BTCC Donington Park: Cammish time unbeaten as rain hits FP2
Dan Cammish remained top of the overall free practice times for the British Touring Car Championship round at Donington Park, although he is sidelined from the weekend.
With the Berkshire-domiciled Yorkshireman’s Ford Focus ST already southbound on the M1 en route back to Motorbase Performance’s Kent premises after his hefty FP1 shunt, the second session began with angry black clouds looming beyond the Melbourne loop.
Times had got down to around a second away from the early-morning session as competitors built up speed, but then the rain arrived, precluding any further improvements.
Cammish had set two laps good enough for the fastest time in FP1, the best of them 0.402 seconds clear of the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Tom Chilton.
FP1 had already been red-flagged midway through when Mikey Doble suffered a line lock on his front brakes, causing his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra to make contact with the barriers at Redgate.
There was more drama upon the resumption: championship leader Ash Sutton looped his Motorbase Ford into a spin at the Old Hairpin, and a minute later reigning champion Tom Ingram’s Excelr8 Hyundai revolved through the gravel at the same turn.
A left-rear wheelhub failure on the Hyundai had caused the wheel to become detached – while that harmlessly hit the tyre wall, Ingram was forced to park on the grass on the exit.
The corner remained under waved yellow flags for the rest of the session, under which Cammish set the best of his two quick laps, indicating that no one has really got close to their potential yet.
Sutton ended up third in the times ahead of the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Ricky Collard, four-time champion Colin Turkington’s West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport, and Rory Butcher (Speedworks Toyota).
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Rounding out the top 10 were Sam Osborne (Motorbase Ford), Aron Taylor-Smith (PMR Vauxhall), Jake Hill (WSR BMW) and George Gamble (Speedworks Toyota).
Gamble, on his local track, had set the quickest time in FP2 when the rain arrived, 0.031s ahead of former team-mate Adam Morgan’s WSR BMW, with Dan Rowbottom third in his Motorbase Ford.
The cars then re-emerged on wet-weather tyres until the end of the session, which was interrupted by a red flag when Daryl DeLeon suffered a vibration and was forced to stop his Team Hard Cupra between McLeans and Coppice.
Butcher set the quickest time on the grooved Goodyear tyres, over 0.6s clear of Sutton.
BTCC Donington Park - Practice Results
FP2
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|42
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|11
|1'34.836
|75.123
|2
|A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW
|33
|BMW 330e M Sport
|11
|+0.031
|0.031
|75.099
|3
|D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|32
|Ford Focus ST
|12
|+0.298
|0.267
|74.888
|4
|S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW
|12
|BMW 330e M Sport
|11
|+0.418
|0.120
|74.794
|5
|C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW
|4
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|+0.570
|0.152
|74.675
|6
|A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|40
|Vauxhall Astra
|10
|+0.689
|0.119
|74.582
|7
|J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|24
|BMW 330e M Sport
|13
|+0.860
|0.171
|74.448
|8
|D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|123
|Cupra León
|12
|+1.088
|0.228
|74.271
|9
|A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|11
|Vauxhall Astra
|9
|+1.158
|0.070
|74.217
|10
|
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|777
|Cupra León
|6
|+1.403
|0.245
|74.028
|11
|A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|16
|Honda Civic Type R
|10
|+1.596
|0.193
|73.880
|12
|
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|88
|Vauxhall Astra
|8
|+1.955
|0.359
|73.606
|13
|
N. Halstead Nick Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|22
|Hyundai i30N
|12
|+2.042
|0.087
|73.540
|14
|T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|3
|Hyundai i30N
|11
|+2.694
|0.652
|73.048
|15
|
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|99
|Cupra León
|10
|+3.371
|0.677
|72.545
|16
|
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|96
|Cupra León
|10
|+4.083
|0.712
|72.023
|17
|R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|6
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|11
|+5.979
|1.896
|70.668
|18
|A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|116
|Ford Focus ST
|12
|+6.607
|0.628
|70.231
|19
|J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|66
|Honda Civic Type R
|9
|+6.900
|0.293
|70.028
|20
|T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|1
|Hyundai i30N
|9
|+7.083
|0.183
|69.903
|21
|
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|17
|Cupra León
|10
|+8.246
|1.163
|69.114
|22
|
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|14
|Hyundai i30N
|10
|+8.743
|0.497
|68.782
|23
|S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|77
|Ford Focus ST
|9
|+8.756
|0.013
|68.774
|24
|R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|37
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|12
|+8.958
|0.202
|68.640
|25
|
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|18
|Cupra León
|8
|+11.166
|2.208
|67.210
|View full results
FP1
|Driver Info
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|D. Cammish Dan Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|27
|Ford Focus ST
|8
|1'33.670
|76.059
|2
|T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|3
|Hyundai i30N
|10
|+0.402
|0.402
|75.733
|3
|A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|116
|Ford Focus ST
|10
|+0.590
|0.188
|75.582
|4
|R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|37
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|10
|+0.606
|0.016
|75.570
|5
|C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW
|4
|BMW 330e M Sport
|11
|+0.695
|0.089
|75.498
|6
|R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|6
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|11
|+0.758
|0.063
|75.448
|7
|S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|77
|Ford Focus ST
|10
|+0.781
|0.023
|75.430
|8
|A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|40
|Vauxhall Astra
|11
|+0.914
|0.133
|75.324
|9
|J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|24
|BMW 330e M Sport
|12
|+0.973
|0.059
|75.277
|10
|
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|42
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|11
|+1.052
|0.079
|75.214
|11
|S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW
|12
|BMW 330e M Sport
|10
|+1.147
|0.095
|75.138
|12
|D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils
|123
|Cupra León
|10
|+1.148
|0.001
|75.138
|13
|
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|14
|Hyundai i30N
|12
|+1.158
|0.010
|75.130
|14
|A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|11
|Vauxhall Astra
|9
|+1.202
|0.044
|75.095
|15
|A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW
|33
|BMW 330e M Sport
|11
|+1.391
|0.189
|74.946
|16
|J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|66
|Honda Civic Type R
|11
|+1.448
|0.057
|74.901
|17
|D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|32
|Ford Focus ST
|10
|+1.621
|0.173
|74.765
|18
|
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|18
|Cupra León
|9
|+1.633
|0.012
|74.755
|19
|
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|777
|Cupra León
|10
|+1.724
|0.091
|74.684
|20
|A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing
|16
|Honda Civic Type R
|11
|+1.736
|0.012
|74.675
|21
|
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
|88
|Vauxhall Astra
|6
|+1.998
|0.262
|74.470
|22
|
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
|96
|Cupra León
|12
|+1.998
|0.000
|74.470
|23
|
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|17
|Cupra León
|12
|+2.003
|0.005
|74.466
|24
|
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
|99
|Cupra León
|10
|+2.336
|0.333
|74.208
|25
|
N. Halstead Nick Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|22
|Hyundai i30N
|10
|+2.462
|0.126
|74.111
|26
|T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
|1
|Hyundai i30N
|7
|+9.009
|6.547
|69.385
|View full results
