All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
BTCC Snetterton (300 Circuit)
Race report

BTCC Snetterton: Hill overcomes penalty for second win

Jake Hill overcame a penalty to make it two wins out of two in a dramatic second race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Snetterton.

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

Hill started from pole position in a race delayed by a thunderstorm that struck during the preceding Formula 4 race, but he and Bobby Thompson briefly jumped their West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sports forward before lights out, earning themselves 10-second penalties.
To add insult to injury, Thompson bogged down dramatically at the start proper, and converted his front-row grid position to fourth place.
With the sun out, Rob Huff and Chris Smiley had taken the gamble on the grid for slick tyres, and at the end of the formation lap, Ash Sutton, Tom Ingram, Colin Turkington, Dan Rowbottom, Ronan Pearson and Aron Taylor-Smith all peeled in for the dry-weather rubber.
With the new BTCC sporting regulations, the leading runners from the opening race had to go for the hard-compound slick, meaning it would be tough to switch on in the slippery conditions, but Smiley and Pearson were on mediums, with Taylor-Smith on softs.
Up front, Hill got his head down to negate his penalty. By one-third distance, he was over five seconds in front of second-placed Andrew Watson, who had made a sensational start in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport to run ahead of Dan Cammish’s Allied Racing Ford Focus ST and Thompson.
But this was the crossover point, at least for Taylor-Smith, whose Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra set the fastest lap on its soft Goodyears, had carved through most of the hard-tyred runners, but still had a deficit of over 40s to erode to Hill.
Within two laps of this, heavy rain returned, and those on the slicks were scuppered. With five laps remaining, Hill had cancelled out his penalty, and his advantage grew even bigger when Watson skated off the circuit at the esses.
Bobby Thompson, Team BMW

Bobby Thompson, Team BMW

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Cammish had fended off concerted early attacks from Thompson, and eventually crossed the line in second place, 16s behind the victorious Hill.
“It’s probably the most professional drive I’ve ever done,” said Hill. “That man Craig [Porley, Hill’s engineer] is an absolute genius. How fast is that car? It’s ridiculous. It was like driving a car in the dry.”
Of his penalty, he added: “It was handbrake and hold, but as I loaded it up it crept a little bit. I thought, ‘If they’ve seen it, I’m done.’”
Josh Cook finished fourth in his Speedworks Toyota ahead of the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Tom Chilton, Mikey Doble (PMR Vauxhall) and Watson, but all moved up as a result of Thompson’s penalty, which dropped the BMW to seventh.
Doble then moved above Chilton in the results to fourth when the veteran was penalised post-race for passing the Vauxhall during an off-track excursion at the esses and relegated to fifth.
The top 10 was completed by Aiden Moffat (Speedworks Toyota), Sam Osborne (Alliance Ford) and Daryl DeLeon (Unlimited Motorsport Cupra Leon), with Osborne drawn on the reversed-grid pole.
Taylor-Smith headed home the slick runners in 12th, while Ingram lost the final point for 15th place on the last lap to Turkington, who had pitted back onto wet-weather tyres.
A disastrous race, featuring numerous offs, befell championship leader Sutton, who pitted for wets after hitting the barriers and trailed home a lap down.
The results mean Hill has moved level with Turkington for second in the standings, just eight points behind Sutton.

BTCC Snetterton - Race 2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 12

26'43.848

        
2 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 12

+6.260

26'50.108

 6.260      
3 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 12

+9.974

26'53.822

 3.714      
4 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 12

+10.696

26'54.544

 0.722      
5
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 12

+14.794

26'58.642

 4.098      
6 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 12

+16.626

27'00.474

 1.832      
7
B. Thompson Zeus Cloud Racing with WSR
   BMW 330e M Sport 12

+16.643

27'00.491

 0.017      
8 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 12

+23.431

27'07.279

 6.788      
9 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 12

+26.823

27'10.671

 3.392      
10
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 12

+29.165

27'13.013

 2.342      
11
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 12

+33.174

27'17.022

 4.009      
12 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 12

+1'08.350

27'52.198

 35.176      
13 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 12

+1'32.158

28'16.006

 23.808      
14 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 12

+1'33.739

28'17.587

 1.581      
15 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 12

+1'51.605

28'35.453

 17.866      
16 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 12

+1'52.272

28'36.120

 0.667      
17 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 11

1 Lap

        
18 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 11

1 Lap

        
19
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 11

1 Lap

        
20 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 11

1 Lap

        
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article BTCC Snetterton: Hill beats Thompson to race one victory

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Marcus Simmons
More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Snetterton: Huff charges from 14th to win

BTCC Snetterton: Huff charges from 14th to win

BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
BTCC Snetterton: Huff charges from 14th to win
BTCC Snetterton: Hill beats Thompson to race one victory

BTCC Snetterton: Hill beats Thompson to race one victory

BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
BTCC Snetterton: Hill beats Thompson to race one victory
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Plus
Plus
General
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Latest news

Isle of Man TT 2024: Dunlop leads the way as practice week begins

Isle of Man TT 2024: Dunlop leads the way as practice week begins

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT 2024: Dunlop leads the way as practice week begins
Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP Review

Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP Review

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tank Slappers Podcast: MotoGP Catalan GP Review
Podcast: 2024 Indianapolis 500 Review

Podcast: 2024 Indianapolis 500 Review

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Podcast: 2024 Indianapolis 500 Review
Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon Gasly clash

Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon Gasly clash

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon Gasly clash

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe