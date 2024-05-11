All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
BTCC Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
Qualifying report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington wins BMW fight for pole

Four-time British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington claimed pole position for the second round at Brands Hatch after emerging from an all-BMW battle.

Upd:
Colin Turkington, Team BMW

Photo by: JEP

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

Turkington, whose previous pole position in the series came back in August 2022 at Snetterton, ended up in a fight with the sister West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport of Adam Morgan, whose only BTCC pole was at Rockingham in 2018 in his Ciceley Mercedes days.

With just seven seconds of additional hybrid and turbo boost allowed due to his pre-weekend championship position of fourth, and with Morgan outside the top seven so allowed the full 15s, Turkington was up against it – especially with a doubling in the boost surge for 2024.

Both had topped their respective Q1 sessions, before Josh Cook leapt to the fore in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport in Q2.

But Cook didn’t have enough when it mattered, and it was Morgan who led the way early doors, before Turkington eclipsed the red-headed Lancastrian by 0.050 seconds.

“It was quite unexpected,” said Turkington. “I was thinking if I made it into the fast six for Q3, I’d be fairly happy with that.

“We took the five minutes in between each session to keep nudging the car to where we want it.

“It’s great to have two BMWs on the front row – it bodes really well for tomorrow.”

Adam Morgan, Team BMW, Colin Turkington, Team BMW

Adam Morgan, Team BMW, Colin Turkington, Team BMW

Photo by: JEP

The new boost regulations appeared to have worked a treat in Q1, with championship leader Tom Ingram, on one second of hybrid, and runner-up Ash Sutton, on three, both squeaking through their groups on the bubble in sixth position.

But somehow reigning champion Sutton stomped in an astonishing time in Q2 to take his NAPA-liveried Alliance Racing Ford Focus ST into the Quick Six in third place.

Sutton could only repeat that time in the final shootout, where he was leapfrogged by team-mate Dan Cammish, who took third place on 13s of boost and finished just 0.066s away from Turkington’s pole time.

Cook ended up fifth, while Dan Rowbottom was the third of the Alliance Fords in the shootout in sixth.

Ingram fell at the second hurdle in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback, ending up eighth in Q2 and pipped in the final stages of that session by the Speedworks Toyota of Andrew Watson.

Ingram was immediately followed by team-mates Ronan Pearson and Tom Chilton, who rounded out the top 10.

The other drivers to make it into Q2 were Rob Huff (Speedworks Toyota) and Jake Hill (WSR BMW), who finished up at the foot of the times, Hill on just 5s of boost.

BTCC Brands Hatch - Qualifying results

   
1
 - 
3
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW 20 BMW 330e M Sport 11

47.875

   90.829
2 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW 33 BMW 330e M Sport 11

+0.050

47.925

 0.050 90.734
3 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus ST 11

+0.066

47.941

 0.016 90.704
4 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 1 Ford Focus ST 9

+0.166

48.041

 0.100 90.515
5 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 9

+0.210

48.085

 0.044 90.432
6 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK 32 Ford Focus ST 9

+0.333

48.208

 0.123 90.202
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article BTCC Brands Hatch: Taylor-Smith and Chilton top practice
Next article BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates opener

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024

RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1
RB: Tsunoda has made a "huge step" in F1 2024
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Bagnaia reckons French GP result preview of 2024 MotoGP title fight
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Marquez was "completely exhausted” when he reached Le Mans MotoGP win fight
BTCC Brands Hatch: Magnificent Turkington doubles up

BTCC Brands Hatch: Magnificent Turkington doubles up

BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
BTCC Brands Hatch: Magnificent Turkington doubles up

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How Ingram is seeking to reclaim the BTCC crown from Sutton
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
The tin-top world champion seeking to tick a "missing box" in the BTCC
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a BTCC Alliance swept the field away in 2023
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance

Plus
Plus
BTCC
By Marcus Simmons
How a top-down overhaul formed the basis of Sutton's 2023 BTCC dominance
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe