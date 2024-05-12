BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates opener
Colin Turkington dominated the first race of the British Touring Car Championship round at Brands Hatch to notch up his 68th win in the series.
Photo by: JEP
Powered by Cataclean
BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean
Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST
Photo by: JEP
Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
BTCC Brands Hatch Race One Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|24
|
19'43.459
|2
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
6.826
|3
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|
8.722
|1.896
|4
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
13.763
|5.041
|5
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|24
|
14.924
|1.161
|6
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|
15.386
|0.462
|7
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|24
|
19.342
|3.956
|8
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|24
|
19.474
|0.132
|9
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
20.669
|1.195
|10
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|24
|
27.024
|6.355
|11
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|24
|
27.632
|0.608
|12
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|24
|
27.999
|0.367
|13
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|24
|
28.835
|0.836
|14
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|24
|
30.546
|1.711
|15
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|24
|
30.902
|0.356
|16
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|24
|
34.770
|3.868
|17
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|24
|
39.532
|4.762
|18
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|22
|
2 laps
|19
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|22
|
2 laps
|20
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|20
|
4 laps
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Podcast: MotoGP French GP review
NASCAR to launch in-season bracket tournament for $1 million prize
Juncos Hollinger Racing reveals special liveries for the Indy 500
Tanak not far from “being in the fight” after Portugal WRC victory challenge
Autosport Plus
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments