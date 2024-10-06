All Series
BTCC Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)

BTCC Brands Hatch: Hill takes the title as Sutton wins thriller finale

Jake Hill took the British Touring Car title with second place in the season finale at Brands Hatch

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Upd:
Jake Hill-7B1A0182

Jake Hill, Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport

Photo by: JEP

Powered by Cataclean

BTCC coverage powered by Cataclean

Jake Hill emerged as the 2024 British Touring Car champion after a thrilling showdown on a wet Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit.

Hill battled his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport through from sixth on the grid to defeat title rival and 2022 champion Tom Ingram, but it was Ash Sutton who took a stunning victory in the race by over 10 seconds.

Read Also:

The title was pretty much a case of who out of Hill and Ingram finished ahead, and it looked to be in the hands of the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback star in the early knockings.

After a frantic first couple of laps, Ingram was fourth while Hill was sixth, but then the Laser Tools-liveried BMW finally got the better of its battle with the Alliance Racing Ford Focus ST of Dan Cammish to move up to fifth and into Ingram’s mirrors.

On the fifth lap, Hill went around the outside of Ingram at Surtees and, as they both pressed the hybrid button on the long back straight, he was able to claim the inside line for Hawthorn’s and grab fourth place.

Ingram attempted to fight back Westfield, but had to give best to Hill. The Hyundai was suffering from a lack of grip, and Ingram was powerless to put up any more of a fight.

Up front, Josh Cook had led from pole in his Speedworks Motorsport-run LKQ Toyota Corolla GR Sport, but Sutton was throwing moves in his mirrors in his NAPA-liveried Alliance Ford.

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST

Photo by: JEP

On the sixth lap, Sutton chucked the Ford down the inside of the Toyota into Graham Hill Bend. Aron Taylor-Smith, lying third in his Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra, then made contact with Cook, and the Irishman’s lost momentum allowed Hill up another spot into third.

Ingram was past Taylor-Smith a lap later, but the gap to Hill was now three seconds, and he was unable to erode it.

Hill, indeed, wasn’t finished, and on the ninth lap of 15, he took advantage of a slide from Cook at Graham Hill Bend to move up into second.

Heading the pack, Sutton took the flag by a monstrous 10.269 seconds from the delirious Hill, while Cook completed the podium.

“It wasn’t an ideal year for us, was it, let’s be honest?” said four-time champion Sutton who handed over his BTCC crown to Hill but who did help the Alliance squad clinch the teams’ championship.

“We unlocked performance for the last three rounds, but we just didn’t have Lady Luck with us. That win was one of what should have been three.

“A big well done to Jake – I know what it means to his family and to West Surrey Racing.”

Ingram, his grip problem worsening throughout the race, faded to drop behind Cammish and Colin Turkington – whose WSR BMW had been elbowed wide by contact from Taylor-Smith – to sixth.

Sam Osborne, his performances continuing to improve since ex-BTCC race winner Rory Butcher arrived at Alliance to coach him, put in one of his strongest drives yet to take seventh in his Ford, fending off the Speedworks Toyotas of Andrew Watson and Aiden Moffat.

Adam Morgan rounded out the top 10 from the back of the grid after his WSR BMW missed race two following its damage in the first-lap crash in race one. Along with Hill and Turkington, he helped the team clinch BMW the manufacturers’ crown.

BTCC Brands Hatch Race 3 Result

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

25'36.184

   85.53    
2 United Kingdom J. Hill Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+10.269

25'46.453

 10.269 84.96    
3 United Kingdom J. Cook LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+11.730

25'47.914

 1.461 84.88    
4 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+17.148

25'53.332

 5.418 84.59    
5 United Kingdom C. Turkington Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+18.339

25'54.523

 1.191 84.52    
6 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+21.707

25'57.891

 3.368 84.34    
7 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+23.001

25'59.185

 1.294 84.27    
8 United Kingdom A. Watson Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+23.945

26'00.129

 0.944 84.22    
9 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with SYNETIQ   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 15

+24.360

26'00.544

 0.415 84.19    
10 United Kingdom A. Morgan Team BMW   BMW 330e M Sport 15

+26.688

26'02.872

 2.328 84.07    
11
M. Doble Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing
   Vauxhall Astra 15

+27.161

26'03.345

 0.473 84.04    
12 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Evans Halshaw Power Maxed Racing   Vauxhall Astra 15

+28.569

26'04.753

 1.408 83.97    
13
D. Zelos Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+28.969

26'05.153

 0.400 83.95    
14 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Bristol Street Motors   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+31.603

26'07.787

 2.634 83.81    
15 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus ST 15

+31.815

26'07.999

 0.212 83.79    
16 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Cupra León 15

+36.646

26'12.830

 4.831 83.54    
17
D. De Duckhams Racing with Bartercard
   Cupra León 15

+40.686

26'16.870

 4.040 83.32    
18
S. Sumpton Restart Racing
   Cupra León 15

+42.798

26'18.982

 2.112 83.21    
19
N. Halstead Team Bristol Street Motors
   Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance 15

+46.948

26'23.132

 4.150 82.99    
dnf United Kingdom R. Huff Toyota Gazoo Racing UK   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 9

+6 Laps

15'44.162

 6 Laps 83.50 Retirement  
View full results  

