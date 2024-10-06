BTCC Brands Hatch: Hill wins as Ingram and Sutton collide
BMW man in points lead as Hyundai star charges back to third
Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport
Photo by: JEP
Powered by Cataclean
BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean
The seas parted for Jake Hill to take victory in the first race of the British Touring Car Championship finale at Brands Hatch and put him in the box seat for the title.
Hill started his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport from sixth on the grid, but found himself second by the exit of the second turn – the Druids hairpin – after a bizarre incident ahead of him delayed or eliminated his main title rivals.
Tom Ingram, who entered the day level of points with Hill, started his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback from the front row, but could not fend off the Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus ST of Ash Sutton into Paddock Hill Bend.
A fired-up Josh Cook then drew his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport abreast of Ingram on the run up his to Druids.
Then, under braking for the hairpin, the Toyota appeared to be out of control – perhaps a legacy of damage or a puncture – and Cook squirrelled down the inside of Sutton.
Sutton jinked left into Ingram, the collision sending the Ford into the gravel trap with damaged left-front suspension and firing the Hyundai down to 10th place.
The spun Toyota of Cook, in turn, was harpooned by the unsighted Adam Morgan, while Rob Huff continued the chain reaction by running into the back of the Toyota.
Josh Cook, LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport
Photo by: JEP
All of these drivers were now out of the race, ending Sutton’s chances of the title, along with Cook’s slim hopes.
Hill was gifted second place behind poleman Colin Turkington and, one and a half laps into the restart following the inevitable safety car, the four-time champion predictably let the sister Laser Tools-liveried BMW into the lead on Pilgrim’s Drop.
In doing so, Turkington conceded his own slim title hopes, and set to a race playing rear-gunner to his team-mate.
Ingram, meanwhile, was on a charge. He had already repassed Dan Rowbottom before the safety car was called, then dispatched Sam Osborne and Aiden Moffat on the first lap of the restart, and Daryl DeLeon and Dan Cammish on the following tour.
In doing so, Ingram was now up to fifth and had secured the bonus point for fastest lap.
Shortly after this, Ingram nabbed fourth from the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra of Aron Taylor-Smith at the exit of Clearways, and a couple of laps later he dived down the inside of the other PMR Vauxhall of Mikey Doble into Surtees.
Now Ingram was third, and homed in on the BMWs in front. With four laps remaining, Turkington was defending everywhere and crucially, stayed in front while Ingram used his only lap of hybrid allocation.
Colin Turkington, Team BMW WSR BMW 330e M Sport
Photo by: JEP
Hill was safe, leading home a BMW 1-2 by 1.105 seconds from Turkington, with Ingram third, and now trailing Hill in the championship by five points with only these two now in contention.
“From my point of view, it looked like Ash and Tom braking earlier to catch each other out caught out Josh,” said Hill, “and he had nowhere to go.
“After that, Colin was the best team-mate I could ever ask to have. It was just a case of managing the rear tyres a little bit. The softs were wearing out a bit but everything’s cool – we might not have the outright pace, but we’ve got the pace to get the job done.”
“We know Josh is not a numpty,” said Ingram. “I was in a vulnerable position because I had no option other than to be in a vulnerable position.”
Behind Doble, fifth went to the Alliance Ford of Dan Cammish, who passed Taylor-Smith two laps from home and was the leading medium-tyred runner home. But Cammish was another to lose his last hopes of the title.
DeLeon took an excellent seventh in his Unlimited Motorsport Cupra Leon, with Rowbottom (Alliance Ford) eighth and Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai) winning an entertaining battle for ninth with Andrew Watson’s Speedworks Toyota.
BTCC Brands Hatch Race 1 Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|C. Turkington Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|
29'43.663
|85.26
|20
|2
|A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|
+1.863
29'45.526
|1.863
|85.17
|17
|3
|J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|
+6.416
29'50.079
|4.553
|84.96
|15
|4
|J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|17
|
+7.693
29'51.356
|1.277
|84.90
|13
|5
|T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|17
|
+10.188
29'53.851
|2.495
|84.78
|11
|6
|A. Morgan Team BMW
|BMW 330e M Sport
|17
|
+10.817
29'54.480
|0.629
|84.75
|10
|7
|R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|17
|
+13.884
29'57.547
|3.067
|84.60
|9
|8
|D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|
+14.655
29'58.318
|0.771
|84.57
|8
|9
|A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|17
|
+15.259
29'58.922
|0.604
|84.54
|7
|10
|S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|
+16.212
29'59.875
|0.953
|84.49
|6
|11
|A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|17
|
+18.402
30'02.065
|2.190
|84.39
|5
|12
|
D. Zelos Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|17
|
+19.718
30'03.381
|1.316
|84.33
|4
|13
|C. Smiley Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|17
|
+20.140
30'03.803
|0.422
|84.31
|3
|14
|D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK
|Ford Focus ST
|17
|
+20.935
30'04.598
|0.795
|84.27
|2
|15
|
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
|Vauxhall Astra
|17
|
+21.323
30'04.986
|0.388
|84.26
|1
|16
|T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|17
|
+22.539
30'06.202
|1.216
|84.20
|17
|
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
|Cupra León
|17
|
+23.098
30'06.761
|0.559
|84.17
|18
|
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
|Cupra León
|17
|
+34.502
30'18.165
|11.404
|83.64
|19
|
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
|Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance
|17
|
+42.108
30'25.771
|7.606
|83.30
|dnf
|A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK
|Toyota Corolla GR Sport
|2
|
+15 Laps
3'21.972
|15 Laps
|87.99
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Michael Andretti: Step back from team ownership role "isn't a goodbye"
IndyCar to race around the Dallas Cowboys NFL stadium in 2026
Why Aston Martin F1 reserve Drugovich was "surprised" by IndyCar test
How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill
Autosport Plus
How the BTCC showdown culminated in a new king of the Hill
How Ingram snatched the BTCC points lead on a weekend of Croft controversies
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
How Renault's arrival saved the BTCC career of its Super Touring king
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments