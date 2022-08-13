Tickets Subscribe
All me
BTCC / Snetterton Practice report

BTCC Snetterton: Ingram heads practice from Hill

Tom Ingram led the way across the two sessions of free practice at a scorching Snetterton for the latest round of the British Touring Car Championship.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Snetterton: Ingram heads practice from Hill

Ingram, who lost the points lead last time out at Knockhill, put his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N 0.097 seconds clear of the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Jake Hill, who shot into title contention at the Scottish circuit.

Those times were set in the opening, early-morning session, when ambient and track temperatures were still in the twenties.

But by the time of the lunchtime session the ambient temperature had gone up to 31C, with the track in the high thirties, and consequently laptimes were approximately one and a half seconds slower.

It was the same duo at the top of that one, although this time it was Hill in front to the tune of 0.116s.

Ingram and Hill were in a class of their own in the opening period, with the next best over half a second adrift.

That was new series leader Colin Turkington, who is carrying the number 500 this weekend on his WSR BMW since he will notch up half a millennium of BTCC starts during Sunday’s racing.

Turkington, who is still piloting his 2019 title-winning chassis while his 2022 car is refettled following his monster Oulton Park shunt, was ninth in the second session.

Fourth in both outings was the driver with whom Turkington had that Oulton crash, Dan Lloyd at the wheel of his Excelr8 Hyundai.

Jake Hill, ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Jake Hill, ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A last-lap improvement hoisted double Croft winner Lloyd up the order in the second session, representing a U-turn following his dismal Knockhill weekend.

Fifth and sixth in the opening period were the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla pairing of Rory Butcher and Ricky Collard.

They headed the BMWs of Adam Morgan (Ciceley Motorsport) and Stephen Jelley (WSR), with Tom Chilton making it three Excelr8 Hyundais in the top nine and Gordon Shedden 10th in his Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R.

Jelley was third in the second session, with Dan Rowbottom (Dynamics Honda) and Ash Hand (Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra) also in the top six.

Best of the BTC Racing Hondas on this occasion was Jason Plato, the veteran taking 11th in session one and seventh later on.

Plato’s former series leading team-mate Josh Cook continues to struggle in the midfield – he was bottom of all three speed traps in the first session, although elevated himself to the giddy heights of 25th out of 29 in one of the traps during the second period.

Another title contender languishing was Ash Sutton, who stopped briefly during the first period in the escape road at the end of the back straight before performing a reset on his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus and motoring back round to the pits.

There was one red flag across the two sessions, caused halfway through the second period by the Team Hard Cupra of Nic Hamilton.

BTCC Snetterton FP1 times:

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 1'55.302  
2 United Kingdom Jake Hill 1'55.399 0.097
3 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 1'55.916 0.614
4 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 1'56.063 0.761
5 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 1'56.085 0.783
6 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 1'56.207 0.905
7 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 1'56.296 0.994
8 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 1'56.299 0.997
9 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 1'56.300 0.998
10 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 1'56.358 1.056
11 United Kingdom Jason Plato 1'56.504 1.202
12 Bobby Thompson 1'56.631 1.329
13 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 1'56.636 1.334
14 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 1'56.657 1.355
15 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 1'56.687 1.385
16 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 1'56.789 1.487
17 George Gamble 1'57.055 1.753
18 United Kingdom Josh Cook 1'57.145 1.843
19 United Kingdom Ash Hand 1'57.212 1.910
20 Dexter Patterson 1'57.512 2.210
21 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 1'57.729 2.427
22 Michael Crees 1'57.921 2.619
23 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 1'57.992 2.690
24 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 1'58.065 2.763
25 Jade Edwards 1'58.230 2.928
26 Nicolas Hamilton 1'58.233 2.931
27 Jersey Jack Butel 1'58.545 3.243
28 Will Powell 1'58.852 3.550
29 Rick Parfitt Jr. 2'00.420 5.118
View full results

BTCC Snetterton FP2 times:

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jake Hill 1'56.741  
2 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 1'56.857 0.116
3 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 1'57.044 0.303
4 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 1'57.342 0.601
5 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 1'57.388 0.647
6 United Kingdom Ash Hand 1'57.491 0.750
7 United Kingdom Jason Plato 1'57.496 0.755
8 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 1'57.496 0.755
9 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 1'57.565 0.824
10 Bobby Thompson 1'57.736 0.995
11 George Gamble 1'57.738 0.997
12 Michael Crees 1'57.939 1.198
13 United Kingdom Josh Cook 1'57.993 1.252
14 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 1'58.047 1.306
15 Dexter Patterson 1'58.056 1.315
16 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 1'58.066 1.325
17 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 1'58.078 1.337
18 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 1'58.082 1.341
19 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 1'58.146 1.405
20 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 1'58.222 1.481
21 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 1'58.466 1.725
22 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 1'58.501 1.760
23 Jade Edwards 1'58.677 1.936
24 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 1'58.762 2.021
25 Jersey Jack Butel 1'58.987 2.246
26 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 1'59.653 2.912
27 Will Powell 1'59.718 2.977
28 Rick Parfitt Jr. 2'00.824 4.083
29 Nicolas Hamilton 2'00.985 4.244
View full results
BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale
BTCC Knockhill: Gamble claims maiden BTCC win in finale
BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole
BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole Snetterton
BTCC

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington pips Hill to take last gasp pole

Short and Harrison close on Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot
National

Short and Harrison close on Autosport National Driver Rankings top spot

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Autosport.com
