F1 factory tours, British GP tickets headline Grand Prix Trust auction at Autosport Awards
Formula 1 factory tours, British Grand Prix attendance and motorsport memorabilia are all up for grabs in a special silent auction for the Grand Prix Trust.
The Autosport Awards, which takes place at Grosvenor House on Park Lane this weekend, is continuing its long-standing support of the Grand Prix Trust, which is the benevolent fund
of the industry.
The Trust is chaired by former F1 driver and Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle. It helps put people's lives back on track if they fall on hard times after leaving the industry or require medical help.
As in previous years, the fundraising will be by means of a silent auction, which includes an array of unique experiences, many donated by F1 teams and by F1 itself.
These include a day at the British GP, paddock passes for European F1 races, and group factory tours courtesy of a host of F1 teams.
Some of the items available:
Mercedes F1 – factory tour for four people plus exclusive Heritage Facility visit
Meet the team and see the design, development, manufacturing and assembly processes.
McLaren Racing – European F1 race weekend for two
Join the team in 2024, hosted in the McLaren Team Hub throughout the weekend (Friday to Sunday), and with the opportunity to have a guided tour of the pit garage.
Alfa Romeo F1 Team – two x Fan Package for a race weekend
You’ll be welcomed in the team hospitality (Bahrain, Jeddah, Baku, Budapest or Suzuka), shown around the garage, and given some insights about the team and drivers.
Prodrive – VIP tour vouchers for two guests
See where Aston Martin Racing cars for Le Mans plus the Hunter T1+ for the Dakar Rally are prepared. Experience four decades of motorsport heritage.
BWT Alpine – Technical Centre visit for four guests
A unique backstage experience into the design and manufacture of an F1 chassis and an insight into the resources required. Not available to employees of other F1 teams.
Alex Albon Athletics limited edition shoes
Cream suede shoes by Williams F1 driver Alex Albon’s Athletics collection, in size UK 10/EUR 44. As worn on TV by Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz at the Japanese GP.
To find out more about what’s available or to make a bid, visit the Grand Prix Trust auction site.
