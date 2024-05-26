BTCC Snetterton: Huff charges from 14th to win
Former World Touring Car champion Rob Huff scored a sensational win from 14th on the grid to round out the British Touring Car Championship round at Snetterton.
BTCC Snetterton - Race 3 result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|
25'37.243
|2
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|
+2.338
25'39.581
|2.338
|3
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|
+3.297
25'40.540
|0.959
|4
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|12
|
+3.501
25'40.744
|0.204
|5
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|12
|
+12.830
25'50.073
|9.329
|6
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|12
|
+14.169
25'51.412
|1.339
|7
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|
+16.470
25'53.713
|2.301
|8
|
B. Thompson Zeus Cloud Racing with WSR
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|
+19.425
25'56.668
|2.955
|9
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|
+20.025
25'57.268
|0.600
|10
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|12
|
+21.864
25'59.107
|1.839
|11
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|
+24.073
26'01.316
|2.209
|12
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|12
|
+24.565
26'01.808
|0.492
|13
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|12
|
+32.149
26'09.392
|7.584
|14
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|12
|
+34.856
26'12.099
|2.707
|15
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|12
|
+34.857
26'12.100
|0.001
|16
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|
+46.341
26'23.584
|11.484
|17
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|12
|
+46.697
26'23.940
|0.356
|18
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|12
|
+52.203
26'29.446
|5.506
|19
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|11
|
|dnf
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|0
|
|Retirement
