All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Practice report
BTCC Croft

BTCC Croft: Cook fastest in practice from Ingram

Toyota star beats title contenders after mid-season development

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Josh Cook, LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

Josh Cook topped free practice as the British Touring Car Championship resumed at Croft following its five-week summer break.

The red-headed West Countryman appeared to reap the dividend of mid-season development work carried out by the Speedworks Motorsport squad on his LKQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport, although was realistic that free practice is one thing, qualifying and racing quite another.

Cook dipped below the FP1-topping time set by Tom Ingram going into the final quarter of an hour of FP2, and then went 0.017 seconds quicker still on his following lap.

That put Cook 0.122s quicker than the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback of Ingram on combined times across the two sessions, and 0.212s better than Ingram’s team-mate Tom Chilton in the FP2 order.

Any further hope of quick times was promptly doused – literally – by a heavy rain shower that rendered the final 10 minutes of FP2 a washout, although some did venture out to get a read on wet-weather conditions.

“P1 is good, and the car felt a bit wild, but I knew there was something good in there,” Cook told Autosport.

“I knew that if we could nudge it in the direction we wanted, it would be comparable to the others, but with this weather the track is going to be green again as we head into qualifying.

“We did some development over the summer break, which was good because we really needed it. Everything seems to have been positive, but we won’t know for sure until we’ve done a few races.”

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Excelr8 looks strong this weekend, with Ingram’s FP1 best good for second overall, while he also set the third best time in FP2 behind Chilton to complete a 2-3 in that session for the Hyundais.

Second quickest in FP1, with a time good enough for fourth overall across the two sessions, was the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport of 14-time Croft BTCC race winner Colin Turkington.

Backing up Turkington in a strong showing for the Northern Irish contingent was Chris Smiley, who looked at his spectacular best in the lead Restart Racing Cupra Leon on his way to fourth in FP2, fifth overall.

That put him just ahead of Dan Rowbottom, who set the quickest time for the squadron of Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus STs.

Seventh across the two sessions was Rob Huff in his Speedworks-run Toyota Gazoo Racing GB Corolla, while four-time champion Ash Sutton was eighth in his NAPA Ford ahead of the WSR BMW of championship leader Jake Hill.

Rounding out the top 10 overall across the morning was Adam Morgan’s WSR BMW.

With the alternate positions from FP2 deciding the qualifying groups, it leaves the entire top three in the championship of Hill, Ingram and Sutton running together in the opening session for the first phase.

BTCC Croft - Practice results

FP2

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 13

1'21.784

   92.443
2 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors 3 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 11

+0.212

1'21.996

 0.212 92.204
3 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors 80 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 14

+0.375

1'22.159

 0.163 92.021
4 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing 222 Cupra León 13

+0.404

1'22.188

 0.029 91.989
5 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK 32 Ford Focus ST 13

+0.412

1'22.196

 0.008 91.980
6 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW 20 BMW 330e M Sport 15

+0.426

1'22.210

 0.014 91.964
7 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 12 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+0.491

1'22.275

 0.065 91.891
8 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW 33 BMW 330e M Sport 13

+0.749

1'22.533

 0.258 91.604
9 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 24 BMW 330e M Sport 17

+0.749

1'22.533

 0.000 91.604
10 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 11 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 14

+0.834

1'22.618

 0.085 91.510
11 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 1 Ford Focus ST 17

+0.849

1'22.633

 0.015 91.493
12 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing 40 Vauxhall Astra 12

+0.849

1'22.633

 0.000 91.493
13
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
 88 Vauxhall Astra 13

+0.855

1'22.639

 0.006 91.487
14
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
 14 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 11

+0.900

1'22.684

 0.045 91.437
15 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ 16 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+0.979

1'22.763

 0.079 91.350
16 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus ST 14

+1.099

1'22.883

 0.120 91.217
17
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
 18 Cupra León 13

+1.148

1'22.932

 0.049 91.163
18
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
 29 Cupra León 13

+1.915

1'23.699

 0.767 90.328
19
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
 22 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 14

+3.854

1'25.638

 1.939 88.283
20 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus ST 14

+4.141

1'25.925

 0.287 87.988
View full results  

FP1

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors 80 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 16

1'21.906

   92.305
2 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW 20 BMW 330e M Sport 19

+0.158

1'22.064

 0.158 92.128
3 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing 40 Vauxhall Astra 16

+0.374

1'22.280

 0.216 91.886
4 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 12 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+0.394

1'22.300

 0.020 91.863
5 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 1 Ford Focus ST 16

+0.398

1'22.304

 0.004 91.859
6 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 24 BMW 330e M Sport 19

+0.405

1'22.311

 0.007 91.851
7 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 14

+0.426

1'22.332

 0.021 91.828
8 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK 32 Ford Focus ST 17

+0.457

1'22.363

 0.031 91.793
9 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors 3 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+0.473

1'22.379

 0.016 91.775
10 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW 33 BMW 330e M Sport 16

+0.508

1'22.414

 0.035 91.736
11
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
 14 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+0.575

1'22.481

 0.067 91.662
12
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
 88 Vauxhall Astra 15

+0.727

1'22.633

 0.152 91.493
13 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus ST 16

+0.826

1'22.732

 0.099 91.384
14 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing 222 Cupra León 12

+0.965

1'22.871

 0.139 91.230
15 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 11 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 16

+1.038

1'22.944

 0.073 91.150
16
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
 18 Cupra León 16

+1.338

1'23.244

 0.300 90.822
17 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ 16 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 12

+1.517

1'23.423

 0.179 90.627
18 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus ST 17

+1.532

1'23.438

 0.015 90.611
19
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
 29 Cupra León 14

+2.411

1'24.317

 0.879 89.666
20
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
 22 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 16

+4.519

1'26.425

 2.108 87.479
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Cammish joins BTCC team-mate Sutton in committing his future to Alliance Racing

Top Comments

Marcus Simmons
More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Croft: Turkington takes pole over Cammish

BTCC Croft: Turkington takes pole over Cammish

BTCC
Croft
BTCC Croft: Turkington takes pole over Cammish
Introducing the breakout BTCC star who put the golf clubs away

Introducing the breakout BTCC star who put the golf clubs away

BTCC
Introducing the breakout BTCC star who put the golf clubs away
The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

Plus
Plus
IMSA
The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

Latest news

F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race

F2 FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race
Zhou penalised for impeding Verstappen in Spa qualifying

Zhou penalised for impeding Verstappen in Spa qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Zhou penalised for impeding Verstappen in Spa qualifying
F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Perez: I've not "forgotten how to drive" after securing Belgium front row

Perez: I've not "forgotten how to drive" after securing Belgium front row

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Perez: I've not "forgotten how to drive" after securing Belgium front row

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe