Previous / The TOCA support classes where everything is still to play for in 2022 Next / BTCC Knockhill: Hill on pole as BMWs dominate qualifying
BTCC / Knockhill Practice report

BTCC Knockhill: Collard pips Hill to top times in practice

Ricky Collard topped the times in free practice as the British Touring Car Championship ended its mid-season break at Knockhill.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Knockhill: Collard pips Hill to top times in practice

Collard, at the wheel of his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, traded times for much of the session with Jake Hill in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport.

But Collard, who is celebrating his 26th birthday, landed the last punch to pip Hill by 0.010 seconds with three minutes to go.

All the leading times came in the second session, after early-morning drizzle meant the vast majority of competitors remained on wet-weather tyres throughout the opening period.

On a circuit that has long been regarded as favouring rear-wheel drive, all five of the BMWs finished up in the top eight.

Ciceley Motorsport was notable in going for longer runs with its pair of 330e M Sports, and on such a stint Adam Morgan stamped in a time good enough for third in the order.

After a tough couple of events before the mid-season break, current series runner-up Josh Cook experienced a welcome turnaround in form to put his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R into fourth spot, although his speed-trap figures remained pretty unspectacular.

Josh Cook, Rich Energy BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Josh Cook, Rich Energy BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Four-time champion Colin Turkington is still using his 2019 title-winning WSR BMW following the heavy damage sustained to his 2022 car at Oulton Park, and he edged out team-mate Stephen Jelley to take fifth.

Dan Rowbottom rose up the order in the closing stages to put the fastest of the Team Dynamics Hondas into seventh, with George Gamble’s Ciceley BMW next.

Dan Cammish was quickest of the Motorbase Performance Ford Focus quartet in ninth, while the top 10 was completed by the best of the Scottish quartet on their local circuit: Rory Butcher in his Speedworks Toyota.

Of the other championship leading lights, Gordon Shedden (Dynamics Honda) was 12th, one spot ahead of Ash Sutton (Motorbase Ford).

Series leader Tom Ingram, meanwhile, languished in 21st position in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N, two places behind Croft-winning team-mate Dan Lloyd.

Ingram was black-flagged half an hour into the 40-minute session for repeated track-limits offences and sinbinned for a few minutes, quipping that the unfamiliar Scottish sun had hampered his vision.

Cook was the class act in the damp opening session – the BTC Honda driver was unbeatable on the wet-weather Goodyears and was 0.146s clear of Butcher.

Late in the session, Team Hard Cupra Leon duo Aron Taylor-Smith and Bobby Thompson had slicks bolted on and shot to the top of the times, with Michael Crees similarly putting his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra into third ahead of Cook.

Crees had caused the second of two red-flag periods earlier in the session when he spun at Duffus Dip and got stuck in the gravel at Leslie’s. The first stoppage was to retrieve the Team Hard Cupra of Will Powell from the gravel at McIntyre’s.

BTCC Knockhill - Practice results

FP2

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 31 51.283    
2 United Kingdom Jake Hill 27 51.293 0.010 0.010
3 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 31 51.374 0.091 0.081
4 United Kingdom Josh Cook 25 51.377 0.094 0.003
5 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 31 51.491 0.208 0.114
6 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 33 51.494 0.211 0.003
7 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 26 51.500 0.217 0.006
8 George Gamble 31 51.591 0.308 0.091
9 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 31 51.612 0.329 0.021
10 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 24 51.619 0.336 0.007
11 United Kingdom Ash Hand 31 51.659 0.376 0.040
12 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 25 51.679 0.396 0.020
13 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 29 51.693 0.410 0.014
14 United Kingdom Jason Plato 27 51.700 0.417 0.007
15 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 29 51.703 0.420 0.003
16 Bobby Thompson 24 51.726 0.443 0.023
17 Dexter Patterson 30 51.750 0.467 0.024
18 Michael Crees 25 51.787 0.504 0.037
19 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 31 51.800 0.517 0.013
20 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 24 51.820 0.537 0.020
21 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 24 51.853 0.570 0.033
22 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 30 51.979 0.696 0.126
23 Jersey Jack Butel 30 52.144 0.861 0.165
24 Jade Edwards 24 52.173 0.890 0.029
25 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 29 52.184 0.901 0.011
26 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 28 52.200 0.917 0.016
27 Rick Parfitt Jr. 34 52.531 1.248 0.331
28 Will Powell 31 52.754 1.471 0.223
29 Nicolas Hamilton 26 52.780 1.497 0.026
View full results

FP1

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Ireland Aron Taylor-Smith 25 53.088    
2 Bobby Thompson 21 53.531 0.443 0.443
3 Michael Crees 23 54.495 1.407 0.964
4 United Kingdom Josh Cook 18 55.393 2.305 0.898
5 United Kingdom Rory Butcher 22 55.539 2.451 0.146
6 United Kingdom Jake Hill 20 55.752 2.664 0.213
7 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden 20 55.821 2.733 0.069
8 United Kingdom Dan Cammish 19 55.920 2.832 0.099
9 George Gamble 21 55.965 2.877 0.045
10 United Kingdom Ashley Sutton 21 55.967 2.879 0.002
11 United Kingdom Tom Ingram 18 55.972 2.884 0.005
12 United Kingdom Ollie Jackson 23 55.974 2.886 0.002
13 United Kingdom Ricky Collard 25 56.004 2.916 0.030
14 United Kingdom Stephen Jelley 22 56.087 2.999 0.083
15 United Kingdom Daniel Rowbottom 17 56.103 3.015 0.016
16 United Kingdom Jason Plato 16 56.154 3.066 0.051
17 United Kingdom Colin Turkington 21 56.176 3.088 0.022
18 United Kingdom Tom Chilton 21 56.182 3.094 0.006
19 United Kingdom Sam Osborne 18 56.374 3.286 0.192
20 United Kingdom Adam Morgan 17 56.444 3.356 0.070
21 Jade Edwards 20 56.534 3.446 0.090
22 United Kingdom Aiden Moffat 23 56.543 3.455 0.009
23 Dexter Patterson 23 56.582 3.494 0.039
24 United Kingdom Daniel Lloyd 20 56.637 3.549 0.055
25 Jersey Jack Butel 22 56.723 3.635 0.086
26 United Kingdom Ash Hand 18 56.924 3.836 0.201
27 Rick Parfitt Jr. 22 57.320 4.232 0.396
28 Nicolas Hamilton 22 57.355 4.267 0.035
29 Will Powell 7 58.360 5.272 1.005
View full results
