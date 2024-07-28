All Series
Race report
BTCC Croft

BTCC Croft: Cook wins after stunning pass on Huff

Toyota 1-2 in second race at Croft as soft-tyred runners benefit

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
1_Cook-RLZ_5594

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Josh Cook took victory in the second race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Croft after a stunning pass on the sister Toyota of Rob Huff.

Huff, the World Touring Car champion in 2012, and stablemate Cook started their Speedworks Motorsport-run Corolla GR Sports from seventh and eighth on the grid – the highest-placed cars on the soft Goodyear tyres, with the top six all forced to run the hard compound.

Cook flew off the road and onto the grass at the Jim Clark Esses on the opening lap, costing him ground, while Huff was up to second place by lap three.

That was thanks to a dramatic incident on the run to Tower. Race-one winner Colin Turkington had been running second, but was struggling on the hard tyre, and Ash Sutton got a run on the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport on the run to Tower.

Just behind, Huff jinked out to the left of Sutton’s Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST. Turkington was edged onto the grass by contact with Sutton under braking, and shot across the bows of both Sutton and Huff in a scary moment, dropping to eighth.

Huff went around the outside of Sutton and set off after Ingram, whose Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback had gone around the outside of Turkington at Tower on the opening lap to take the lead.

Ingram now had no chance against the soft-tyred cars behind, and on the fifth lap he conceded the lead to Huff at Tower. Next time around Cook passed him for second at the same spot, and on the following tour Dan Rowbottom’s Alliance Ford emulated them in moving ahead of Ingram.

Cook came out on top with thrilling overtake

Cook came out on top with thrilling overtake

Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

Cook’s LKQ Toyota was the faster of the Corollas up front, the West Countryman setting fastest lap as he closed in on the Toyota Gazoo Racing GB machine of Huff.

On the 13th lap of 15, Cook tried around the outside of Tower for the lead, then cut back and went around the outside into the Jim Clark Esses. Somehow he clung on and finally completed the move at the Barcroft kink.

Huff now had his hands full fending off Rowbottom, but held on in the face of the bearded Midlander’s exertions over the final lap.

“I think we really had a car to fight for the front row in qualifying, so perhaps this is what we should have had in race one,” said Cook, who was one of the leading contenders to be denied progress through the qualifying phases thanks to track-limits penalties.

“The car was mega – we’ve really found some pace since the summer break.”

Of the move on Huff, Cook added: “I ended up sliding wide there onto the grass on lap one, so I’d cleaned it all up for the move!”

Ingram did a superb job to hang onto fourth place on the hard tyres, although Sutton got close with a couple of laps remaining, while Dan Cammish followed them home in sixth in his Alliance Ford.

Turkington’s off left him bottled up behind Aron Taylor-Smith’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra in the fight for seventh and, with all his hybrid used up, this left him little scope to make progress.

Jake Hill was just behind in his sister WSR BMW, and the pre-weekend championship leader’s title hopes took a massive hit when contact from the Excelr8 Hyundai of Tom Chilton at Sunny Out fired him gently into the barriers, although Hill rejoined to finish 16th.

Chilton then got past Turkington to finish eighth and was drawn on reversed-grid pole, while Aiden Moffat (Speedworks Toyota) completed the top 10 after a puncture forced Adam Morgan off at Tower.

BTCC Croft race 2 result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

21'03.148

   89.78   20
2 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+0.742

21'03.890

 0.742 89.73   17
3 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+0.954

21'04.102

 0.212 89.71   15
4 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+6.257

21'09.405

 5.303 89.34   13
5 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+8.115

21'11.263

 1.858 89.20   11
6 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+8.770

21'11.918

 0.655 89.16   10
7 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 15

+16.772

21'19.920

 8.002 88.60   9
8 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+17.248

21'20.396

 0.476 88.57   8
9 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+17.967

21'21.115

 0.719 88.52   7
10 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+18.358

21'21.506

 0.391 88.49   6
11
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 15

+18.820

21'21.968

 0.462 88.46   5
12 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+23.271

21'26.419

 4.451 88.15   4
13 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+23.352

21'26.500

 0.081 88.15   3
14
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 15

+25.092

21'28.240

 1.740 88.03   2
15
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 15

+25.374

21'28.522

 0.282 88.01   1
16 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+29.948

21'33.096

 4.574 87.70    
17 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 13

+2 Laps

21'29.182

 2 Laps 76.24    
dnf
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 14

+1 Lap

20'29.939

   86.06 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 12

+3 Laps

17'10.325

 2 Laps 88.05 Retirement  
dnf
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 7

+8 Laps

13'29.358

 5 Laps 65.39 Retirement  
View full results  

