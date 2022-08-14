Tickets Subscribe
All me
BTCC / Snetterton Race report

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington doubles up ahead of Hill again

Colin Turkington took another step towards a record-breaking fifth British Touring Car Championship title by making it two wins out of two at Snetterton.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Once again, the Northern Irishman headed the sister West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Jake Hill from start to finish – on the lap charts, anyway.

What they don’t show was an epic first-lap battle between the two BMWs. From the outside of the second turn at the Wilson hairpin to the entrance to the esses almost two miles later, Turkington and Hill ran side by side.

Right in their wheeltracks was Tom Ingram, and it was a crafty piece of NASCAR-style bumpdrafting from the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N that gave Turkington the surge to establish the lead at the esses.

Try as Ingram might, there was no way he could challenge the BMWs after that opening lap. A mid-race safety car, caused by Gordon Shedden parking his Team Dynamics Honda on the circuit at the entrance to Coram, allowed the Hyundai to close up once again, before Turkington and Hill once more scampered clear at the restart.

With four laps remaining, Hill began to put pressure on Turkington again, making a move to the outside of the hairpin, but Turkington stayed firm and, on the final tour, extended his advantage to win by 1.287 seconds.

“My car was even more in the window than in race one,” said Turkington. “That makes it easier, when you’re not fighting the car and the balance.

“I could see Jake sneaking up behind me using his hybrid, but I stayed patient and used mine on the last lap.

“On the first lap, we showed each other a lot of respect and we won out of the situation.”

Once again, Ingram was shadowed by the Ciceley Motorsport BMW of Adam Morgan, although this time it didn’t get quite as close in the earlier race, and once more it was the third WSR BMW of Stephen Jelley behind this pair at the finish.

Jason Plato’s stout afternoon-long defence of sixth position was finally breached just before the mid-race safety-car break by Ricky Collard, who drove well from 11th on the grid in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla.

The safety car looked to make Plato’s BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R vulnerable to further attack, but he instead edged away from Dan Rowbottom (Dynamics Honda) and Ash Sutton.

Sutton and Motorbase Performance Ford Focus team-mate Dan Cammish had been edged wide in the opening-lap wildness at the hairpin, Cammish losing way more time and finishing down in 18th.

Sutton was rewarded with reversed-grid pole after he deprived top-10 completer Ash Hand’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of ninth position on lap five.

BTCC Snetterton - Race 2 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 14 29'02.147    
2 United Kingdom Jake Hill 14 29'03.434 1.287 1.287
3 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 14 29'07.019 4.872 3.585
4 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 14 29'08.066 5.919 1.047
5 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 14 29'08.457 6.310 0.391
6 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 14 29'10.781 8.634 2.324
7 United Kingdom Jason Plato 14 29'11.985 9.838 1.204
8 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 14 29'12.624 10.477 0.639
9 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 14 29'12.864 10.717 0.240
10 United Kingdom Ash Hand 14 29'16.338 14.191 3.474
11 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 14 29'16.953 14.806 0.615
12 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 14 29'17.318 15.171 0.365
13 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 14 29'19.235 17.088 1.917
14 George Gamble 14 29'19.502 17.355 0.267
15 United Kingdom Josh Cook 14 29'22.540 20.393 3.038
16 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 14 29'24.770 22.623 2.230
17 Bobby Thompson 14 29'24.908 22.761 0.138
18 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 14 29'25.161 23.014 0.253
19 Jersey Jack Butel 14 29'25.595 23.448 0.434
20 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 14 29'27.191 25.044 1.596
21 Michael Crees 14 29'35.833 33.686 8.642
22 Jade Edwards 14 29'45.501 43.354 9.668
23 Nicolas Hamilton 14 29'49.308 47.161 3.807
  United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 8 17'24.372 6 Laps 6 Laps
  Will Powell 8 17'33.769 6 Laps 9.397
  Rick Parfitt Jr. 7 15'10.435 7 Laps 1 Lap
  United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 4 8'09.165 10 Laps 3 Laps
  Dexter Patterson 4 13'30.873 10 Laps 5'21.708
