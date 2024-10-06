All Series
Race report
BTCC Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram back in the hunt with victory

Hill’s championship lead down to one point with a race to go

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Tom Ingram, Team Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Tom Ingram, Team Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance

Photo by: JEP

Tom Ingram put in a terrific drive to take victory from third on the grid in the second race of the British Touring Car Championship finale at Brands Hatch.

The 2022 champion pulled off superb manoeuvres on the BMWs of Colin Turkington and Jake Hill over the first two laps, and is now just a point adrift of Hill heading into the final race of the season.

Ingram’s front-wheel-drive Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback had no chance against the front-row sitting, rear-wheel-drive West Surrey Racing BMW 330e M Sports at the start.

But he wasted no time in pulling off a peach of a move around the outside of Turkington at Hawthorn’s on the opening lap.

Half a lap later, Ingram dived down the inside of Hill at Paddock Hill Bend for the lead, but crucially Hill had gained a bonus point for leading a lap.

Ingram, of course, also got this because he led the remaining 14 laps, and he gained the fastest lap point into the bargain.

When Ingram did this, on lap five, his Hyundai was 1.954 seconds in front, but then the BMWs began eroding the advantage.

The leading runners were on medium tyres in this race, and the BMWs traditionally take longer to fire these up – especially in cool conditions with a hint of drizzle in the air.

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors Hyundai i30 N Fastback

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Hill took up the challenge and, using his sole lap of hybrid, got the gap down to 1.127s with five tours remaining, before Ingram stabilised the margin and took the flag 1.421s in front.

“Amazing – it’s on. It’s on!” exclaimed Ingram. “I’m super-pumped for that.

“This car is just so good, and I can’t say enough about what the team has done.

“The nice thing when you’re racing Colin and Jake is you know exactly what you’ve got. The move on Colin was major high risk, but needed doing. And then Jakey left just enough space down the inside at Paddock Hill.”

Behind the dutiful Turkington, clearly protecting Hill’s championship chances, there was a gap to the two leading Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus STs.

The sensational Sutton sliced his way from 19th on the grid to fifth in just four laps, and then set about the task of reeling in team-mate Dan Cammish.

With both drivers out of the title picture they were free to race, and on the 12th lap of 15 Sutton dived down the inside of Cammish at the Westfield right-hander. But he ran wide, and Cammish speared back ahead at Sheene Curve before preserving the position to the finish.

Another on a charge from the back was Josh Cook in his Speedworks Motorsport-run LKQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport. Cook eventually got up to seventh, but could not quickly crack the defences of sixth-placed Aron Taylor-Smith (Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra).

Aiden Moffat used the soft tyres in this race to charge his Speedworks LKQ Toyota up to eighth ahead of Tom Chilton (Excelr8 Hyundai) and Sam Osborne (Alliance Ford).

BTCC Brands Hatch Race 2 Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

22'59.111

   95.27    
2 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+1.421

23'00.532

 1.421 95.17    
3 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+1.763

23'00.874

 0.342 95.15    
4 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+6.016

23'05.127

 4.253 94.86    
5 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+7.708

23'06.819

 1.692 94.74    
6 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 15

+16.292

23'15.403

 8.584 94.16    
7 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+16.646

23'15.757

 0.354 94.14    
8 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+16.920

23'16.031

 0.274 94.12    
9 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+17.763

23'16.874

 0.843 94.06    
10 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+19.285

23'18.396

 1.522 93.96    
11 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+22.127

23'21.238

 2.842 93.77    
12 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 15

+23.387

23'22.498

 1.260 93.68    
13
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 15

+24.409

23'23.520

 1.022 93.62    
14
D. Zelos Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+24.693

23'23.804

 0.284 93.60    
15
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 15

+27.912

23'27.023

 3.219 93.38    
16 United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+27.930

23'27.041

 0.018 93.38    
17
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+40.370

23'39.481

 12.440 92.56    
dnf United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 12

+3 Laps

18'41.731

 3 Laps 93.71 Retirement  
nc
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 9

+6 Laps

23'45.617

 3 Laps 55.30    
dns United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 0

 

        
View full results  

Previous article BTCC Brands Hatch: Hill wins as Ingram and Sutton collide

Marcus Simmons
