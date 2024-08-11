BTCC Knockhill: Hill surges through to win on soft tyres
BMW racer moves into BTCC points lead at Knockhill
Jake Hill continued a great day at Knockhill for BMW in the British Touring Car Championship with victory in the second race of the event.
Hill, who has now taken the championship lead from Tom Ingram, was one of only two drivers in the top 10 allowed to start this race on the soft Goodyear tyre, and used it to good effect to pass the sister West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Colin Turkington on the sixth lap before controlling the race.
With the championship regulations mandating the use of the hardest available tyre remaining from a driver’s allocation for race two for each of the top 10 finishers in race one, Hill had elected to take the punishment of using the slower medium rubber in the opener.
He started from fifth on the grid, and immediately got past fourth-starter Aron Taylor-Smith at the getaway.
Hill then passed team-mate Adam Morgan for third at the hairpin on the second lap, and demoted the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla GR Sport of Josh Cook from the runner-up spot with an identical move the next time around.
Shortly after that, Hill got onto his hybrid out of the hairpin and surged past Turkington into the lead on the start-finish straight.
Following Hill up the order was Dan Rowbottom, whose Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST was the other car in the top 10 on the soft tyres.
Jake Hill leads at Knockhill
Photo by: JEP
The bearded Midlander’s unending sequence of unfortunate events continued when he was given a five-second penalty for a false start, but he rolled up his sleeves, set the fastest lap and passed Turkington for second place at Duffus Dip on the eighth lap.
Now the task for Rowbottom was to extend a 5s advantage over Turkington to eradicate his penalty, something he finally achieved with two of the 24 laps remaining.
Rowbottom crossed the line 2.980 seconds adrift of the victorious Laser Tools-liveried BMW, and was able to keep his second place.
“Job done,” said the happy Hill. “Man, this thing was good. I was impressed with how good it was on the medium tyre in race one, but this time we were flying. The BMW was untouchable.
“Tom [Ingram] has been caught up in his mess all day, and we’re striking while the iron’s hot.”
Behind Turkington, Cook’s fourth place looked pretty vulnerable to the Alliance Ford of the marauding Ash Sutton as the race entered its second half, but the Toyota man shook off the challenge and instead, Sutton had to turn his attention to defending from Morgan.
The red-headed Lancastrian had lost places early doors as he tried to switch on the medium tyres on the rear-wheel-drive BMW, but got stronger as the race wore on to claim sixth.
Dan Cammish claimed seventh in his Alliance Ford, while the Speedworks Toyota of Aiden Moffat just managed to get to the finish line in eighth ahead of Excelr8 Motorsport veteran Tom Chilton, whose Hyundai i30 N had an overlap on the Scot at the chequered flag.
Ingram’s attempt to progress from the back of the grid ran into trouble when his Excelr8 Hyundai got edged into the gravel early on at Clark during a battle with Chris Smiley’s Restart Racing Cupra.
But Ingram recovered and demoted Aron Taylor-Smith’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra from 10th place at Duffus Dip on the final lap.
Rob Huff was also in the mix in this battle in his Speedworks Toyota, and was rewarded when Hill picked the number 12 out of the bag to put the 2012 World Touring Car champion’s Toyota on reversed-grid pole for the final race.
BTCC Knockhill Race 2 Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|24
|
20'58.075
|87.01
|2
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|
+7.980
21'06.055
|7.980
|86.46
|3
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|24
|
+8.717
21'06.792
|0.737
|86.41
|4
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
+11.800
21'09.875
|3.083
|86.20
|5
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|
+12.879
21'10.954
|1.079
|86.12
|6
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|24
|
+13.248
21'11.323
|0.369
|86.10
|7
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|
+14.698
21'12.773
|1.450
|86.00
|8
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
+24.308
21'22.383
|9.610
|85.36
|9
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|24
|
+24.313
21'22.388
|0.005
|85.36
|10
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|24
|
+25.841
21'23.916
|1.528
|85.25
|11
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|24
|
+26.474
21'24.549
|0.633
|85.21
|12
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
+26.863
21'24.938
|0.389
|85.19
|13
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|24
|
+32.088
21'30.163
|5.225
|84.84
|14
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
+33.780
21'31.855
|1.692
|84.73
|15
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|
+37.053
21'35.128
|3.273
|84.52
|16
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|24
|
+37.921
21'35.996
|0.868
|84.46
|17
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|24
|
+40.674
21'38.749
|2.753
|84.28
|18
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|24
|
+41.560
21'39.635
|0.886
|84.22
|19
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|24
|
+42.903
21'40.978
|1.343
|84.14
|dnf
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|22
|
+2 Laps
20'24.375
|2 Laps
|81.95
|Retirement
