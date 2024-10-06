All Series
Race report
BTCC Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)

BTCC Brands Hatch: Hill wins as Ingram and Sutton collide

BMW man in points lead as Hyundai star charges back to third

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

The seas parted for Jake Hill to take victory in the first race of the British Touring Car Championship finale at Brands Hatch and put him in the box seat for the title.

Hill started his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport from sixth on the grid, but found himself second by the exit of the second turn – the Druids hairpin – after a bizarre incident ahead of him delayed or eliminated his main title rivals.

Tom Ingram, who entered the day level of points with Hill, started his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback from the front row, but could not fend off the Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST of Ash Sutton into Paddock Hill Bend.

A fired-up Josh Cook then drew his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport abreast of Ingram on the run up his to Druids.

Then, under braking for the hairpin, the Toyota appeared to be out of control – perhaps a legacy of damage or a puncture – and Cook squirrelled down the inside of Sutton.

Sutton jinked left into Ingram, the collision sending the Ford into the gravel trap with damaged left-front suspension and firing the Hyundai down to 10th place.

The spun Toyota of Cook, in turn, was harpooned by the unsighted Adam Morgan, while Rob Huff continued the chain reaction by running into the back of the Toyota.

Josh Cook, LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Josh Cook, LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP

All of these drivers were now out of the race, ending Sutton’s chances of the title, along with Cook’s slim hopes.

Hill was gifted second place behind poleman Colin Turkington and, one and a half laps into the restart following the inevitable safety car, the four-time champion predictably let the sister Laser Tools-liveried BMW into the lead on Pilgrim’s Drop.

In doing so, Turkington conceded his own slim title hopes, and set to a race playing rear-gunner to his team-mate.

Ingram, meanwhile, was on a charge. He had already repassed Dan Rowbottom before the safety car was called, then dispatched Sam Osborne and Aiden Moffat on the first lap of the restart, and Daryl DeLeon and Dan Cammish on the following tour.

In doing so, Ingram was now up to fifth and had secured the bonus point for fastest lap.

Shortly after this, Ingram nabbed fourth from the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Aron Taylor-Smith at the exit of Clearways, and a couple of laps later he dived down the inside of the other PMR Vauxhall of Mikey Doble into Surtees.

Now Ingram was third, and homed in on the BMWs in front. With four laps remaining, Turkington was defending everywhere and crucially, stayed in front while Ingram used his only lap of hybrid allocation.

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e M Sport

Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP

Hill was safe, leading home a BMW 1-2 by 1.105 seconds from Turkington, with Ingram third, and now trailing Hill in the championship by five points with only these two now in contention.

“From my point of view, it looked like Ash and Tom braking earlier to catch each other out caught out Josh,” said Hill, “and he had nowhere to go.

“After that, Colin was the best team-mate I could ever ask to have. It was just a case of managing the rear tyres a little bit. The softs were wearing out a bit but everything’s cool – we might not have the outright pace, but we’ve got the pace to get the job done.”

“We know Josh is not a numpty,” said Ingram. “I was in a vulnerable position because I had no option other than to be in a vulnerable position.”

Behind Doble, fifth went to the Alliance Ford of Dan Cammish, who passed Taylor-Smith two laps from home and was the leading medium-tyred runner home. But Cammish was another to lose his last hopes of the title.

DeLeon took an excellent seventh in his Unlimited Motorsport Cupra Leon, with Rowbottom (Alliance Ford) eighth and Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai) winning an entertaining battle for ninth with Andrew Watson’s Speedworks Toyota.

BTCC Brands Hatch Race 1 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 17

29'43.663

   85.26   20
2 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+1.863

29'45.526

 1.863 85.17   17
3 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 17

+6.416

29'50.079

 4.553 84.96   15
4 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+7.693

29'51.356

 1.277 84.90   13
5 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+10.188

29'53.851

 2.495 84.78   11
6 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 17

+10.817

29'54.480

 0.629 84.75   10
7 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+13.884

29'57.547

 3.067 84.60   9
8 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+14.655

29'58.318

 0.771 84.57   8
9 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 17

+15.259

29'58.922

 0.604 84.54   7
10 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+16.212

29'59.875

 0.953 84.49   6
11 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 17

+18.402

30'02.065

 2.190 84.39   5
12
D. Zelos Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+19.718

30'03.381

 1.316 84.33   4
13 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 17

+20.140

30'03.803

 0.422 84.31   3
14 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 17

+20.935

30'04.598

 0.795 84.27   2
15
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 17

+21.323

30'04.986

 0.388 84.26   1
16 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+22.539

30'06.202

 1.216 84.20    
17
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 17

+23.098

30'06.761

 0.559 84.17    
18
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 17

+34.502

30'18.165

 11.404 83.64    
19
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 17

+42.108

30'25.771

 7.606 83.30    
dnf United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 2

+15 Laps

3'21.972

 15 Laps 87.99 Retirement  
View full results  

