BTCC Croft: King of Croft Turkington dominates in BMW
Four-time champion takes 70th career win as Ingram claims series lead
Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e M Sport
Photo by: JEP
Powered by Cataclean
BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean
Colin Turkington cruised to his 70th career British Touring Car Championship race victory with a dominant lights-to-flag drive at Croft.
The four-time champion started his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport from pole position, and got a good launch.
Tom Ingram quickly got past front-row starter Dan Cammish on the opening lap and looked to be a threat to Turkington over the first few miles.
But, once the rear-wheel-drive BMW’s tyres were switched on, Turkington was able to extend an advantage, set fastest lap, and maintain the gap to the pursuing Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback of Ingram, who was 1.746 seconds adrift at the chequered flag.
“We’ve obviously had the pace this weekend – we showed that yesterday,” said Turkington, for whom this was the 15th BTCC race win at Croft.
“Having the luxury of a few extra laps of hybrid [over Ingram] made the job easier. The car was good. Tom had the pace over the opening laps, but I felt I had enough in hand.
“Once I got the front tyres in, I knew I was in a good place.”
“Colin was never going to make a mistake,” said Ingram. “He’s the king of Croft and world-class.”
Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback
Ingram had got up the inside of Cammish into the second corner at Hawthorns on the opening lap. The Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST of Cammish then skipped the chicane and conceded the position to Ingram on the run into Tower.
The sister Alliance Ford of Ash Sutton got past Aron Taylor-Smith’s Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra on the second lap for fourth position.
Sutton then closed the gap to Cammish and they were together with four laps remaining, but the Berkshire-domiciled Yorkshire native had enough in hand to hang onto the final podium position at his local circuit.
Taylor-Smith kept a constant fifth for the rest of the race, with Jake Hill carving his WSR BMW from 11th on the grid to sixth during the first few laps.
Hill, like the quintet ahead, was running the soft-compound Goodyear tyre in this race, and his result means that he has been leapfrogged by Ingram for the championship lead.
Rob Huff raised some eyebrows when, from fifth on the grid, he elected to take the pain of running the hard tyre in this race on his Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla GR Sport.
He then raised more eyebrows by clinging onto sixth ahead of Hill until the hairpin on the fifth lap, and such was his pace after this that he was closer to the soft-tyred Hill ahead than the hard-rubbered pursuers behind.
Huff will be using the soft tyres in race two, which the top six from the opener must all start on the hard rubber.
In a largely processional race, there was some semblance of action in the group behind, with the Speedworks-run LKQ Toyota of Josh Cook hanging onto eighth ahead of Tom Chilton’s Excelr8 Hyundai and Dan Rowbottom’s Alliance Ford. All were on the hard tyres, so will be soft-shod in race two.
Chris Smiley had been in this gaggle until the Restart Racing Cupra Leon speared off the road at Sunny before rejoining.
BTCC Croft Race One Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|15
|
20'50.152
|90.71
|2
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|
+1.746
20'51.898
|1.746
|90.58
|3
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|
+3.562
20'53.714
|1.816
|90.45
|4
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|
+4.114
20'54.266
|0.552
|90.41
|5
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|15
|
+10.231
21'00.383
|6.117
|89.98
|6
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|15
|
+15.774
21'05.926
|5.543
|89.58
|7
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+19.755
21'09.907
|3.981
|89.30
|8
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+28.886
21'19.038
|9.131
|88.66
|9
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|
+31.080
21'21.232
|2.194
|88.51
|10
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|
+32.165
21'22.317
|1.085
|88.44
|11
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+34.815
21'24.967
|2.650
|88.25
|12
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|15
|
+35.431
21'25.583
|0.616
|88.21
|13
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|15
|
+39.627
21'29.779
|4.196
|87.92
|14
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|15
|
+40.530
21'30.682
|0.903
|87.86
|15
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|15
|
+42.891
21'33.043
|2.361
|87.70
|16
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|
+43.522
21'33.674
|0.631
|87.66
|17
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|15
|
+44.594
21'34.746
|1.072
|87.59
|18
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|15
|
+46.946
21'37.098
|2.352
|87.43
|19
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|15
|
+48.421
21'38.573
|1.475
|87.33
|20
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|15
|
+52.706
21'42.858
|4.285
|87.04
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
How F1's points standings look after the 2024 F1 Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP, Hamilton takes 105th F1 win
Autosport Plus
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments