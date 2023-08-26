Subscribe
BTCC / Donington Grand Prix Circuit Practice report

BTCC Donington Park: Cammish time unbeaten as rain hits FP2

Dan Cammish remained top of the overall free practice times for the British Touring Car Championship round at Donington Park, although he is sidelined from the weekend.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Dan Cammish, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

With the Berkshire-domiciled Yorkshireman’s Ford Focus ST already southbound on the M1 en route back to Motorbase Performance’s Kent premises after his hefty FP1 shunt, the second session began with angry black clouds looming beyond the Melbourne loop.

Times had got down to around a second away from the early-morning session as competitors built up speed, but then the rain arrived, precluding any further improvements.

Cammish had set two laps good enough for the fastest time in FP1, the best of them 0.402 seconds clear of the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N of Tom Chilton.

FP1 had already been red-flagged midway through when Mikey Doble suffered a line lock on his front brakes, causing his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra to make contact with the barriers at Redgate.

There was more drama upon the resumption: championship leader Ash Sutton looped his Motorbase Ford into a spin at the Old Hairpin, and a minute later reigning champion Tom Ingram’s Excelr8 Hyundai revolved through the gravel at the same turn.

A left-rear wheelhub failure on the Hyundai had caused the wheel to become detached – while that harmlessly hit the tyre wall, Ingram was forced to park on the grass on the exit.

The corner remained under waved yellow flags for the rest of the session, under which Cammish set the best of his two quick laps, indicating that no one has really got close to their potential yet.

Sutton ended up third in the times ahead of the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla of Ricky Collard, four-time champion Colin Turkington’s West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport, and Rory Butcher (Speedworks Toyota).

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Rounding out the top 10 were Sam Osborne (Motorbase Ford), Aron Taylor-Smith (PMR Vauxhall), Jake Hill (WSR BMW) and George Gamble (Speedworks Toyota).

Gamble, on his local track, had set the quickest time in FP2 when the rain arrived, 0.031s ahead of former team-mate Adam Morgan’s WSR BMW, with Dan Rowbottom third in his Motorbase Ford.

The cars then re-emerged on wet-weather tyres until the end of the session, which was interrupted by a red flag when Daryl DeLeon suffered a vibration and was forced to stop his Team Hard Cupra between McLeans and Coppice.

Butcher set the quickest time on the grooved Goodyear tyres, over 0.6s clear of Sutton.

BTCC Donington Park - Practice Results

FP2

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
 42 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 11 1'34.836   75.123
2 United Kingdom A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW 33 BMW 330e M Sport 11 +0.031 0.031 75.099
3 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK 32 Ford Focus ST 12 +0.298 0.267 74.888
4 United Kingdom S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW 12 BMW 330e M Sport 11 +0.418 0.120 74.794
5 United Kingdom C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW 4 BMW 330e M Sport 14 +0.570 0.152 74.675
6 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing 40 Vauxhall Astra 10 +0.689 0.119 74.582
7 United Kingdom J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 24 BMW 330e M Sport 13 +0.860 0.171 74.448
8 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils 123 Cupra León 12 +1.088 0.228 74.271
9 United Kingdom A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing 11 Vauxhall Astra 9 +1.158 0.070 74.217
10
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 777 Cupra León 6 +1.403 0.245 74.028
11 United Kingdom A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing 16 Honda Civic Type R 10 +1.596 0.193 73.880
12
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
 88 Vauxhall Astra 8 +1.955 0.359 73.606
13
N. Halstead Nick Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 22 Hyundai i30N 12 +2.042 0.087 73.540
14 United Kingdom T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 3 Hyundai i30N 11 +2.694 0.652 73.048
15
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 99 Cupra León 10 +3.371 0.677 72.545
16
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
 96 Cupra León 10 +4.083 0.712 72.023
17 United Kingdom R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 6 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 11 +5.979 1.896 70.668
18 United Kingdom A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK 116 Ford Focus ST 12 +6.607 0.628 70.231
19 United Kingdom J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing 66 Honda Civic Type R 9 +6.900 0.293 70.028
20 United Kingdom T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 1 Hyundai i30N 9 +7.083 0.183 69.903
21
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 17 Cupra León 10 +8.246 1.163 69.114
22
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 14 Hyundai i30N 10 +8.743 0.497 68.782
23 United Kingdom S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus ST 9 +8.756 0.013 68.774
24 United Kingdom R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 37 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 12 +8.958 0.202 68.640
25
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 18 Cupra León 8 +11.166 2.208 67.210
View full results  

