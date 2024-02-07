Watson joins Speedworks Toyota in BTCC

As a BTCC rookie, the Northern Irishman won the 2023 edition of the Jack Sears Trophy, the sub-division for drivers who have never scored an overall BTCC podium before the season. He scored two podium finishes with the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra squad, in rain-affected races at Knockhill and Silverstone.

Now 29-year-old Watson has become one-half of Speedworks’ two-car Toyota Gazoo Racing UK line-up. This will run alongside two identical Corolla GR Sports entered under the LKQ Euro Car Parts with Synetiq banner, and for which Josh Cook was confirmed last week.

Watson is part of the Mark Blundell-fronted MBP management stable that also looks after West Surrey Racing BMW star Jake Hill, and he was linked with a potential move to the Sunbury squad in place of Carrera Cup-bound veteran Stephen Jelley for a return to rear-wheel-drive competition.

“When we first came into the championship, Speedworks were one of the people we spoke to and had our eye on,” Watson told Autosport.

“But having my first year at Power Maxed was the right place for me.

“It was through Mark and Alex Watts [MBP managing director] and their team that they got back in touch with Speedworks.

“When both sides of the coin want to do it, it makes it much easier for it to happen.

Andrew Watson, CarStore Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“We spoke to West Surrey as well as Speedworks – they were the two leading contenders.

“But I think, in a way, that the Toyota being front-wheel drive was a consideration – I’ve learnt front-wheel drive now, and hopefully I can push forward.”

Watson, like Cook, expects to get his hands on the Toyota to begin a testing programme in March.

“There’s still development work going on,” he said. “We want to make sure we don’t rush that, and the team are flat-out on that aspect.

“If all the pieces come together, it should be a good year.”

Watson also laughed when it was put to him that, as an ex-WEC racer, he would have dreamed of a Toyota Gazoo Racing seat.

“It’s all about being part of the family,” he said. “Our relationship with Toyota is really good.

Rory Butcher, Toyota GAZOO Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“I would go as far as to say that it’s probably the best manufacturer relationship on the grid.”

Speedworks chief Christian Dick said: “It’s a real coup to attract Andrew to the team for 2024.

“Although he was by no means a rookie in the wider motorsport sense when he joined the BTCC last year, he was very new to both front-wheel drive and the unique style of racing in the series – but right from the start, you would have been hard-pressed to tell, so impressive were his performance, pace and racecraft.

“We also saw that the skills he acquired earlier in his career enable him to adapt very quickly to any given situation – a key attribute in the unpredictable world of the BTCC.

“He is an extremely accomplished racer and clearly a very special talent who looks destined for great things in the championship. We can’t wait to get going!”

Speedworks is yet to confirm the second drivers for either of its TGRUK or LKQ line-ups, but is known to be fielding an all-new quartet.

Of its three drivers from 2023, Rory Butcher has already announced a sabbatical from the BTCC, Ricky Collard is switching to the British GT Championship to share a Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini with his father Rob, and George Gamble is linked with a return to sportscars.

BTCC confirms pre-season test/launch days

Rory Butcher, Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The BTCC has lined up its official pre-season tests, which will be open free of charge to spectators.

Testing kicks off at the Brands Hatch Indy Circuit on 3 April, before the long trek north to Croft on 10 April.

The running finishes at Donington Park on 16 April, which will be the BTCC Season Launch, and takes place just shy of two weeks prior to the opening round of the championship at the same venue on 27-28 April.