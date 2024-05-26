BTCC Snetterton: Hill overcomes penalty for second win
Jake Hill overcame a penalty to make it two wins out of two in a dramatic second race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Snetterton.
Photo by: JEP
Bobby Thompson, Team BMW
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
BTCC Snetterton - Race 2 results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|
26'43.848
|2
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|12
|
+6.260
26'50.108
|6.260
|3
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|
+9.974
26'53.822
|3.714
|4
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|12
|
+10.696
26'54.544
|0.722
|5
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|12
|
+14.794
26'58.642
|4.098
|6
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|
+16.626
27'00.474
|1.832
|7
|
B. Thompson Zeus Cloud Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|
+16.643
27'00.491
|0.017
|8
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|
+23.431
27'07.279
|6.788
|9
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|12
|
+26.823
27'10.671
|3.392
|10
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|12
|
+29.165
27'13.013
|2.342
|11
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|12
|
+33.174
27'17.022
|4.009
|12
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|12
|
+1'08.350
27'52.198
|35.176
|13
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|12
|
+1'32.158
28'16.006
|23.808
|14
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|
+1'33.739
28'17.587
|1.581
|15
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|
+1'51.605
28'35.453
|17.866
|16
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|12
|
+1'52.272
28'36.120
|0.667
|17
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|11
|
1 Lap
|18
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|11
|
1 Lap
|19
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|11
|
1 Lap
|20
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|11
|
1 Lap
|View full results
