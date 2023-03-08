Adam joins Cottingham at 2 Seas for British GT campaign

Factory Aston Martin driver Adam will partner Cottingham at five of the seven events this year, but will have to miss the Silverstone three-hour race in May and the Donington Park finale in October due to clashes with the European Le Mans Series.

The 38-year-old took his first British GT3 title in 2015 alongside Andrew Howard at Beechdean in an Aston Martin Vantage, a points deduction having meant he missed out on the title with Howard two years earlier.

Insight: The GT racing powerhouse built on an ice cream empire

A switch to TF Sport yielded another championship the following year with Derek Johnston, before back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019 with Flick Haigh at Optimum Motorsport and Graham Davidson at TF followed.

Adam has already raced with the Anglo-Bahraini squad 2 Seas at Silverstone and Snetterton last year aboard the Mercedes GT3, and believes everything is in place to help Cottingham win a maiden British GT title.

“It’s nice to come back to British GT and nice to do it with James,” said Adam. “I’ve spoken with him on and off for the last year about looking at doing something, and last year obviously it was nice to have a run in the Mercedes with 2 Seas.

“James looked like a championship contender for the final round [last year], so clearly he’s a very good Am. There’s one goal from my side really and that’s to try and put something together for him to try and become a champion – and I think he can.

2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: JEP/Motorsport Images

“The team is strong, the package is strong with the car and for sure with James and his second year with the car and the team, he’ll improve again.

“British GT is always a tough championship to win, and you have to have consistency through results. This year you can see the strengths of all the line-ups, from the Pro side to even the Am side. It’s going to be a tough year.”

Cottingham competed full-time in British GT last season with 2 Seas alongside Lewis Williamson, after contesting selected rounds in 2021. The duo went to the Donington finale with a chance of the GT3 title, but finished fourth overall.

“I'm delighted to be back in British GT for a second run at the championship, and more determined than ever,” said Cottingham.

“I had a chance to test other brands over the winter, and I feel the Mercedes-AMG is the best tool for the job. It is also great to be back running with the team at 2 Seas Motorsport, who are a really impressive outfit and share my passion and drive to perform at the highest level, and I am delighted to be partnering with Mr British GT, Jonny Adam.”

Cottingham’s partner for the two rounds Adam is unable to attend has yet to be announced, with the opening round at Oulton Park taking place on 10 April.