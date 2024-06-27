Podcast: Super Touring Throwback

It's the Super Touring Power 2 event this weekend at Brands Hatch, celebrating the famous golden era of the British Touring Car Championship. With that in mind, we decided to share a throwback interview from the 2023 event, with our own Tom Howard and Marcus Simmons sitting down with two legends of the sport - Andy Rouse, four-time series Champion with 60 wins to his name, and his former teammate Paul Radisich, twice a Top 3 finisher in the series and twice a Bathurst 1000 runner-up.

The pair talk about re-driving some of the cars that made that era such as the Ford Mondeo, as well as why that era of the BTCC is looked at so fondly by fans. There's more on Paul's closest challengers for the title in 1993 and 1994, their relationship as teammates, Paul's World Cup success representing New Zealand and beating Alfa Romeo in their own backyard at Monza, and the comparisons between the 90s and today's class of Touring Car drivers like Colin Turkington and Jake Hill.