BTCC race winner Moffat joins Speedworks Toyota line-up

Moffat will partner Josh Cook in Speedworks’ two-car LKQ Euro Car Parts with Synetiq line-up, a year after they teamed up in similar colours at the One Motorsport Honda squad.

The 27-year-old Scot got on famously with Cook in 2023, so it is no surprise that they join forces once again.

Speedworks last week announced Andrew Watson as one half of its parallel Toyota Gazoo Racing UK effort, with the final driver of its expanded four-strong squad of Corolla GR Sports yet to be unveiled.

Since making his BTCC debut as its youngest ever driver in 2013 at the age of 16, Moffat spent much of his career under his family’s Laser Tools Racing banner before joining One Motorsport for 2023.

He scored three of his victories across 2017-2018 with a Mercedes A-Class effectively run by Ciceley Motorsport, plus one in 2021 with the Infiniti Q50 alongside Ash Sutton in the BMR-operated team.

Speedworks boss Christian Dick said: “Aiden is an established race-winner in the BTCC and arrives with a rare blend of youth and experience – there are not many 27-year-olds with 10 full seasons under their belt!

Aiden Moffat, Josh Cook, LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ, Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport Photo by: Speedworks Motorsport

“He is a fast and uncompromising racer who I have no doubt will get the very best out of the Toyota Corolla.

“His prior relationship with Josh is also clearly a benefit. We know how well they work together, and between them they tick every box for what it takes to be successful in the series.”

The Corolla has been under a winter of development since a disappointing 2023 season, Speedworks’ first with bespoke Toyota engines prepared by Neil Brown Engineering, with track-testing in the build-up to Christmas proving promising.

Moffat, like Cook and Watson, is expected to get his hands on the car next month to begin pre-season preparation.

“The car looked very strong in so many areas last year, and seeing where the team is already working to improve – with a solid pre-season testing plan in place – fills me with a lot of confidence that I can get back to fighting at the front,” said Moffat.

“A massive thank you to all my loyal sponsors and everybody involved in making this deal happen, and of course all of the Speedworks team for their belief in me. It’s great to have the buzz back heading into this season. Let’s get going!”