All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
BTCC Croft

BTCC Croft: King of Croft Turkington dominates in BMW

Four-time champion takes 70th career win as Ingram claims series lead

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e M Sport

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

Colin Turkington cruised to his 70th career British Touring Car Championship race victory with a dominant lights-to-flag drive at Croft.

The four-time champion started his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport from pole position, and got a good launch.

Tom Ingram quickly got past front-row starter Dan Cammish on the opening lap and looked to be a threat to Turkington over the first few miles.

But, once the rear-wheel-drive BMW’s tyres were switched on, Turkington was able to extend an advantage, set fastest lap, and maintain the gap to the pursuing Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback of Ingram, who was 1.746 seconds adrift at the chequered flag.

“We’ve obviously had the pace this weekend – we showed that yesterday,” said Turkington, for whom this was the 15th BTCC race win at Croft.

“Having the luxury of a few extra laps of hybrid [over Ingram] made the job easier. The car was good. Tom had the pace over the opening laps, but I felt I had enough in hand.

“Once I got the front tyres in, I knew I was in a good place.”

“Colin was never going to make a mistake,” said Ingram. “He’s the king of Croft and world-class.”

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Ingram had got up the inside of Cammish into the second corner at Hawthorns on the opening lap. The Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST of Cammish then skipped the chicane and conceded the position to Ingram on the run into Tower.

The sister Alliance Ford of Ash Sutton got past Aron Taylor-Smith’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra on the second lap for fourth position.

Sutton then closed the gap to Cammish and they were together with four laps remaining, but the Berkshire-domiciled Yorkshire native had enough in hand to hang onto the final podium position at his local circuit.

Taylor-Smith kept a constant fifth for the rest of the race, with Jake Hill carving his WSR BMW from 11th on the grid to sixth during the first few laps.

Hill, like the quintet ahead, was running the soft-compound Goodyear tyre in this race, and his result means that he has been leapfrogged by Ingram for the championship lead.

Rob Huff raised some eyebrows when, from fifth on the grid, he elected to take the pain of running the hard tyre in this race on his Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla GR Sport.

He then raised more eyebrows by clinging onto sixth ahead of Hill until the hairpin on the fifth lap, and such was his pace after this that he was closer to the soft-tyred Hill ahead than the hard-rubbered pursuers behind.

Huff will be using the soft tyres in race two, which the top six from the opener must all start on the hard rubber.

In a largely processional race, there was some semblance of action in the group behind, with the Speedworks-run LKQ Toyota of Josh Cook hanging onto eighth ahead of Tom Chilton’s Excelr8 Hyundai and Dan Rowbottom’s Alliance Ford. All were on the hard tyres, so will be soft-shod in race two.

Chris Smiley had been in this gaggle until the Restart Racing Cupra Leon speared off the road at Sunny before rejoining.

BTCC Croft Race One Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

20'50.152

   90.71    
2 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+1.746

20'51.898

 1.746 90.58    
3 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+3.562

20'53.714

 1.816 90.45    
4 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+4.114

20'54.266

 0.552 90.41    
5 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 15

+10.231

21'00.383

 6.117 89.98    
6 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+15.774

21'05.926

 5.543 89.58    
7 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+19.755

21'09.907

 3.981 89.30    
8 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+28.886

21'19.038

 9.131 88.66    
9 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+31.080

21'21.232

 2.194 88.51    
10 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+32.165

21'22.317

 1.085 88.44    
11 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+34.815

21'24.967

 2.650 88.25    
12
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 15

+35.431

21'25.583

 0.616 88.21    
13 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+39.627

21'29.779

 4.196 87.92    
14 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+40.530

21'30.682

 0.903 87.86    
15 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 15

+42.891

21'33.043

 2.361 87.70    
16
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+43.522

21'33.674

 0.631 87.66    
17
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 15

+44.594

21'34.746

 1.072 87.59    
18
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 15

+46.946

21'37.098

 2.352 87.43    
19 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+48.421

21'38.573

 1.475 87.33    
20
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+52.706

21'42.858

 4.285 87.04    
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article BTCC Croft: Turkington takes pole over Cammish
Next article BTCC Croft: Cook wins after stunning pass on Huff

Top Comments

Marcus Simmons
More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Croft: Chilton wins race three as Ingram/Turkington collide

BTCC Croft: Chilton wins race three as Ingram/Turkington collide

BTCC
Croft
BTCC Croft: Chilton wins race three as Ingram/Turkington collide
BTCC Croft: Cook wins after stunning pass on Huff

BTCC Croft: Cook wins after stunning pass on Huff

BTCC
Croft
BTCC Croft: Cook wins after stunning pass on Huff
The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

Plus
Plus
IMSA
The former rival to F1 greats eyeing a future in hypercars

Latest news

How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP

How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

The enduring power of Prodrive at 40

Plus
Plus
General
By James Allen
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe