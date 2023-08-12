Subscribe
Previous / Friday favourite: The British circuit which helped deliver BTCC breakthroughs Next / BTCC Knockhill: Sutton pips Cook to pole
BTCC / Knockhill News

BTCC Knockhill: Hill fastest in wet practice

Jake Hill emerged at the top of the times after two soggy free practice sessions for the British Touring Car Championship round at Knockhill.

Marcus Simmons
By:
1019572274-LAT-20230412-Hill-DG5_2652

Hill whisked his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport around the short Scottish circuit 0.169 seconds quicker than the closest opposition during the slightly less wet second session.

The Kentishman, who lies fourth in the championship, completed two laps quicker than the best set by anybody else, with the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of reigning champion Tom Ingram his closest challenger.

Third fastest was the One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R of Josh Cook, who spent much of the opening session at the top of the times.

Cook then triggered the first of three red flags in FP1 when he lightly nudged the tyre wall at the hairpin and although he did get back on track following the restart, his fastest time was eclipsed by the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Ricky Collard to the tune of 0.069s. Hill ended up third in FP1.

Times were approximately a second quicker in FP2, and it was Dan Cammish who finished the session in fourth spot in the quickest of the Motorbase Performance-run Ford Focus STs, which this weekend are sporting a tartan version of their NAPA Racing livery to raise awareness for Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity.

Cammish narrowly edged out team-mate and championship leader Ash Sutton, who survived a spin at the hairpin during the first session.

Current BTCC championship leader Ash Sutton

Current BTCC championship leader Ash Sutton

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Next up were two of the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astras, with Andrew Watson on form on his first Knockhill outing in nine years to pip team-mate Aron Taylor-Smith.

Collard followed his quickest time in FP1 with eighth in the subsequent session.

Rounding out the top 10 were the two fastest of the four Scots in the field, with rookie Ronan Pearson (Excelr8 Hyundai) in ninth place ahead of the Speedworks Toyota of Rory Butcher.

Of the other title contenders, Colin Turkington was his usual quiet self in free practice and finished up 15th in his WSR BMW.

The second of the red flags during FP1 was to retrieve the Speedworks Toyota of George Gamble – the 2022 Knockhill winner failed to appear in the later session due to an oil-pressure problem.

The catalyst for the third and final stoppage was again a One Motorsport Honda off at the hairpin, this time the machine of Jade Edwards.

Excelr8 Hyundai driver Nick Halstead failed to get in any practice at all due to a gearbox change.

Local teenager Dexter Patterson was forced to sit out FP1 in his Team Hard Cupra due to breaching the BTCC sporting regulations by taking part in a Scottish Legends round at Knockhill a couple of weeks ago.

Patterson’s new team-mate Rob Huff was 21st in both sessions, and the 2012 World Touring Car champion is still yet to drive the Cupra Leon in dry conditions.

BTCC Knockhill - FP2 results

 

 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 24 BMW 330e M Sport 19 55.417   82.300
2 United Kingdom T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 1 Hyundai i30N 21 +0.169 0.169 82.050
3 United Kingdom J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing 66 Honda Civic Type R 20 +0.267 0.098 81.906
4 United Kingdom D. Cammish Dan Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus ST 21 +0.272 0.005 81.898
5 United Kingdom A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK 116 Ford Focus ST 14 +0.276 0.004 81.893
6 United Kingdom A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing 11 Vauxhall Astra 24 +0.292 0.016 81.869
7 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing 40 Vauxhall Astra 17 +0.360 0.068 81.769
8 United Kingdom R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 37 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 28 +0.419 0.059 81.683
9
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 14 Hyundai i30N 22 +0.421 0.002 81.680
10 United Kingdom R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 6 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19 +0.439 0.018 81.654
11 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK 32 Ford Focus ST 18 +0.487 0.048 81.583
12 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils 123 Cupra León 19 +0.544 0.057 81.500
13 United Kingdom A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW 33 BMW 330e M Sport 21 +0.711 0.167 81.258
14 United Kingdom A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing 16 Honda Civic Type R 19 +0.749 0.038 81.203
15 United Kingdom C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW 4 BMW 330e M Sport 20 +0.776 0.027 81.164
16 United Kingdom T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 3 Hyundai i30N 21 +0.779 0.003 81.160
17 United Kingdom S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW 12 BMW 330e M Sport 27 +0.891 0.112 80.998
18 United Kingdom S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus ST 24 +0.947 0.056 80.918
19
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
 88 Vauxhall Astra 19 +0.969 0.022 80.886
20
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 17 Cupra León 25 +1.015 0.046 80.820
21 United Kingdom R. Huff Rob Huff Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown 79 Cupra León 26 +1.032 0.017 80.796
22
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 777 Cupra León 23 +1.204 0.172 80.550
23
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 99 Cupra León 24 +1.221 0.017 80.526
24
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
 96 Cupra León 21 +1.393 0.172 80.282
25
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 18 Cupra León 26 +1.491 0.098 80.144
View full results  

