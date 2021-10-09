Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Donington Park BTCC: Plato tops practice from Smiley
BTCC / Donington Qualifying report

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden secures pole position

By:

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden grabbed pole position for the penultimate round of the 2021 series at Donington Park.

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden secures pole position

Shedden had yet to take a pole during his comeback season on his reunification with the Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R team, although he was fastest for round two at Snetterton before being excluded for a rear-wing infringement.

This time, with 21kg of success ballast aboard the Honda, the Scot made it count, getting through the first 25-minute session comfortably in the top 10 and then snatching the pole by 0.033 seconds in the 10-minute shootout.

After a tough season, the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra duo of Dan Lloyd and Jason Plato caused something of a surprise by claiming second and third respectively, but neither quite had enough in the tank to dislodge Shedden.

“The car’s felt good today, but you’ve got to believe, and I really believed today it was in me,” said Shedden. “I had a cracking lap in both sessions.

“The car has been in the sweet spot all day, so let’s hope that transfers to tomorrow. You wouldn’t believe how happy inside that makes me feel.”

After Plato had topped free practice, the Vauxhall pair only just squeezed into the top-10 shootout thanks to last-gasp improvements in Q1.

But Lloyd and Plato starred in the shootout, Lloyd explaining that set-up experiments that didn’t work on his car for free practice were ditched in time for qualifying.

Jason Plato, Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra

Jason Plato, Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Rory Butcher, with 27kg of success ballast on his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, continued his fine run of form from last time out at Silverstone to grab fourth place on the grid.

Butcher made it through to the shootout despite having his fastest two Q1 efforts deleted due to track limit offences.

Senna Proctor topped Q1 in his BTC Racing Honda, which is on 21kg of success weight. That Q1 time would have put him third on the grid, but he couldn’t match that in the shootout and will start fifth.

Likewise, Colin Turkington, his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport on 48kg ballast, was an impressive second in Q1 but also went slower later on, so the four-time champion will line up sixth.

Continuing that theme, Dan Rowbottom was third quickest in Q1 in the second of the Team Dynamics Hondas (9kg ballast), but he also went slower and slipped to seventh.

Chris Smiley was eighth quickest in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, ahead of the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 of championship leader Ash Sutton.

Sutton, with the maximum 75kg of ballast, was fourth in Q1 but he was another who could not get close to that time later on, and had a wild grassy moment at Coppice on his final effort on his way to ninth.

Josh Cook, his BTC Honda on 39kg success weight, rounded out the top 10.

Behind Adam Morgan’s Ciceley Motorsport BMW, title contenders Tom Ingram (Excelr8 Hyundai) and Jake Hill (Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus) took 12th and 13th, with 66kg and 57kg respectively of success ballast hampering their front-wheel-drive machinery in their bids to escape Q1.

BTCC Donington Park - Qualifying Results

Results to follow

shares
comments

Related video

Donington Park BTCC: Plato tops practice from Smiley

Previous article

Donington Park BTCC: Plato tops practice from Smiley
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

6 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

33 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole

2 h
4
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

4 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

1 h
Latest news
Donington Park BTCC: Shedden secures pole position
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden secures pole position

12m
Donington Park BTCC: Plato tops practice from Smiley
BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Plato tops practice from Smiley

2 h
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus
BTCC

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

4 h
Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Oct 2, 2021
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus
HIST

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

Sep 30, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Croft Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:27
BTCC
Sep 20, 2021

BTCC: Croft Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 4, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:00
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 3 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds 01:21
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 2 in 80 seconds

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds 01:18
BTCC
Jun 29, 2021

BTCC: Brands Hatch Race 1 in 80 seconds

More
Marcus Simmons
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus
BTCC

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

Cullen reclaims third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National

Cullen reclaims third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

More
Gordon Shedden
Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame Thruxton II
BTCC

Shedden and Edwards disagree on Thruxton BTCC crash blame

Honda drivers Proctor and Shedden head Oulton BTCC test Oulton Park
BTCC

Honda drivers Proctor and Shedden head Oulton BTCC test

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus
BTCC

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

Trending Today

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1 team

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "fully going" for Turkey F1 pole, not asked to help Hamilton

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops qualifying, Bottas on pole

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso under investigation for F1 yellow-flag infringement in Turkey

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton fastest, Bottas takes Turkey pole

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
4 h
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021

Latest news

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden secures pole position
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Shedden secures pole position

Donington Park BTCC: Plato tops practice from Smiley
BTCC BTCC

Donington Park BTCC: Plato tops practice from Smiley

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus
BTCC BTCC

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC
BTCC BTCC

Jordan sure he has ‘moved on’ from racing in BTCC

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.