Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win
BTCC / Snetterton News

BTCC's Ingram "not a fool" to switch to Hyundai

By:

British Touring Car Championship star Tom Ingram says he has proved he was not a fool to switch to the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai team, following his first win in the car at Snetterton.

BTCC's Ingram "not a fool" to switch to Hyundai

Commercial reasons were behind Ingram’s switch from the proven race-winning Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla to Excelr8’s Hyundai i30 N Fastback, which scored two reversed-grid podiums in its maiden season in 2020.

Ingram’s Snetterton victory came in the reversed-grid finale, which is notorious for throwing up random winners at a BTCC event, but he scored the highest points tally of anyone over the weekend, has added a pair of second places in 2021, and has qualified the Hyundai in the top four at each of the first two rounds.

“Out of six races so far, we’ve had three podiums and we’ve never been outside the top six on pace,” Ingram told Autosport.

“From that point of view, it shows that we have got great pace in the car.

“If we can stay consistent, and do the job we’re supposed to do, then we’ll be in the mix for the championship.

“A lot of people said ‘what a foolish thing to do’ when I joined Excelr8, but we want to win races, and it’s so nice to prove that we can.”

Tom Ingram, Excelr8 Trade Price Cars Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Tom Ingram, Excelr8 Trade Price Cars Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

After a second place first time out in the Hyundai at Thruxton, Ingram qualified the car second at Snetterton, kept that position in race one, and added a fourth in race two before his win in the finale.

The results have moved him up to second in the standings, just two points behind reigning champion Ash Sutton. He leads the Independents rankings from Sutton on a wins countback, and along with Chris Smiley has propelled Excelr8 to the top of the Independent teams charts.

While a charging Sutton kept Ingram in sight to the end of the final race at Snetterton, the Hyundai driver said he had plenty of pace in hand.

“My head was going ‘get a 10-second lead, get a 15-second lead’,” said Ingram.

“But another part of my head was saying, ‘Tom, don’t be an idiot – you might get a puncture or a safety car.’

“It was such a great weekend for the team – I’m absolutely delighted that everyone came to celebrate their first win at the podium.”

Excelr8 team principal Justina Williams told Autosport that the arrival of Ingram and engineer Spencer Aldridge from Speedworks has been “crucial” to the team’s upturn in competitiveness.

The Suffolk squad, previously best known for being a giant of the Mini Challenge, first entered the BTCC in 2019 with the venerable MG6, before making the brave decision to turn constructor for 2020 with the Hyundai.

The COVID-19 pandemic meant development on the i30 was difficult, while intended lead engineer Kevin Berry’s international commitments and quarantine requirements kept him away from the BTCC for most of the season.

“It was tough for us over the winter because the 2020 season ended so late, so the window before 2021 was very short,” said Williams, whose squad expanded from two cars to four due to its new association with former Audi team Trade Price Cars.

“It was a big ask from the team to build two new cars [for Ingram and Rick Parfitt Jr], but they were able to spend time developing things.

“Having Tom on the team has helped us all move forward, and with Spencer he’ll move us further forward.

“He should have won the championship a few years ago, and I hope he wins it with us – his driving skill and engineering knowledge with Spencer means things will continue to happen for us.

“I can’t explain how I feel – it’s amazing. It’s been a tough one for us, and we just all had to keep going to get to this point.”

Excelr8 is eyeing a tie-up with Hyundai UK for future seasons.

“They say they want to be involved, and this will only help it,” said Williams.

shares
comments

Related video

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win

Previous article

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

1d
2
Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

1h
3
Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

2h
4
Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

2h
5
Formula 1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

1h
Latest news
BTCC's Ingram "not a fool" to switch to Hyundai
BTCC

BTCC's Ingram "not a fool" to switch to Hyundai

12m
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win

Jun 13, 2021
Snetterton BTCC: Brilliant Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Brilliant Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Jun 13, 2021
Snetterton BTCC: Turkington claims first 2021 win with Race 1 victory
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington claims first 2021 win with Race 1 victory

Jun 13, 2021
Hill proud of Motorbase/MB team for full-ballast Snetterton qualifying
BTCC

Hill proud of Motorbase/MB team for full-ballast Snetterton qualifying

Jun 13, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win Snetterton
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win

Snetterton BTCC: Brilliant Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win Snetterton
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Brilliant Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Tom Ingram More
Tom Ingram
Ingram impressed by “almost redesigned” BTCC Hyundai
BTCC

Ingram impressed by “almost redesigned” BTCC Hyundai

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus
BTCC

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad Excelr8 in 2021 after move from Toyota
BTCC

Ingram to lead Hyundai BTCC squad Excelr8 in 2021 after move from Toyota

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great Plus

The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great

Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris

BTCC
May 18, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Plus

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action

BTCC
May 7, 2021
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best Plus

The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best

The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention

BTCC
May 6, 2021
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC Plus

How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC

After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off

BTCC
May 5, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes

BTCC
May 4, 2021
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait Plus

How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait

After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off

BTCC
Apr 30, 2021
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary Plus

How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary

The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force

BTCC
Apr 25, 2021
The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

It’s four decades since one of UK motorsport’s most successful teams made its debut at Silverstone in British Formula 3. Now it’s top dog in the BTCC, time to blow out some candles with boss Dick Bennetts

BTCC
Mar 12, 2021

Trending Today

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

How small changes will help Mercedes avoid more ‘magic button’ trouble

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: "Worrying" if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC lineup, Briscoe stood down
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus reveals Monza WEC lineup, Briscoe stood down

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa F1 designer Furbatto to join Aston Martin

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

Latest news

BTCC's Ingram "not a fool" to switch to Hyundai
BTCC BTCC

BTCC's Ingram "not a fool" to switch to Hyundai

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win

Snetterton BTCC: Brilliant Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Brilliant Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington claims first 2021 win with Race 1 victory
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington claims first 2021 win with Race 1 victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.