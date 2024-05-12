All Series
BTCC Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
Race report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Magnificent Turkington doubles up

Colin Turkington made it two wins out of two to continue his magnificent performance in the second round of the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.

The Northern Irish four-time champion once again led every lap on his way to victory in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sport, despite a late safety car eradicating his advantage.
The new regulation mandating each of the top 10 in race one use the hardest available tyre – the medium compound Goodyear at this event – served only to take out a variable among the leading contenders, but it didn’t stop a classic tin-top race in Turkington’s wake.
Turkington acknowledged the presence of his team-mate Jake Hill in second place, from fourth on the grid, as key in enabling him to make a break in the early stages.
The leading BMW pulled out an advantage of over two seconds while Hill had a gang comprising Ash Sutton, Josh Cook and Tom Ingram swarming all over him.
Eventually, Sutton, who had set the fastest lap, prised the door open at Druids on the seventh tour, and the Alliance Racing-run NAPA Racing Ford Focus ST snuck through into second place, with Cook and Ingram also getting past the Laser Tools-liveried BMW.
A few laps later, Ingram got his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N down the inside of Cook’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport at Druids for third, and set off after Sutton.
Turkington was now over four seconds to the good, before Hill went off at Druids. The BMW had been used as something of a pinball as it fell into the pack, and steering failure sent it into light contact with the barrier.
Colin Turkington at Brands Hatch

Colin Turkington at Brands Hatch

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography

 
That brought out the safety car, and it returned to the pits with nine laps of racing remaining.
Turkington immediately pulled out a margin while Ingram set about Sutton.
The reigning champion initially stoutly defended from the 2022 title winner, before an absolutely sensational move from Ingram with four laps remaining.
The Hyundai had two wheels on the grass on the high-speed approach to Paddock before muscling through on the inside to grab second place, to the annoyance of a miffed Sutton, who said: “The rules say if there’s a gap you can go for it. There wasn’t a gap because he used the grass. It’s not really on.”
Sutton didn’t give up, and his attempts to reclaim second allowed the WSR BMW of Adam Morgan, who had scythed his way through the pack on soft tyres from 15th on the grid, to catch them up.
Morgan drew alongside Sutton on the run to the finish line but fell narrowly short of the podium, which was topped by his team-mate.
“I realised pretty quickly after the safety car that Ash and Tom were getting involved in a pretty epic scrap,” said Turkington, who has now moved into a one-point championship lead over Ingram.
Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Every time I looked in the mirror I was another couple of car lengths ahead.
“That could have been a lot more difficult than it was, but we managed it well.”
The Speedworks Toyotas of both Cook and Rob Huff, who reached as high as sixth on soft tyres, were both called into the pits to repair loose bumpers – something that seems to be a recurrent problem on the Corolla.
Just before Cook pitted, Tom Chilton attempted to pass the Toyota in his Excelr8 Hyundai at Graham Hill Bend, but the loss of momentum allowed Dan Rowbottom to zap both in his Alliance Ford.
Rowbottom therefore finished fifth from Chilton, Dan Cammish (from 18th on the grid in his Alliance Ford), Aiden Moffat (Speedworks Toyota), and the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astras of Mikey Doble and Aron Taylor-Smith.
In 11th place, Excelr8 Hyundai driver Ronan Pearson was drawn on the reversed-grid pole, and the Scot still has his set of soft tyres to use.

BTCC Brands Hatch Race Two Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 27

23'39.873

        
2 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 27

+3.397

23'43.270

 3.397      
3 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 27

+3.656

23'43.529

 0.259      
4 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 27

+3.681

23'43.554

 0.025      
5 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 27

+7.348

23'47.221

 3.667      
6 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 27

+7.911

23'47.784

 0.563      
7 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 27

+8.088

23'47.961

 0.177      
8 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+8.585

23'48.458

 0.497      
9
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 27

+10.183

23'50.056

 1.598      
10 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 27

+10.388

23'50.261

 0.205      
11
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 27

+11.748

23'51.621

 1.360      
12 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 27

+12.377

23'52.250

 0.629      
13
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 27

+12.439

23'52.312

 0.062      
14
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 27

+16.428

23'56.301

 3.989      
15 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+21.371

24'01.244

 4.943      
16 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+43.151

24'23.024

 21.780      
17 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 25

 

        
dnf United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 19

 

     Retirement  
dnf United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 14

 

     Retirement  
dnf
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 7

 

     Retirement  
View full results  

Previous article BTCC Brands Hatch: Turkington dominates opener
Next article BTCC Brands Hatch: Pearson leads Excelr8 1-2 with maiden victory

