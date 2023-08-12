BTCC Knockhill: Hill fastest in wet practice

Hill whisked his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport around the short Scottish circuit 0.169 seconds quicker than the closest opposition during the slightly less wet second session.

The Kentishman, who lies fourth in the championship, completed two laps quicker than the best set by anybody else, with the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of reigning champion Tom Ingram his closest challenger.

Third fastest was the One Motorsport Honda Civic Type R of Josh Cook, who spent much of the opening session at the top of the times.

Cook then triggered the first of three red flags in FP1 when he lightly nudged the tyre wall at the hairpin and although he did get back on track following the restart, his fastest time was eclipsed by the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Ricky Collard to the tune of 0.069s. Hill ended up third in FP1.

Times were approximately a second quicker in FP2, and it was Dan Cammish who finished the session in fourth spot in the quickest of the Motorbase Performance-run Ford Focus STs, which this weekend are sporting a tartan version of their NAPA Racing livery to raise awareness for Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity.

Cammish narrowly edged out team-mate and championship leader Ash Sutton, who survived a spin at the hairpin during the first session.

Current BTCC championship leader Ash Sutton Photo by: Motorsport Images

Next up were two of the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astras, with Andrew Watson on form on his first Knockhill outing in nine years to pip team-mate Aron Taylor-Smith.

Collard followed his quickest time in FP1 with eighth in the subsequent session.

Rounding out the top 10 were the two fastest of the four Scots in the field, with rookie Ronan Pearson (Excelr8 Hyundai) in ninth place ahead of the Speedworks Toyota of Rory Butcher.

Of the other title contenders, Colin Turkington was his usual quiet self in free practice and finished up 15th in his WSR BMW.

The second of the red flags during FP1 was to retrieve the Speedworks Toyota of George Gamble – the 2022 Knockhill winner failed to appear in the later session due to an oil-pressure problem.

The catalyst for the third and final stoppage was again a One Motorsport Honda off at the hairpin, this time the machine of Jade Edwards.

Excelr8 Hyundai driver Nick Halstead failed to get in any practice at all due to a gearbox change.

Local teenager Dexter Patterson was forced to sit out FP1 in his Team Hard Cupra due to breaching the BTCC sporting regulations by taking part in a Scottish Legends round at Knockhill a couple of weeks ago.

Patterson’s new team-mate Rob Huff was 21st in both sessions, and the 2012 World Touring Car champion is still yet to drive the Cupra Leon in dry conditions.

BTCC Knockhill - FP2 results

BTCC Knockhill - FP1 results