BTCC Knockhill: Sutton pips Cook to pole

The three-time champion wrung everything out of himself and his Motorbase Performance-run Ford Focus ST in the Q2 top-10 shootout to pip the One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R of Josh Cook by 0.006 seconds.

Qualifying had started on a wet track with the entire field on grooved tyres, but at the halfway point former World Touring Car champion Rob Huff was the first to emerge on the soft-compound slick Goodyears, and the crossover point soon emerged.

The One Motorsport Hondas had quickly emulated Huff, with Cook and Aiden Moffat taking turns at the top of the times.

But conditions were still tricky, as Thruxton poleman Dan Cammish found his Motorbase Ford snapping off the road at Butchers while he sat on provisional pole.

The damage from his trip across the grass sidelined him for the remainder of the session, dropping him to 23rd in the final order.

An off for Stephen Jelley’s West Surrey Racing BMW in the same vicinity caused a red flag during the final minute, and the clock was reset to five minutes remaining.

Rory Butcher and his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla were fastest at this stage, but he failed to improve during the final five minutes and fell to sixth.

Cook set the quickest time, but this was deleted for a track-limits transgression so it was Jake Hill and his WSR BMW that finally topped Q1, 0.090 seconds clear of Cook’s fastest legal effort.

A flapping front splitter on Hill’s BMW betrayed an off earlier in the session that ripped off the floor, so he counted himself fortunate to be able to get back into the fray.

Cook, with 11 seconds of hybrid per lap available to him at a minimum of 125km/h, looked good for pole as Q2 entered its closing stages.

But Sutton, with the minimum 1s hybrid at 135km/h, pulled off a sublime effort to keep up the NAPA-liveried Fords’ run of every single pole position in 2023 – the Focuses now on seven out of seven.

Cook missed out on pole by 0.006s to Sutton Photo by: Motorsport Images

“This car is phenomenal on the soft tyre, and I just had to dig deep, and I did exactly that,” said Sutton.

“Through the chicane it was a complete opposite-lock, typical Ash Sutton job.

“It’s been a bit of a rough day – we had a damper issue in FP2, which limited our running, so to roll it out and get it on the front row is just a mega job.”

While Cook’s sector times put him on pole on theoretical bests, Hill was also close at hand – on 7s/130km/h of hybrid he qualified third, just 0.029s away from Sutton.

Butcher was fourth on his home ground, on the full 15s/115km/h of hybrid, while reigning champion Tom Ingram took fifth in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, on 3s/135km/h hybrid.

Adam Morgan showed well to end up sixth, separated from his WSR BMW team-mate Colin Turkington by Moffat.

It was a low-key showing from Turkington, who was close to the bubble in the closing stages of Q1 on 5s/135km/h hybrid – both he and Moffat had moments in the gravel in the Q2 shootout.

Tom Chilton celebrated clambering back into Q2 after dropping out late in Q1 by claiming ninth in his Excelr8 Hyundai, with Dan Lloyd and his Team Hard Cupra Leon completing the top 10.