FP1

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom D. Cammish Dan Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus ST 8 1'33.670   76.059
2 United Kingdom T. Chilton Tom Chilton BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 3 Hyundai i30N 10 +0.402 0.402 75.733
3 United Kingdom A. Sutton Ashley Sutton NAPA Racing UK 116 Ford Focus ST 10 +0.590 0.188 75.582
4 United Kingdom R. Collard Ricky Collard Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 37 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 10 +0.606 0.016 75.570
5 United Kingdom C. Turkington Colin Turkington Team BMW 4 BMW 330e M Sport 11 +0.695 0.089 75.498
6 United Kingdom R. Butcher Rory Butcher Toyota Gazoo Racing UK 6 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 11 +0.758 0.063 75.448
7 United Kingdom S. Osborne Sam Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus ST 10 +0.781 0.023 75.430
8 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Aron Taylor-Smith CarStore Power Maxed Racing 40 Vauxhall Astra 11 +0.914 0.133 75.324
9 United Kingdom J. Hill Jake Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 24 BMW 330e M Sport 12 +0.973 0.059 75.277
10
G. Gamble George Gamble Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
 42 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 11 +1.052 0.079 75.214
11 United Kingdom S. Jelley Stephen Jelley Team BMW 12 BMW 330e M Sport 10 +1.147 0.095 75.138
12 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Daniel Lloyd Autobrite Direct with Millers Oils 123 Cupra León 10 +1.148 0.001 75.138
13
R. Pearson Ronan Pearson BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 14 Hyundai i30N 12 +1.158 0.010 75.130
14 United Kingdom A. Watson Andrew Watson CarStore Power Maxed Racing 11 Vauxhall Astra 9 +1.202 0.044 75.095
15 United Kingdom A. Morgan Adam Morgan Team BMW 33 BMW 330e M Sport 11 +1.391 0.189 74.946
16 United Kingdom J. Cook Josh Cook One Motorsport with Starline Racing 66 Honda Civic Type R 11 +1.448 0.057 74.901
17 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Daniel Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK 32 Ford Focus ST 10 +1.621 0.173 74.765
18
D. De Daryl De Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 18 Cupra León 9 +1.633 0.012 74.755
19
M. Crees Michael Crees BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 777 Cupra León 10 +1.724 0.091 74.684
20 United Kingdom A. Moffat Aiden Moffat One Motorsport with Starline Racing 16 Honda Civic Type R 11 +1.736 0.012 74.675
21
M. Doble Mikey Doble CarStore Power Maxed Racing
 88 Vauxhall Astra 6 +1.998 0.262 74.470
22
J. Butel Jack Butel Go-Fix with Autoaid Breakdown
 96 Cupra León 12 +1.998 0.000 74.470
23
D. Patterson Dexter Patterson Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 17 Cupra León 12 +2.003 0.005 74.466
24
J. Edwards Jade Edwards Re.Beverages and Bartercard with Team HARD.
 99 Cupra León 10 +2.336 0.333 74.208
25
N. Halstead Nick Halstead BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8
 22 Hyundai i30N 10 +2.462 0.126 74.111
26 United Kingdom T. Ingram Tom Ingram BRISTOL STREET MOTORS with EXCELR8 1 Hyundai i30N 7 +9.009 6.547 69.385
View full results  
comments

Huge shunt rules Cammish out of BTCC Donington

BTCC Donington: Sutton beats Ingram in pole battle
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC
Donington Grand Prix Circuit

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

BTCC
Donington Grand Prix Circuit

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram turns the tables on Sutton in race two BTCC Donington Park: Ingram turns the tables on Sutton in race two

Plus
Plus
BTCC

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Latest news

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

BTCC BTCC
Donington Grand Prix Circuit

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

F1 Formula 1

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Plus
Plus
Historics
Kevin Turner

A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing A BTCC star tests the cars that transformed tin-top racing

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title? Can the BTCC's underrated Toyota ace stake his claim to a title?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Donington Park
Marcus Simmons

How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test How the BTCC's new hybrid era aced its first test

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions The Ford BTCC superteam combining two reigning TOCA champions

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on The stalwart tin-top boss still shaping careers more than 40 years on

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star The grassroots rise that shaped an understated BTCC star

Plus
Plus
BTCC
Marcus Simmons

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

