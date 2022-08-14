Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Cook bemoans “heartbreaking” failures in BTCC Snetterton qualifying Next / BTCC Snetterton: Turkington doubles up ahead of Hill again
BTCC / Snetterton Race report

BTCC Snetterton: Turkington dominates opener from Hill

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington claimed victory in the first race of the day at Snetterton to extend his lead in the 2022 series.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Turkington led team-mate Jake Hill all the way, via two safety cars, to head a 1-2 for the West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport squad.

In scorching conditions, Turkington led the field, and had just extended his advantage over Hill to over one second when the safety car was called for the first time on lap five, with the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Michael Crees in a vulnerable position on the exit of the Hamilton left-hander.

Turkington, who as points leader was allowed just one lap of hybrid usage, got an excellent restart, but Hill (allowed four laps of hybrid) reeled the Northern Irishman in, and was applying serious pressure when the safety car appeared again.

This time it was the Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 of Aiden Moffat in trouble, the Scot getting pitched into the barriers at Riches after contact with the troubled Josh Cook’s BTC Racing Honda.

The restart came with three laps of green-flag racing remaining, and Turkington this time kept Hill at arm’s length to cross the finish line 1.098s in front.

“It’s a dream weekend so far,” smiled Turkington, who has claimed the full 23 points for pole, the win, leading a lap and fastest lap.

“I have never been so hot in this car in my life. It was handling really well – it’s just the focus and concentration, trying to keep the car on the limit and manage the gap to the guys behind.

“The safety car was difficult, because it always takes a lap to bring the front tyres back in.”

Tom Ingram used his inherited third place on the grid to run in the final podium position throughout, and keep up his title challenge with his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

Ingram shadowed Hill early on, but the front-wheel-drive cars appeared to be fading in the hot conditions, although the two safety-car periods did alleviate this slightly.

The BMW of Ciceley Motorsport’s Adam Morgan, who had wriggled clear of a frantic first-lap battle with the third WSR BMW of Stephen Jelley, gave Ingram a hefty mid-race whack at Oggie’s before the second safety-car period, but Ingram held firm to complete the podium.

Jelley was a solid fifth, while Jason Plato did an excellent job to convert his sixth-place starting position to the same result in his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R.

Plato had a horde of Team Dynamics Hondas and Motorbase Performance Ford Focuses crawling all over him early doors, but got a break while Dan Cammish attempted to chisel his Ford ahead of the Honda of Dan Rowbottom.

While Cammish went on to seventh, Rowbottom narrowly fended off the second Motorbase Ford of Ash Sutton – they were side by side at the finish line – for eighth, with Gordon Shedden (Dynamics Honda) in their wheeltracks after battling past the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Ricky Collard.

Cook made decent progress from 22nd to 14th on the first lap in his BTC Honda, but lost positions in the middle of the race, conceded further ground in the clash with Moffat, and finished 20th.

BTCC Snetterton - Race 1 Results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 15 32'10.063    
2 United Kingdom Jake Hill 15 32'11.161 1.098 1.098
3 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 15 32'13.667 3.604 2.506
4 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 15 32'14.234 4.171 0.567
5 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 15 32'15.196 5.133 0.962
6 United Kingdom Jason Plato 15 32'16.582 6.519 1.386
7 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 15 32'17.038 6.975 0.456
8 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 15 32'17.978 7.915 0.940
9 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 15 32'18.008 7.945 0.030
10 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 15 32'18.100 8.037 0.092
11 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 15 32'20.913 10.850 2.813
12 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 15 32'21.661 11.598 0.748
13 United Kingdom Ash Hand 15 32'22.045 11.982 0.384
14 Bobby Thompson 15 32'22.284 12.221 0.239
15 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 15 32'22.425 12.362 0.141
16 George Gamble 15 32'25.703 15.640 3.278
17 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 15 32'27.584 17.521 1.881
18 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 15 32'27.826 17.763 0.242
19 Dexter Patterson 15 32'28.481 18.418 0.655
20 United Kingdom Josh Cook 15 32'29.671 19.608 1.190
21 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 15 32'29.782 19.719 0.111
22 Jersey Jack Butel 15 32'30.183 20.120 0.401
23 Rick Parfitt Jr. 15 32'35.012 24.949 4.829
24 Nicolas Hamilton 15 32'35.464 25.401 0.452
25 Will Powell 15 32'35.481 25.418 0.017
  United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 9 19'05.203 6 Laps 6 Laps
  Jade Edwards 8 17'10.862 7 Laps 1 Lap
  Michael Crees 3 6'13.695 12 Laps 5 Laps
  United Kingdom Tom Chilton 0      
