Race report
BTCC Oulton Park (Island Circuit)

BTCC Oulton Park: Hill denies Doble with stunning last-lap pass

Hill powered past Doble with a stunning move on the final lap of the race.

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Jake Hill

Jake Hill

Photo by: JEP

Jake Hill took a last-gasp victory in the final race of the Oulton Park British Touring Car Championship round to move into the series lead.

Hill had chiselled his way through the reversed-grid order until he found himself on the rear bumper of the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of polesitter Mikey Doble, and finally pulled off an audacious manoeuvre with half a lap remaining.

From fourth on the grid, Hill and his rear-wheel-drive West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport surprisingly failed to make up any positions at the start, but he did manage to pull off a move on Dan Cammish to get past the Alliance Racing Ford Focus ST on the opening lap.

Out front, Doble was doing a superb job of leading a BTCC race for the first time and was gapping veteran team-mate Aron Taylor-Smith, who was keeping the chasing hordes at bay.

Hill’s favoured place for moves was around the outside of the hairpin, but could not quite make anything happen until the 10th lap of 15, when he used a blast of hybrid to complete the move on Taylor-Smith under brakes for the hairpin.

Instantly Hill zoned in on Doble, but going into the final laps the BMW had run out of hybrid while the Vauxhall still had two left.

But Doble then used his remaining hybrid and with two laps to go both of the leading duo were out of the power boost.

Read Also:



Hill went to the outside of the hairpin, and the two continued side by side down the hill to the chicane, where the BMW went around the outside of the first apex and claimed the inside of the second.

He had just three corners to negotiate for his fifth win of the season, followed by the two Vauxhalls.

The Laser Tools-liveried BMW pilot reckoned the move on Taylor-Smith happened just in the nick of time to go after Doble.

“I could sense he was starting to struggle a bit,” he said. “I could stay with Aron even without using any hybrid.

“Then I got a punch of it down to the hairpin, and I was really surprised he let me have it.

“I then had a fantastic race with Mikey. I really enjoyed it – as much as I feel sorry for him for depriving him of his first win, I’ve got a championship to win.”

Tom Ingram was fourth in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N after a mid-race move on Cammish at Old Hall, with Cammish and the sister Ford of Dan Rowbottom next.

An oil return pipe on the turbo came adrift on Ingram’s Hyundai, meaning smoke was emanating it – and it even caught fire when he returned to the pitlane after the race.

Ash Sutton had just moved onto the tail of his team-mates when damage to his front-right wheel arch sent him to the pits when it cut into the tyre. He rejoined, but gained only one point for fastest lap.

Adam Morgan (WSR BMW) got past Josh Cook (Speedworks Toyota) on the final lap for seventh, while Chris Smiley put his Restart Racing Cupra in the points again in ninth ahead of Rob Huff’s Toyota.

Colin Turkington hung on well in seventh place in his WSR BMW for three laps, only to be sent wide in a collision with Smiley at the chicane, and then be tipped into a spin in a clash with Aiden Moffat’s Toyota at Lodge.

BTCC Oulton Park - Race three results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 15

21'42.189

        
2
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 15

0.749

        
3 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 15

2.410

 1.661      
4 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

2.856

 0.446      
5 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

3.714

 0.858      
6 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

4.150

 0.436      
7 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

6.758

 2.608      
8 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

7.474

 0.716      
9 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 15

9.744

 2.270      
10 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

12.474

 2.730      
11
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

14.991

 2.517      
12 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

15.065

 0.074      
13
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 15

20.717

 5.652      
14 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

20.902

 0.185      
15 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

30.738

 9.836      
16
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 15

39.908

 9.170      
17
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

1'03.918

 24.010      
18 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

1'17.217

 13.299      
dnf United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 10

5 laps

     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 0

 

     Retirement  
View full results  

Previous article BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two

Marcus Simmons
