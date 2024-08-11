All Series
Race report
BTCC Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Hill surges through to win on soft tyres

BMW racer moves into BTCC points lead at Knockhill

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

Jake Hill continued a great day at Knockhill for BMW in the British Touring Car Championship with victory in the second race of the event.

Hill, who has now taken the championship lead from Tom Ingram, was one of only two drivers in the top 10 allowed to start this race on the soft Goodyear tyre, and used it to good effect to pass the sister West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport of Colin Turkington on the sixth lap before controlling the race.

With the championship regulations mandating the use of the hardest available tyre remaining from a driver’s allocation for race two for each of the top 10 finishers in race one, Hill had elected to take the punishment of using the slower medium rubber in the opener.

He started from fifth on the grid, and immediately got past fourth-starter Aron Taylor-Smith at the getaway.

Hill then passed team-mate Adam Morgan for third at the hairpin on the second lap, and demoted the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla GR Sport of Josh Cook from the runner-up spot with an identical move the next time around.

Shortly after that, Hill got onto his hybrid out of the hairpin and surged past Turkington into the lead on the start-finish straight.

Following Hill up the order was Dan Rowbottom, whose Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST was the other car in the top 10 on the soft tyres.

Jake Hill leads at Knockhill

Jake Hill leads at Knockhill

Photo by: JEP

The bearded Midlander’s unending sequence of unfortunate events continued when he was given a five-second penalty for a false start, but he rolled up his sleeves, set the fastest lap and passed Turkington for second place at Duffus Dip on the eighth lap.

Now the task for Rowbottom was to extend a 5s advantage over Turkington to eradicate his penalty, something he finally achieved with two of the 24 laps remaining.

Rowbottom crossed the line 2.980 seconds adrift of the victorious Laser Tools-liveried BMW, and was able to keep his second place.

“Job done,” said the happy Hill. “Man, this thing was good. I was impressed with how good it was on the medium tyre in race one, but this time we were flying. The BMW was untouchable.

“Tom [Ingram] has been caught up in his mess all day, and we’re striking while the iron’s hot.”

Behind Turkington, Cook’s fourth place looked pretty vulnerable to the Alliance Ford of the marauding Ash Sutton as the race entered its second half, but the Toyota man shook off the challenge and instead, Sutton had to turn his attention to defending from Morgan.

The red-headed Lancastrian had lost places early doors as he tried to switch on the medium tyres on the rear-wheel-drive BMW, but got stronger as the race wore on to claim sixth.

Dan Cammish claimed seventh in his Alliance Ford, while the Speedworks Toyota of Aiden Moffat just managed to get to the finish line in eighth ahead of Excelr8 Motorsport veteran Tom Chilton, whose Hyundai i30 N had an overlap on the Scot at the chequered flag.

Ingram’s attempt to progress from the back of the grid ran into trouble when his Excelr8 Hyundai got edged into the gravel early on at Clark during a battle with Chris Smiley’s Restart Racing Cupra.

But Ingram recovered and demoted Aron Taylor-Smith’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra from 10th place at Duffus Dip on the final lap.

Rob Huff was also in the mix in this battle in his Speedworks Toyota, and was rewarded when Hill picked the number 12 out of the bag to put the 2012 World Touring Car champion’s Toyota on reversed-grid pole for the final race.

BTCC Knockhill Race 2 Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 24

20'58.075

   87.01    
2 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 24

+7.980

21'06.055

 7.980 86.46    
3 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 24

+8.717

21'06.792

 0.737 86.41    
4 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+11.800

21'09.875

 3.083 86.20    
5 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 24

+12.879

21'10.954

 1.079 86.12    
6 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 24

+13.248

21'11.323

 0.369 86.10    
7 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 24

+14.698

21'12.773

 1.450 86.00    
8 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+24.308

21'22.383

 9.610 85.36    
9 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 24

+24.313

21'22.388

 0.005 85.36    
10 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 24

+25.841

21'23.916

 1.528 85.25    
11 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 24

+26.474

21'24.549

 0.633 85.21    
12 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+26.863

21'24.938

 0.389 85.19    
13 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 24

+32.088

21'30.163

 5.225 84.84    
14 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+33.780

21'31.855

 1.692 84.73    
15 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 24

+37.053

21'35.128

 3.273 84.52    
16
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 24

+37.921

21'35.996

 0.868 84.46    
17
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 24

+40.674

21'38.749

 2.753 84.28    
18
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 24

+41.560

21'39.635

 0.886 84.22    
19
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 24

+42.903

21'40.978

 1.343 84.14    
dnf
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 22

+2 Laps

20'24.375

 2 Laps 81.95 Retirement  
View full results  

