Cammish joins BTCC team-mate Sutton in committing his future to Alliance Racing

Dan Cammish has joined team-mate Ash Sutton in committing his immediate future to the Alliance Racing British Touring Car Championship squad by signing a fresh multi-year deal.

Four-time champion Sutton signed an agreement through to the end of 2026 with the NAPA-backed team on the eve of this year's BTCC campaign beginning and Cammish has now got a similar deal.

He first joined Alliance - formerly known as Motorbase Performance - for the 2022 BTCC season, and has subsequently taken four wins at the wheel of one of the squad's Ford Focuses and sits fourth in the standings currently.

Cammish is enjoying his strongest season with Alliance to date and is 42 points adrift of standings leader Jake Hill ahead of the second half of the season commencing at Croft this weekend.

The 35-year-old three-time Porsche Carrera Cup GB conqueror was previously a title contender with the Dynamics Honda outfit and came within two laps of taking the 2019 crown.

"It is fantastic to have signed another multi-year agreement with Alliance Racing," said Cammish.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team thus far, and I am very proud to be continuing our relationship.

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"The support I have from the team - along with NAPA - is something very special and I can't thank Pete Osborne [Alliance Racing boss] and Steve Richardson [NAPA UK CEO] enough for their help and trust with this opportunity.

"I can't wait to get back on track this weekend at Croft knowing this great team is behind me now, and in the future."

Osborne added: "We couldn’t be happier to extend Dan’s stay with NAPA Racing UK and in the BTCC, Dan has been a key part of the achievement of the team and a fantastic person to have in our pits.

"He’s a true professional on and off the track and has shown the speed, racecraft, and consistency to battle up there with the very best on the BTCC grid.

"We’re all delighted to have Dan and his family as part of NAPA Racing UK for another two years and we look forward to achieving even more success with Dan."

As well as the agreements with Sutton and Cammish, Alliance revealed earlier this year that it also has the backing of the NAPA auto parts company through to the end of 2026.