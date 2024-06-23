All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
BTCC Oulton Park (Island Circuit)

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram beats Sutton as investigations loom

Investigations are likely after two incidents between the top two on the second lap.

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Ingram-MAT63700

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

Tom Ingram beat Ash Sutton to victory in the first race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Oulton Park.

But the result was only made concrete post-race after the officials looked into a pair of second-lap incidents between Ingram and Sutton, before deciding to take no further action.

Ingram got a decent getaway from pole position in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback, but front-row partner Ash Sutton’s Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST was instantly on the offensive.

On lap two, reigning and four-time champion Sutton tried a lunge down the inside of the Island hairpin, but there wasn’t enough room to squeeze through and contact put 2022 title winner Ingram into a slide.

Sutton now had the momentum on the inside line to the chicane, but Ingram attempted to turn in from the outside.

There was more contact, and Ingram elected to steer out of the chicane and cut the corners – as he controversially did last time out at Thruxton.

The two stayed close for half the race, before Ingram eked out a margin of over a second, eventually crossing the finish line 1.913 seconds in front.

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey - JEP



Of the incident at the chicane, Ingram remarked: “I deployed hybrid coming down the hill, and that point I’ve got no option other than to make contact and jump through the chicane. It’s always very tricky.

“After that, I was at the mercy of the tyres, I was at the mercy of the brakes, I was at the mercy of everything. There was a lot to try and manage, but it’s good to take the first win of the day.”

Sutton said: “Tom left the door open at the hairpin and I opened that door – there was slight contact but if a door is open a car’s going to fill it.”

On what happened at the chicane, Sutton quipped: “I think he should take up rallycross with the amount of joker laps he’s doing these days.”

Dan Cammish, in the second of the Alliance Fords, survived a bump with Tom Chilton at the first corner and remained close to the leading duo for the first few laps, the Berkshire-domiciled Yorkshireman also gaining the bonus point for fastest lap.

Cammish then came under attack from Jake Hill in his Laser Tools-liveried West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport.

Hill had leapt from seventh on the grid to fifth at the start, before passing the Excelr8 Hyundai of Tom Chilton at the chicane on lap three to grab fourth.

He had just moved into position to make a move on Cammish on the ninth lap when he locked up at the Island hairpin, the BMW running off track and dropping to sixth behind Dan Rowbottom’s Alliance Ford and the sister WSR BMW of Adam Morgan.

Rowbottom had two concerns in the closing laps – the looming attacking threat of Morgan, and a black-and-orange flag for a flapping right-rear wheelarch that went unheeded – before taking fourth.

But Rowbottom was later penalised 30 seconds for ignoring the flag, dropping him to 15th in the results, and promoting Morgan and Hill to fourth and fifth respectively.

Chilton fell away to a distant sixth, but it was the fight behind that could play a major part in the outcome of the forthcoming second race.

With the top 10 in race one all forced to use the hardest available Goodyear tyre from their allocation for race two, and an estimated 1.5-second delta between the hard and the soft at this circuit, most of the runners from the midfield down opted to take the pain of getting their hard rubber out of the way in race one.

Aron Taylor-Smith was the highest-placed of this group on the grid, and remained so in the race, but his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra had to fend off the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Josh Cook on the Dubliner’s way to seventh place. Cook’s team-mates Aiden Moffat and Rob Huff completed the top 10.

Colin Turkington had trouble getting his WSR BMW away from the grid on the formation lap, and at the start proper he went nowhere. The four-time champion was wheeled into the pits before joining in one lap down.

BTCC Oulton Park - Race one results

  
1
 - 
2
  
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time km/h Points
1 T. IngramTeam Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

21'39.143

 92.52  
2 A. SuttonNAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+1.913

21'41.056

 92.38  
3 D. CammishNAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+4.557

21'43.700

 92.20  
4 D. RowbottomNAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+9.858

21'49.001

 91.82  
5 A. MorganTeam BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+10.230

21'49.373

 91.80  
6 J. HillLaser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+14.700

21'53.843

 91.49  
7 T. ChiltonTeam Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+16.238

21'55.381

 91.38  
8 A. Taylor-SmithEvans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 15

+26.078

22'05.221

 90.70  
9 J. CookLKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+26.646

22'05.789

 90.66  
10 A. MoffatLKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+30.817

22'09.960

 90.38  
11 R. HuffToyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+31.366

22'10.509

 90.34  
12
M. DobleEvans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 15

+35.664

22'14.807

 90.05  
13
R. PearsonTeam Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+37.165

22'16.308

 89.95  
14 C. SmileyRestart Racing   Cupra León 15

+37.944

22'17.087

 89.89  
15 A. WatsonToyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+39.218

22'18.361

 89.81  
16 S. OsborneNAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+40.996

22'20.139

 89.69  
17
N. HalsteadTeam Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+50.082

22'29.225

 89.09  
18
D. DeDuckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 15

+51.842

22'30.985

 88.97  
19
S. SumptonRestart Racing
   Cupra León 15

+1'34.773

23'13.916

 86.23  
20 C. TurkingtonTeam BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 14

+1 Lap

22'50.871

 81.83  
View full results            

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram overcomes hybrid reduction and beats Sutton to pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Marcus Simmons
More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two

BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two

BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two
BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram overcomes hybrid reduction and beats Sutton to pole

BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram overcomes hybrid reduction and beats Sutton to pole

BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
BTCC Oulton Park: Ingram overcomes hybrid reduction and beats Sutton to pole
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Plus
Plus
General
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Latest news

Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates

Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen wins after holding off late Norris attack

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen wins after holding off late Norris attack

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen wins after holding off late Norris attack
BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two

BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two

BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
BTCC Oulton Park: Cook uses tyre advantage to win race two
2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris

2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe