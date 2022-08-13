Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BTCC Snetterton: Ingram heads practice from Hill
BTCC / Snetterton Qualifying report

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

British Touring Car Championship points leader Colin Turkington grabbed pole position at Snetterton in a qualifying session dominated by BMW, narrowly beating his West Surrey Racing stablemate Jake Hill.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

Turkington trailed Hill's sister WSR-run BMW 330e M Sport after the first runs, and during the second half of the session improvements were few and far between as the track temperature approached 40C.

Out came the WSR trio of Hill, Turkington and Stephen Jelley – who were already running 1-2-3 – for their final runs with a few minutes remaining.

Hill set a purple first sector, before Turkington went quicker still, but both then failed to improve their personal bests in the second sector.

In the final portion of the lap, Hill got into a slide at Coram while passing a Team Hard Cupra and lost further time, while Turkington nailed another purple sector to eclipse Hill by 0.065s.

Four-time champion Turkington had led Jelley around on the first runs, when Jelley set his best effort, and the favour was returned later in the session.

“I surprised myself,” said Turkington, who as championship leader was allowed no hybrid use. “I wasn’t going into qualifying thinking I had a shot at pole.

“Our free practice pace was decent, but everyone else [Hill and Tom Ingram] was five or six tenths up the road, although granted I didn’t put fresh rubber on.

“I got a bit of a slipstream off Stephen which helped negate the loss of hybrid, but with the track temperature so high it’s just about getting in the window.

“You’ve got one lap to do it – you’re just crawling round the out-lap trying not to cook the rear tyres.”

Jake Hill, ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Jake Hill, ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

With the hot temperatures seeming to favour the rear-wheel-drive format, Ingram was the fastest of the front-driven contenders, taking fourth fastest with his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

Ingram, at the circuit where the Hyundai took its first win in 2021, was in the pole battle early on but had no answer in the end to the BMWs, although he was elevated to third later on when Jelley was penalised one position on the grid for impeding Dan Cammish.

Ciceley Motorsport’s Adam Morgan made it four BMWs in the top five, while veteran Jason Plato, back at the scene of his first BTCC race win 25 years ago, put in the best qualifying performance of his farewell season in the series to claim sixth position in his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R.

Plato just edged out Team Dynamics’ Dan Rowbottom for the honour of fastest Honda driver, with Cammish taking eighth in his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

Tom Chilton continued his recent upward curve to go ninth in his Excelr8 Hyundai, with the top 10 completed by the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Ricky Collard.

Reigning champion Ash Sutton was 11th in his Motorbase Ford. He was on a late push-lap when he spun off at Riches.

Double Croft winner Dan Lloyd also went off course at the Esses, but qualified his Excelr8 Hyundai 12th, while Gordon Shedden is 14th after a difficult day in his Dynamics Honda.

Title contender Josh Cook’s woes continue – he was 22nd, and over a second adrift of BTC team-mate Plato. Still, that’s four places ahead of Rory Butcher, although the Speedworks Toyota pilot did set a time good enough for 20th before that was deleted due to track limits.

shares
comments
BTCC Snetterton: Ingram heads practice from Hill
Previous article

BTCC Snetterton: Ingram heads practice from Hill
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Snetterton: Ingram heads practice from Hill Snetterton
BTCC

BTCC Snetterton: Ingram heads practice from Hill

Short and Harrison close on Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot
National

Short and Harrison close on Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Colin Turkington More
Colin Turkington
Turkington and Jelley remain with BMW squad for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC

Turkington and Jelley remain with BMW squad for 2022 BTCC season

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to 13th career win in Race 3 at Croft Croft
BTCC

Croft BTCC: Turkington cruises to 13th career win in Race 3 at Croft

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years Plus
BTCC

The rollercoaster ride of West Surrey Racing's 40 years

West Surrey Racing More
West Surrey Racing
Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready
BTCC

Inside the engineering challenge of getting BTCC hybrid-ready

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season
BTCC

Jake Hill joins West Surrey Racing for 2022 BTCC season

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open Brands Hatch II
BTCC

Oliphant's Australia move leaves top BMW BTCC seat open

Latest news

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

British Touring Car Championship points leader Colin Turkington grabbed pole position at Snetterton in a qualifying session dominated by BMW, narrowly beating his West Surrey Racing stablemate Jake Hill.

BTCC Snetterton: Ingram heads practice from Hill
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Snetterton: Ingram heads practice from Hill

Tom Ingram led the way across the two sessions of free practice at a scorching Snetterton for the latest round of the British Touring Car Championship.

BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale

British Touring Car Championship rookie George Gamble took his maiden series victory in the reversed-grid finale to the Knockhill round.

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton takes first Ford win after close Hill fight
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton takes first Ford win after close Hill fight

Reigning British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton finally claimed his first victory of the 2022 season at Knockhill after another thrilling battle with Jake Hill.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test Plus

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Expectations were high for the start of the British Touring Car Championship’s hybrid power era, and despite nerves and problems to solve prior to its debut the new rules gained widespread approval. Here’s how the first test at Donington Park was passed and the thorough examinations that are to follow

BTCC
Apr 28, 2022
The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions Plus

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Reigning BTCC champion Ash Sutton and Porsche Carrera Cup GB victor Dan Cammish form a potent line-up at the Motorbase-run NAPA Racing team as the series adopts hybrid power. With Sutton bringing the key components of his title-winning Laser Tools Racing set-up, and Cammish eager to prove a point on his return, their dynamic is set to be one of the season's major talking points

BTCC
Apr 21, 2022
The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on Plus

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Veteran team manager Marvin Humphries and former Tech-Speed team boss has worked not only with stars of the British Touring Car Championship, but legends including Gil de Ferran, Hans Stuck and Tom Sneva in a long and varied career that has spanned five decades across tin-tops, single-seaters and sportscars

BTCC
Feb 4, 2022
The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star Plus

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Having started out in club-level competitions alongside his own university engineering studies, Josh Cook's journey to becoming an established frontrunner in the British Touring Car Championship is atypical. But it's these experiences that have moulded the 30-year-old into a humble star, respected throughout the paddock

BTCC
Jan 12, 2022
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Autosport picks out the best performers

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Plus

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Plus

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.