BTCC Brands Hatch: Magnificent Turkington doubles up
Colin Turkington made it two wins out of two to continue his magnificent performance in the second round of the British Touring Car Championship at Brands Hatch.
Powered by Cataclean
BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean
Colin Turkington at Brands Hatch
Photo by: Jakob Ebrey Photography
Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
BTCC Brands Hatch Race Two Result
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|27
|
23'39.873
|2
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|27
|
+3.397
23'43.270
|3.397
|3
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|27
|
+3.656
23'43.529
|0.259
|4
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|27
|
+3.681
23'43.554
|0.025
|5
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|27
|
+7.348
23'47.221
|3.667
|6
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|27
|
+7.911
23'47.784
|0.563
|7
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|27
|
+8.088
23'47.961
|0.177
|8
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|27
|
+8.585
23'48.458
|0.497
|9
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|27
|
+10.183
23'50.056
|1.598
|10
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|27
|
+10.388
23'50.261
|0.205
|11
|
R. Pearson Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|27
|
+11.748
23'51.621
|1.360
|12
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|27
|
+12.377
23'52.250
|0.629
|13
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|27
|
+12.439
23'52.312
|0.062
|14
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|27
|
+16.428
23'56.301
|3.989
|15
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|27
|
+21.371
24'01.244
|4.943
|16
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|27
|
+43.151
24'23.024
|21.780
|17
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|25
|
|dnf
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|19
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|14
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|7
|
|Retirement
|View full results