BTCC Knockhill - FP1 results

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 37 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17 56.331   80.965
2 United Kingdom J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing 66 Honda Civic Type R 8 +0.071 0.071 80.863
3 United Kingdom J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 24 BMW 330e M Sport 11 +0.079 0.008 80.852
4 United Kingdom A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK 116 Ford Focus ST 12 +0.146 0.067 80.756
5 United Kingdom C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW 4 BMW 330e M Sport 12 +0.215 0.069 80.657
6 United Kingdom A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing 11 Vauxhall Astra 15 +0.219 0.004 80.651
7 United Kingdom D. Cammish Dan Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus ST 15 +0.225 0.006 80.643
8 United Kingdom R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 6 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 10 +0.288 0.063 80.553
9
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 14 Hyundai i30N 15 +0.366 0.078 80.442
10 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils 123 Cupra León 16 +0.373 0.007 80.432
11 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK 32 Ford Focus ST 13 +0.441 0.068 80.336
12
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
 42 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 13 +0.497 0.056 80.257
13 United Kingdom T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 3 Hyundai i30N 13 +0.635 0.138 80.062
14 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing 40 Vauxhall Astra 16 +0.641 0.006 80.054
15 United Kingdom S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW 12 BMW 330e M Sport 13 +0.679 0.038 80.001
16 United Kingdom A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing 16 Honda Civic Type R 15 +0.797 0.118 79.835
17 United Kingdom A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW 33 BMW 330e M Sport 10 +0.820 0.023 79.803
18
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
 88 Vauxhall Astra 16 +0.982 0.162 79.578
19 United Kingdom T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 1 Hyundai i30N 14 +1.179 0.197 79.305
20
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 777 Cupra León 15 +1.411 0.232 78.987
21 United Kingdom R. Huff Rob Huff Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown 79 Cupra León 13 +1.557 0.146 78.787
22
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 99 Cupra León 15 +1.863 0.306 78.373
23 United Kingdom S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus ST 11 +1.899 0.036 78.325
24
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
 96 Cupra León 16 +1.931 0.032 78.282
25
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 18 Cupra León 16 +2.393 0.462 77.666
26
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 17 Cupra León 1      
View full results  
shares
comments

Friday favourite: The British circuit which helped deliver BTCC breakthroughs

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton pips Cook to pole
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC
Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass  BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC Knockhill: Hill holds on under Sutton pressure 

BTCC Knockhill: Hill holds on under Sutton pressure 

BTCC
Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Hill holds on under Sutton pressure  BTCC Knockhill: Hill holds on under Sutton pressure 

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Latest news

NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race

NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race NASCAR Indianapolis: McDowell holds off Elliott to win Indy RC Cup race

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

BTCC BTCC
Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass  BTCC Knockhill: Sutton dominates with wet weather masterclass 

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis

Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double Larson paint schemes revealed for Indy 500/Coke 600 double

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

INDY IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Plus
Plus
Historics
Kevin Turner

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe