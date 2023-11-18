New brand partnership category at Autosport Awards

The award, which will be presented for the first time in London on 3 December, is known as the Brand Partnership of the Year.

The four nominees for the inaugural prize have been chosen by a panel of industry experts, and they are as follows:

Gulf (Williams F1)

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Alex Albon, Williams FW45

One of the most iconic sponsors in the world of motorsport, Gulf joined forces with the Williams team at the start of 2023.

Inevitably questions were asked by fans about the possibility of the team using a Gulf-focused livery, a strategy that had been used by the company’s previous F1 team partner, McLaren.

Williams agreed to run a Gulf livery at the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar GPs, to be chosen via a fan vote that was launched over the weekend of the Monaco GP.

The four options created by the Williams marketing department were called Heritage, Contemporary, Visionary and Bolder than Bold, with the last-named eventually emerging as the winner.

The initiative received a huge response from fans, with 180,000 votes cast across the three knockout rounds.

Hilton (McLaren F1)

Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren MCL60 diffuser technical detail

McLaren’s partnership with Hilton has been an enduring one, and it took on another dimension in early 2023 with the 'A Night at McLaren' by Hilton initiative.

It gave 15 people and their guests a chance to stay overnight at McLaren Technology Centre and enjoy live coverage of the Australian GP, while promoting Hilton’s 'For the stay' platform.

Fifteen bespoke bedrooms were built in the famed boulevard at the MTC, and catering was provided by the London Hilton on Park Lane. Special activities included simulator driving, a pitstop challenge and a screening of the film Rush.

The attendees included Hilton Honours members, competition winners, influencers and a Hilton team member, with the event generating over 3.8 million social media views.

CM.com (F1 Dutch GP)

Photo by: Erik Junius Atmosphere

CM.com has been a key player behind the return of the Dutch GP to Zandvoort, with the event proving to be a huge success since it first appeared on the calendar in 2021.

Via its Fan Experience initiative the company leads the way in areas such as ticketing, crowd control and safety, and payments. At the heart of it all is the Dutch GP app, which gives visiting fans all the information they need in order to enjoy the weekend. There’s a strong accent on sustainability.

The company also has a unique branding asset at the track in the form of the eye-catching Ferris wheel that carries the CM logo.

Dow (Jaguar FE)

Photo by: Andreas Beil Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing

As materials and science partner of the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E team Dow MobilityScience has made a big impact since the two organisations first came together in 2020.

Sustainability is a key element of the partnership, and the global reach of Formula E provides the perfect platform via which to spread the message.

Dow and the team work together to reduce carbon emissions and improve thermal management, powertrain efficiency, and component durability and assembly and optimise use of recycled parts by deriving value from waste.