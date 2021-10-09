Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future
BTCC / Donington Practice report

BTCC Donington Park: Plato tops practice from Smiley

British Touring Car Championship wins record holder Jason Plato topped free practice for the latest round at Donington Park with a last-ditch effort in the second session.

BTCC Donington Park: Plato tops practice from Smiley

The bespectacled 53-year-old veteran “put some good boots on for a quali sim” in the closing moments in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, dislodging long-time pacesetter Josh Cook from the top of the times.

Chris Smiley moved to the fore at the same time, his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N also bettering Cook’s best, but falling 0.090 seconds short of Plato’s marker.

“We’ve found some stuff in the week which we’ve been struggling with all year,” said two-time champion Plato.

“We certainly found some issues with how my engine performed – we found some strange things that were very apparent [last time out] at Silverstone, to do with minuscule applications of the throttle, where we were losing loads of boost. It was like throwing a parachute out of the back.

“Our engine guy has been working on it this morning and he thinks he’s found a solution to it – fingers crossed we’ve found it.

“The issues we’ve had we’ve chipped away, and each time found an improvement.”

While Plato and Smiley are not carrying any success ballast this weekend, Cook has 39kg aboard his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R.

Cook looked superb on the circuit, and set the third fastest time in each of the two sessions, setting the theoretical best overall on sector times in the opening period.

Gordon Shedden was another late improver in a Team Dynamics Honda on 15kg of ballast, and he ended up fourth fastest, just 0.001s adrift of Cook.

Gordon Shedden, Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R

Gordon Shedden, Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Aron Taylor-Smith, buoyed by the recent announcement of a new multi-year deal with Team Hard, lay second to Cook in the times for much of the second session.

But the late improvements demoted the Irishman’s Cupra to sixth, with team-mate Jack Mitchell putting in by far the best performance of his BTCC career to go fifth in the late moments.

Rory Butcher, now with 27kg of ballast on board his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla after his double Silverstone win, looked strong again – the Scot was fourth in the opening session, and ended up seventh in the second.

That was enough to edge out the Excel8 Hyundai of Tom Ingram, who did a good job on 66kg of success weight to go eighth fastest.

The fastest two drivers in the slower opening session failed to improve in the later period, although their morning times put them just inside the top 10 overall. Adam Morgan set the pace earlier on in his Ciceley Motorsport BMW 330i M Sport, pipping Senna Proctor’s BTC Honda by 0.003s.

Championship leader Ash Sutton looks to be a borderline top-10 contender with 75kg ballast aboard his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 following free practice, and he was slightly quicker than fellow title contender Jake Hill’s Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus (57kg ballast) in each session.

Colin Turkington ran in the midfield in his West Surrey Racing-run BMW, on 48kg of ballast.

While the second session ran drama-free, the first featured two red flags.

The first came when Jack Goff parked his Team Hard Cupra on the grass on the inside of Schwantz Curve when it cut out, while the second – which came with a minute to go and led to a termination of the session – was caused by team-mate Nicolas Hamilton spinning into the Craner Curves gravel trap.

Donington Park BTCC - FP2 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jason Plato 20 1'09.482  
2 United Kingdom Chris Smiley 21 1'09.572 0.090
3 United Kingdom Josh Cook 18 1'09.705 0.223
4 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 21 1'09.706 0.224
5 United Kingdom Jack Mitchell 21 1'09.751 0.269
6 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 20 1'09.764 0.282
7 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 23 1'09.771 0.289
8 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 20 1'09.776 0.294
9 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 21 1'09.855 0.373
10 United Kingdom Tom Oliphant 28 1'09.871 0.389
11 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 25 1'09.874 0.392
12 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 16 1'09.880 0.398
13 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 22 1'09.927 0.445
14 United Kingdom Jake Hill 21 1'09.986 0.504
15 United Kingdom Senna Proctor 19 1'09.991 0.509
16 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 22 1'09.999 0.517
17 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 18 1'10.011 0.529
18 United Kingdom Sam Smelt 23 1'10.025 0.543
19 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 25 1'10.115 0.633
20 Jersey Jack Butel 25 1'10.118 0.636
21 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 27 1'10.265 0.783
22 Jade Edwards 25 1'10.389 0.907
23 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 22 1'10.491 1.009
24 United Kingdom Carl Boardley 25 1'10.577 1.095
25 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 22 1'10.601 1.119
26 Andy Neate 16 1'10.690 1.208
27 United Kingdom Jack Goff 14 1'10.706 1.224
28 Nicolas Hamilton 23 1'10.988 1.506
29 Rick Parfitt Jr. 20 1'11.243 1.761
View full results

Donington Park BTCC - FP1 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 13 1'09.840  
2 United Kingdom Senna Proctor 19 1'09.843 0.003
3 United Kingdom Josh Cook 17 1'09.939 0.099
4 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 18 1'09.950 0.110
5 United Kingdom Sam Smelt 19 1'10.085 0.245
6 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 15 1'10.088 0.248
7 United Kingdom Chris Smiley 15 1'10.122 0.282
8 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 20 1'10.184 0.344
9 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 17 1'10.222 0.382
10 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 16 1'10.277 0.437
11 United Kingdom Jake Hill 18 1'10.281 0.441
12 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 18 1'10.283 0.443
13 United Kingdom Jason Plato 14 1'10.335 0.495
14 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 19 1'10.354 0.514
15 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 15 1'10.389 0.549
16 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 20 1'10.514 0.674
17 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 16 1'10.532 0.692
18 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 13 1'10.602 0.762
19 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 18 1'10.616 0.776
20 United Kingdom Jack Mitchell 18 1'10.672 0.832
21 Andy Neate 18 1'10.803 0.963
22 United Kingdom Jack Goff 14 1'10.820 0.980
23 United Kingdom Tom Oliphant 18 1'10.823 0.983
24 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 10 1'10.998 1.158
25 Jersey Jack Butel 15 1'11.271 1.431
26 Nicolas Hamilton 18 1'11.400 1.560
27 Rick Parfitt Jr. 13 1'11.505 1.665
28 Jade Edwards 17 1'11.852 2.012
29 United Kingdom Carl Boardley 15 1'17.944 8.104
View full results
The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future Plus

The green light shining for the BTCC's hybrid future

The Cosworth Electronics-developed BTCC hybrid system made its public debut in the most recent round at Silverstone. It's simple, but could significantly change the series' technical challenges for both the drivers and the teams

BTCC
3 h
The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years Plus

The restored BSCC battler back in its family's hands after 50 years

The Imps of George Bevan became famous in British Saloon Car Championship competition during the early 1970s. Thanks to the efforts of a small band of enthusiasts, including Bevan's grandson Jonathan, one of the ex-Bill McGovern title winners has recently returned to the race track

Historics
Sep 30, 2021
The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger Plus

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

A driver with limited funds behind him, it’s been a tough road to the top of the British Touring Car Championship for Jake Hill. Now he’s a title contender, accomplished historic racer and in-demand coach. It’s a great life for this self-confessed motorsport junkie

BTCC
Aug 26, 2021
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021

