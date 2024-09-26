Final four 2024 Young Driver Award contenders chosen

The four finalists who will contest the 2024 Silverstone Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award have been selected.

Formula 3 race winner Arvid Lindblad, recently crowned British F4 champion Deagen Fairclough, GB3 points lead Louis Sharp and Italian F4 dominator Freddie Slater will battle it out for prizes that include a test in Aston Martin F1 machinery and £200,000. Only Lindblad has been a finalist before, in 2023.

The Award, which aims to find and assist the best junior British racing drivers, will include fitness tests conducted by Porsche Human Performance and simulator elements before a two-day test at the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit. They will drive MotorSport Vision F2, RLR M Sport Ligier LMP3 and Beechdean Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 cars.

Silverstone has also become title sponsor, following in the footsteps of McLaren and Aston Martin. “The BRDC and Silverstone have been supporting the Young Driver Award since its outset in 1989 and are delighted the competition continues to go from strength to strength,” said Silverstone MD Stuart Pringle.

“Anyone who was at Silverstone in July would have witnessed the effect strong British driver performances have on the home crowd and the unique electric atmosphere it creates.

“I believe the investment we are making into young talent is crucial for the future success of both Silverstone and the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, and am proud of the part we play in helping recognise and reward outstanding British racing talent.”

BRDC vice-president Derek Warwick is the chairman of the judging panel, which also includes Award winners Dario Franchitti, Darren Turner, Andrew Kirkaldy and Alexander Sims, successful McLaren designer Mark Williams, Le Mans-winning engineer Leena Gade, leading commentator Ian Titchmarsh and Autosport’s Kevin Turner.

Previous winners include current F1 stars Lando Norris and George Russell, 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button, 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard, triple Indianapolis 500 victor Franchitti and 2014 World Endurance champion Anthony Davidson.

THE FINAL FOUR

Deagen Fairclough

British F4 champion with Hitech

Age: 18

Fairclough finished third in British F4 last season, his first single-seater campaign, and dominated this year’s championship after switching from JHR to Hitech. The 18-year-old has won a record 12 races so far and clinched the title with an entire meeting to go.

He says: “I had a feeling I could be in the four – we’ve had such a mega season. I saw Derek Warwick when Joseph Loake had his run in the F1 car to try and get to know people.

“I’m so excited for all three cars – the driving technique for the LMP3 and GT3 will be completely different to single-seaters and I’m buzzing. It gives us the chance to get that F1 test. It’s a mega thing and I’m going to put so much effort into trying to win it.”

Arvid Lindblad

4th in Formula 3 with Prema, race winner in Formula Regional Middle East with Mumbai Falcons

Age: 17

A finalist last year thanks to impressive showings in Italian F4, Red Bull Junior Lindblad has carried his momentum into 2024 despite the big leap to F3. The Prema Racing driver took four wins and finished fourth in the standings ahead of a graduation to F2 in 2025.

He says: “Based on the fact I got in last year and the year I’d had in F3, I thought I was a good candidate. Last year I was very inexperienced, having just done F4, and going into the Award I’d had lots of race weekends back-to-back. This time I know what to expect and I’m looking forward to it.

“Silverstone is such a good track and the F2 is fun to drive. It’d be nice to drive the others in the dry but you have to be ready for anything!”

Louis Sharp

Leading GB3 with Rodin Motorsport

Age: 17

Although known as a Kiwi, Sharp was born in Nottingham and has a British passport, so is eligible for the Award. The 17-year-old, who was British F4 champion in 2023, currently heads the GB3 title fight with one event to go after four wins with Rodin.

He says: “It’s a real honour. I was in the top 10 last year and this time I really wanted to put myself in the shootout. The main focus has been GB3 because if you don’t do a good job there you won’t be selected anyway.

“I’m coming in fresh – I’ve never driven a tin-top so the GT3 and LMP3 will be a new challenge, and the F2 is a step up. I’m definitely going to speak to people who’ve done it before, go in with an open mind and do the best I can.”

Freddie Slater

Leading Italian F4 and Euro 4 with Prema Racing

Age: 16

Italian F4 has produced some fine talent in recent years and Slater, who turned 16 in August, is the undisputed star of this year’s crop. The reigning Ginetta Junior and F4 UAE champion has won 11 races so far and could clinch the title at Barcelona this weekend.

He says: “It’s a surprise. We’ve had a mega season and it’s one of the things you want to be in but you never know. Last year I was at the Awards night and so many drivers have come through the Award and gone on to F1 or become professional drivers.

“I’m really excited about the F2 car – something with more power and downforce than I’m used to. I’m not sure about the LMP3 because I don’t know much about it, but the GT3 is something I’ve been wanting to drive for a long time.”