BTCC Silverstone: Hill takes dominant win in the wet

Despite steady morning drizzle, Hill was the only driver among the top nine to take the start on wet-weather Goodyears and had qualified his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport in fourth position.

But he was already effectively up to third by the start, after poleman Mikey Doble inexplicably emulated an identical gaffe at the same venue from Laurent Aiello in 1999 when he went past the grid onto a second green-flag lap – he therefore had to start his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra from the rear of the pack, and afterwards described the error as "a miscommunication".

Hill launched between the only remaining front-row man, WSR BMW team-mate Colin Turkington, and third qualifier Tom Ingram’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N.

By the end of the opening lap, Hill was 3.4 seconds in front of Ingram, who along with the other slick-shod starters was beginning a freefall down the field.

A spin at Becketts on the third lap preceded a pitstop for Ingram at the same time as championship leader Ash Sutton at the wheel of his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

The duo rejoined off the lead lap and finished 22nd and 23rd respectively, just half a second apart, meaning the championship gap between them remains at 42 points.

The race settled down with Andrew Watson in second place in his PMR Vauxhall, while Dan Rowbottom displaced Motorbase Ford team-mate Sam Osborne for second on lap three.

Watson trimmed the gap to Hill from over four seconds to 3.5s but began to come under pressure from Rowbottom.

Daniel Rowbottom, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

On the 19th lap of 22, Rowbottom got down the inside of Watson at Luffield for second, and the bearded Midlander went on to finish 5.9s adrift of Hill, who has now leapfrogged Ingram for second in the standings but is 41 points behind Sutton.

“An absolutely perfect race,” said Hill, who dedicated the victory to Dan Kirby, his former Trade Price Cars team principal who died suddenly this week.

“I was sat on the grid thinking ‘let’s do it’ – the risk versus reward [of slicks] didn’t add up for me.

“I’m so thankful for that race, with my two championship rivals not scoring – it’s what I needed.

“I just felt like I was in an amazing rhythm – that only happens once or twice a year.”

Behind Watson, Adam Morgan made it two WSR BMWs in the top four by displacing the Team Hard Cupra Leon of series returnee Bobby Thompson with six laps remaining.

Rory Butcher was the top finisher on slicks – the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla ace dropped as low as 12th, and the crossover point of lapping quicker than Hill did not come until there were seven laps remaining.

Rory Butcher, Toyota GAZOO Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The Scot was pursued home by the PMR Vauxhall of Aron Taylor-Smith, who was also on slicks and nabbed the fastest lap on the penultimate tour.

Osborne hung on for eighth ahead of Josh Cook (One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R, on slicks) and the Hard Cupra of Dan Lloyd, while Doble recovered to 11th.

Cook made contact with Turkington’s WSR BMW at Brooklands on the opening lap, costing the Northern Irishman time in a long pitstop and leaving him 99 points adrift of championship leader Sutton. Dan Cammish also got caught up in the fracas, sidelining his Motorbase Ford.

BTCC Silverstone race one results (22 laps)