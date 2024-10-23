The Biggest Night in Motorsport: Autosport Awards usher in new era

• Reimagined Autosport Awards on January 29

• 2025 marks 75 years of both Autosport and the FIA Formula 1 World Championship

• F1 ACADEMY prize-giving and Silverstone Autosport BRDC Young Driver award celebrate next generation sporting stars

• All-new Autosport Business Forum will convene influential motorsport and industry leaders

London, UK, October 23, 2024 - The Autosport Awards - the biggest night in motorsport - will take place on January 29 2025 at its new home at the Roundhouse in Camden London, as the prestigious, international Awards usher in a new era.

Traditionally held in December, the annual event will now kick off the new motorsport season. The Autosport red carpet will welcome racing stars, celebrities and international royalty to the iconic London venue for a glamorous evening celebrating the motorsport industry, at the start of the year that marks the 75th anniversary of Autosport, and 75 years of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship itself.

Among the gathered legends and leaders of the sport, the next generation of rising stars will also take centre stage on the night. The champion of the all-female F1 ACADEMY will be crowned, as well as the presentation of the coveted Silverstone Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award, that has previously discovered talents like F1 World Champion Jenson Button and current F1 stars Lando Norris and George Russell. The winner, selected by a jury including former F1 driver Derek Warwick, two-time British Touring Car champion Jason Plato and triple World Touring Car title winner Andy Priaulx, will receive £200,000 and will earn a Formula 1 test with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team at Silverstone.

The reimagined Awards have expanded to reflect the unprecedented growth of motorsport in recent years, with the rapidly-growing global fanbase in multiple championships from F1, to World Endurance Championship, and World Rally Championship to MotoGP at an all-time high. Four award categories will be decided by Autosport readers around the world, with voting opening next month. For the first time in its history, the event will also be available to a limited number of lucky fans, while a new community award saluting Volunteer of the Year will also be presented.

“2025 marks a major milestone, celebrating 75 years of this esteemed publication, which began the same year as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship," said Rebecca Clancy, Editor-in-Chief of Autosport. "Now more than ever, motorsport is in the mainstream consciousness, a whole new generation is engaging in our sport, from fans and volunteers to competitors and businesses. The revamped awards highlight this, and we look forward to kicking off the next era of this much-loved event, welcoming new faces, in a new home.”

The Autosport Awards are the highlight of the racing social calendar and will celebrate the best of the industry, across all the motorsport series, including those just starting out in their careers and those who have been fundamental in the development of the sport for decades.

In addition to the awards, the all-new Autosport Business Forum will be held that morning, convening influential leaders from motorsport and adjacent industries to discuss the business of racing, and how its future will unfold.

“All the major figures of our great sport have held an Autosport Award in their hands at some point and Autosport remains the gold standard in our industry,” said James Allen, President Motorsport Business and F1 liaison at Motorsport Network. “As we celebrate 75 years, along with our friends at F1, the refreshed look and feel of the Awards also reflects the way the sport is growing in cultural relevance. We also look forward to hosting the all-new Autosport Business Forum, which will convene the leaders of our industry to discuss the future of our sport."

About Autosport:

Autosport is part of Motorsport Network. With 40 million-plus monthly unique users and an active social media community of more than 15 million followers, Motorsport Network is the world’s largest independent motorsport and automotive media platform. Digital properties include prominent automotive industry brands as well as leading racing properties such as Motorsport.com, Autosport, Motor1, InsideEVs, RideApart, and GPOne. Motorsport Network partners with brands for industry-defining sponsorships, advertising, and events.