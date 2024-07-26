All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
BTCC Croft

Cammish joins BTCC team-mate Sutton in committing his future to Alliance Racing

BTCC frontrunner Cammish to remain with the Alliance Ford Focus squad to 2026 after signing fresh deal

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Dan Cammish has joined team-mate Ash Sutton in committing his immediate future to the Alliance Racing British Touring Car Championship squad by signing a fresh multi-year deal.

Four-time champion Sutton signed an agreement through to the end of 2026 with the NAPA-backed team on the eve of this year's BTCC campaign beginning and Cammish has now got a similar deal.

He first joined Alliance - formerly known as Motorbase Performance - for the 2022 BTCC season, and has subsequently taken four wins at the wheel of one of the squad's Ford Focuses and sits fourth in the standings currently.

Cammish is enjoying his strongest season with Alliance to date and is 42 points adrift of standings leader Jake Hill ahead of the second half of the season commencing at Croft this weekend.

The 35-year-old three-time Porsche Carrera Cup GB conqueror was previously a title contender with the Dynamics Honda outfit and came within two laps of taking the 2019 crown.

"It is fantastic to have signed another multi-year agreement with Alliance Racing," said Cammish.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team thus far, and I am very proud to be continuing our relationship.

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"The support I have from the team - along with NAPA - is something very special and I can't thank Pete Osborne [Alliance Racing boss] and Steve Richardson [NAPA UK CEO] enough for their help and trust with this opportunity.

"I can't wait to get back on track this weekend at Croft knowing this great team is behind me now, and in the future."

Osborne added: "We couldn’t be happier to extend Dan’s stay with NAPA Racing UK and in the BTCC, Dan has been a key part of the achievement of the team and a fantastic person to have in our pits.

"He’s a true professional on and off the track and has shown the speed, racecraft, and consistency to battle up there with the very best on the BTCC grid.

"We’re all delighted to have Dan and his family as part of NAPA Racing UK for another two years and we look forward to achieving even more success with Dan."

As well as the agreements with Sutton and Cammish, Alliance revealed earlier this year that it also has the backing of the NAPA auto parts company through to the end of 2026.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Introducing the breakout BTCC star who put the golf clubs away

Top Comments

Stephen Lickorish
More from
Stephen Lickorish
Inside the plan to put UK motorsport in the spotlight

Inside the plan to put UK motorsport in the spotlight

National
Inside the plan to put UK motorsport in the spotlight
New Group C series to be launched in 2025

New Group C series to be launched in 2025

National
New Group C series to be launched in 2025
The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans test day
The Cadillac Le Mans rookie seeking to transfer virtual success to reality

Latest news

Live: F1 Belgian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Belgian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Live: F1 Belgian GP updates – FP3 & Qualifying
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 as Stroll crashes

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 as Stroll crashes

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen tops wet FP3 as Stroll crashes
Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles

Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Mercedes abandons new floor after Spa practice struggles
Alpine's F1 upheaval continues with major changes on track

Alpine's F1 upheaval continues with major changes on track

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alpine's F1 upheaval continues with major changes on track

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe