Car Championship exit
BTCC

Jordan: "The worst phone calls" led to British Touring Car Championship exit

Jordan splits with BMW team on eve of 2020 BTCC season
BTCC

Jordan splits with BMW team on eve of 2020 BTCC season

Latest news

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri

Alpine has agreed to end its contract with Oscar Piastri, allowing McLaren's future Formula 1 driver to make an earlier than expected start to life with the team.

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide

OPINION: Even in Kevin Magnussen’s wildest dreams, he never expected to take pole position for Haas at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix - he even said so himself. But exactly that scenario played out at Interlagos and offered a reminder of the wonders of a minnow beating the giants fair and square

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado
WEC WEC

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado

James Calado says becoming the last-ever GTE Pro champion will be a “cherry on the cake” for Ferrari after all the past success it has enjoyed in the World Endurance Championship.

WTCR Bahrain: Michelisz wins race 2 as Azcona closes in on title
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Bahrain: Michelisz wins race 2 as Azcona closes in on title

Norbert Michelisz came from seventh on the partially reversed grid to win the World Touring Car Cup's second Bahrain race, as BRC Hyundai team-mate Mikel Azcona closed on the title.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.