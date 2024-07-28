All Series
Race report
BTCC Croft

BTCC Croft: Chilton wins race three as Ingram/Turkington collide

Hyundai driver was never headed at Croft but there was action behind in final race of the weekend

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Tom Chilton, Team Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Photo by: JEP

Tom Chilton made full use of reversed-grid pole position to lead all the way for victory in the final British Touring Car Championship race of the day at Croft.

While Chilton made hay in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback, he did appear to be under threat for a long period of the race from the trio behind.

Dan Cammish had worked his Alliance Racing Ford Focus ST into second place on lap two, while championship leader Tom Ingram came through to third in his Excelr8 Hyundai.

In turn, a fired-up Colin Turkington, who started nine on the grid, was homing in at the wheel of his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport.

Turkington appeared to be the fastest of the quartet, despite Cammish setting fastest lap, and made a brave move on Ingram on the ninth lap.

They ran side-by-side through the Jim Clark Esses and were still alongside each other at the fast Barcroft right-hander, with Turkington marginally ahead but on the outside.

Tom Chilton, Team Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Tom Chilton, Team Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Photo by: JEP

Contact between the Hyundai and the BMW fired Turkington into the barrier, although remarkably he extricated the battered machine and continued to finish 17th.

That appeared to take the sting out of the contest, and Chilton was able to maintain his margin to Cammish to win by 1.504 seconds. In turn, Cammish kept at bay Ingram, whose points lead over Jake Hill has extended to 21.

Hill was one of the stars of the race. After his removal from contention from race two by contact with Chilton, he started from 16th on the grid, but scythed his way up the order to fifth.

Over the closing laps Hill put massive pressure on the Alliance Ford of reigning champion Ash Sutton, who held on for fourth.

Rob Huff completed the top six in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport ahead of the sister car of Josh Cook, while Dan Rowbottom claimed eighth in his Alliance Ford.

Adam Morgan ended a disappointing weekend on an upturn with ninth in his WSR BMW, while Daryl DeLeon finished 10th in his Unlimited Motorsport Cupra, but a penalty for a false start lifted Ronan Pearson (Excelr8 Hyundai) to that position.

BTCC Croft - Race 3 result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

20'56.324

   90.27   20
2 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+1.504

20'57.828

 1.504 90.16   17
3 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+2.141

20'58.465

 0.637 90.11   15
4 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+8.219

21'04.543

 6.078 89.68   13
5 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+8.760

21'05.084

 0.541 89.64   11
6 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+11.151

21'07.475

 2.391 89.47   10
7 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+12.550

21'08.874

 1.399 89.37   9
8 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+12.719

21'09.043

 0.169 89.36   8
9 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+17.519

21'13.843

 4.800 89.02   7
10
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+24.337

21'20.661

 6.818 88.55   6
11 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 15

+24.583

21'20.907

 0.246 88.53   5
12 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+26.379

21'22.703

 1.796 88.41   4
13 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 15

+28.842

21'25.166

 2.463 88.24   3
14 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+28.951

21'25.275

 0.109 88.23   2
15
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 15

+29.154

21'25.478

 0.203 88.22   1
16
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 15

+29.638

21'25.962

 0.484 88.19    
17
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 15

+33.889

21'30.213

 4.251 87.89    
18
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+1'05.223

22'01.547

 31.334 85.81    
dnf United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 11

+4 Laps

21'48.905

 4 Laps 63.53 Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 3

+12 Laps

4'34.328

 8 Laps 82.68 Retirement  
View full results  

