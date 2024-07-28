BTCC Croft: Cook wins after stunning pass on Huff
Toyota 1-2 in second race at Croft as soft-tyred runners benefit
Josh Cook took victory in the second race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Croft after a stunning pass on the sister Toyota of Rob Huff.
Huff, the World Touring Car champion in 2012, and stablemate Cook started their Speedworks Motorsport-run Corolla GR Sports from seventh and eighth on the grid – the highest-placed cars on the soft Goodyear tyres, with the top six all forced to run the hard compound.
Cook flew off the road and onto the grass at the Jim Clark Esses on the opening lap, costing him ground, while Huff was up to second place by lap three.
That was thanks to a dramatic incident on the run to Tower. Race-one winner Colin Turkington had been running second, but was struggling on the hard tyre, and Ash Sutton got a run on the West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport on the run to Tower.
Just behind, Huff jinked out to the left of Sutton’s Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST. Turkington was edged onto the grass by contact with Sutton under braking, and shot across the bows of both Sutton and Huff in a scary moment, dropping to eighth.
Huff went around the outside of Sutton and set off after Ingram, whose Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback had gone around the outside of Turkington at Tower on the opening lap to take the lead.
Ingram now had no chance against the soft-tyred cars behind, and on the fifth lap he conceded the lead to Huff at Tower. Next time around Cook passed him for second at the same spot, and on the following tour Dan Rowbottom’s Alliance Ford emulated them in moving ahead of Ingram.
Cook came out on top with thrilling overtake
Cook’s LKQ Toyota was the faster of the Corollas up front, the West Countryman setting fastest lap as he closed in on the Toyota Gazoo Racing GB machine of Huff.
On the 13th lap of 15, Cook tried around the outside of Tower for the lead, then cut back and went around the outside into the Jim Clark Esses. Somehow he clung on and finally completed the move at the Barcroft kink.
Huff now had his hands full fending off Rowbottom, but held on in the face of the bearded Midlander’s exertions over the final lap.
“I think we really had a car to fight for the front row in qualifying, so perhaps this is what we should have had in race one,” said Cook, who was one of the leading contenders to be denied progress through the qualifying phases thanks to track-limits penalties.
“The car was mega – we’ve really found some pace since the summer break.”
Of the move on Huff, Cook added: “I ended up sliding wide there onto the grass on lap one, so I’d cleaned it all up for the move!”
Ingram did a superb job to hang onto fourth place on the hard tyres, although Sutton got close with a couple of laps remaining, while Dan Cammish followed them home in sixth in his Alliance Ford.
Turkington’s off left him bottled up behind Aron Taylor-Smith’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra in the fight for seventh and, with all his hybrid used up, this left him little scope to make progress.
Jake Hill was just behind in his sister WSR BMW, and the pre-weekend championship leader’s title hopes took a massive hit when contact from the Excelr8 Hyundai of Tom Chilton at Sunny Out fired him gently into the barriers, although Hill rejoined to finish 16th.
Chilton then got past Turkington to finish eighth and was drawn on reversed-grid pole, while Aiden Moffat (Speedworks Toyota) completed the top 10 after a puncture forced Adam Morgan off at Tower.
BTCC Croft race 2 result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
21'03.148
|89.78
|20
|2
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+0.742
21'03.890
|0.742
|89.73
|17
|3
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|
+0.954
21'04.102
|0.212
|89.71
|15
|4
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|
+6.257
21'09.405
|5.303
|89.34
|13
|5
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|
+8.115
21'11.263
|1.858
|89.20
|11
|6
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|
+8.770
21'11.918
|0.655
|89.16
|10
|7
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|15
|
+16.772
21'19.920
|8.002
|88.60
|9
|8
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|
+17.248
21'20.396
|0.476
|88.57
|8
|9
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|15
|
+17.967
21'21.115
|0.719
|88.52
|7
|10
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+18.358
21'21.506
|0.391
|88.49
|6
|11
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|15
|
+18.820
21'21.968
|0.462
|88.46
|5
|12
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+23.271
21'26.419
|4.451
|88.15
|4
|13
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|
+23.352
21'26.500
|0.081
|88.15
|3
|14
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|15
|
+25.092
21'28.240
|1.740
|88.03
|2
|15
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|15
|
+25.374
21'28.522
|0.282
|88.01
|1
|16
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|15
|
+29.948
21'33.096
|4.574
|87.70
|17
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|13
|
+2 Laps
21'29.182
|2 Laps
|76.24
|dnf
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|14
|
+1 Lap
20'29.939
|86.06
|Retirement
|dnf
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|12
|
+3 Laps
17'10.325
|2 Laps
|88.05
|Retirement
|dnf
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|7
|
+8 Laps
13'29.358
|5 Laps
|65.39
|Retirement
|View full results
