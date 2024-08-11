All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
BTCC Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Turkington cruises to race one victory

Title battle closes up as Ingram fails to finish

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

Colin Turkington cruised to victory in the first British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Knockhill in a dominant performance.

While the four-time champion and his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport took the chequered flag by over eight seconds, the championship fight hotted up once more thanks to a rare non-finish for series leader Tom Ingram.

Poleman Turkington and the rest of the top three on the grid opted for the soft Goodyear tyre for this race, and the Northern Irishman converted his starting position into the lead, but front-row partner Aron Taylor-Smith made a terrific getaway in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra and lost very little to the rear-wheel-drive BMW.

With fourth-on-the-grid Dan Rowbottom choosing to get the medium option tyre out of the way in this race, he lost out to Josh Cook at the start, with the West Countryman chasing third-placed Adam Morgan in the sister WSR BMW to Turkington’s.

While Turkington set the fastest lap and extended his advantage at the front, Morgan closed in on Taylor-Smith, with Cook’s Speedworks Motorsport-run LKQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport homing in on the duo in front.

Taylor-Smith held on firmly until three-quarters distance, when Morgan got a cutback out of the slow McIntyre’s right-hander and shouldered his way inside at the Butcher’s kink.

Contact between the BMW and the Vauxhall allowed a chink of light for Cook, who forced his way past Taylor-Smith and into third place at the chicane.

Josh Cook, LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

Cook wasn’t finished yet. With three laps remaining, he tried a brave move around the outside of Morgan at Clark, and the red-headed duo remained side by side through the hairpin. Cook then pulled off a wonderful manoeuvre around the outside into Duffus Dip to claim second position.

But Cook, with a new engine fitted overnight to the Toyota, was well adrift of winner Turkington, who was 8.308 seconds to the good at the finish.

“It always looks easy when you’re six seconds up the road, doesn’t it?” said Turkington.

“We were quick yesterday, and the beauty with the BMW is you don’t have to massively detune it for the race.

“Once I got the first two laps out of the way, and Aron and Adam were having their scrap, I could just stride away.”

Despite being on the medium tyre, Rowbottom in fifth place didn’t seem to be losing too much ground to the cars in front, but his Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST came under pressure towards half-distance from the similarly medium-shod WSR BMW of title contender Jake Hill.

Rowbottom didn’t make it too difficult for Hill when the diminutive Kentishman made a move at the hairpin at half-distance, and the BMW also got close to fourth-placed Taylor-Smith by the chequered flag.

Rowbottom now came under pressure from four-time champion team-mate Ash Sutton, who was running the soft tyre and got ahead of the bearded Midlander into Duffus on the final lap to claim sixth place.

Eighth place went to the Speedworks Toyota of Rob Huff after a fine battle with Dan Cammish (Alliance Ford) – Huff’s Toyota Gazoo Racing GB team-mate Andrew Watson had been ahead of them and Sutton before he got into a slide at the chicane and rallycrossed his way out of the top 10.

Tenth place went to the PMR Vauxhall of Mikey Doble, who further extended his Jack Sears Trophy points lead.

Ingram started with the medium tyres on his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N from 15th on the grid, and had dropped to 16th when he tried a move on Aiden Moffat’s Toyota at Duffus.

Contact sent Moffat into a slide, and when the Scot returned to the track his trajectory brought him into further contact with the left-front of Ingram, who was forced to retire to the pits due to the damage. His championship lead over Hill is now down to 10 points.

BTCC Knockhill Race 1 Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 24

20'53.082

   87.35    
2 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+8.308

21'01.390

 8.308 86.78    
3 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 24

+9.117

21'02.199

 0.809 86.72    
4 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 24

+10.073

21'03.155

 0.956 86.66    
5 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 24

+10.503

21'03.585

 0.430 86.63    
6 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 24

+12.960

21'06.042

 2.457 86.46    
7 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 24

+13.765

21'06.847

 0.805 86.40    
8 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+14.076

21'07.158

 0.311 86.38    
9 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 24

+15.032

21'08.114

 0.956 86.32    
10
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 24

+16.277

21'09.359

 1.245 86.23    
11 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+20.969

21'14.051

 4.692 85.92    
12 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 24

+22.770

21'15.852

 1.801 85.79    
13 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 24

+27.281

21'20.363

 4.511 85.49    
14 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 24

+28.873

21'21.955

 1.592 85.39    
15
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 24

+33.755

21'26.837

 4.882 85.06    
16 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+36.191

21'29.273

 2.436 84.90    
17
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 24

+41.020

21'34.102

 4.829 84.58    
18
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 24

+46.739

21'39.821

 5.719 84.21    
19
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 24

+52.699

21'45.781

 5.960 83.83    
dnf United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 10

+14 Laps

9'11.509

 14 Laps 82.70 Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article BTCC Knockhill: Turkington claims second successive pole
Next article BTCC Knockhill: Hill surges through to win on soft tyres

Top Comments

Marcus Simmons
More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Knockhill: Huff holds off Ingram for dramatic win

BTCC Knockhill: Huff holds off Ingram for dramatic win

BTCC
Knockhill
BTCC Knockhill: Huff holds off Ingram for dramatic win
BTCC Knockhill: Hill surges through to win on soft tyres

BTCC Knockhill: Hill surges through to win on soft tyres

BTCC
Knockhill
BTCC Knockhill: Hill surges through to win on soft tyres
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies

How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Croft
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies

Latest news

Exclusive: The "circle" Ocon needs at Haas after being ignored at Alpine

Exclusive: The "circle" Ocon needs at Haas after being ignored at Alpine

F1 Formula 1
Exclusive: The "circle" Ocon needs at Haas after being ignored at Alpine
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
The vast differences Aston Martin's boss had to face after his 14-year F1 hiatus
Salzburgring in frame to return to the DTM calendar

Salzburgring in frame to return to the DTM calendar

DTM DTM
Nurburgring
Salzburgring in frame to return to the DTM calendar
Ogier set to tackle WRC Acropolis Rally Greece

Ogier set to tackle WRC Acropolis Rally Greece

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Ogier set to tackle WRC Acropolis Rally Greece

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies

How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Croft
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe