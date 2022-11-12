Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WTCR Bahrain: Azcona closes in on title with race one win
WTCR / Bahrain Race report

WTCR Bahrain: Michelisz wins race 2 as Azcona closes in on title

Norbert Michelisz came from seventh on the partially reversed grid to win the World Touring Car Cup's second Bahrain race, as BRC Hyundai team-mate Mikel Azcona closed on the title.

By:
WTCR Bahrain: Michelisz wins race 2 as Azcona closes in on title

Michelisz survived a chaotic first lap to chase Esteban Guerrieri, who led out of Turn 1 after a strong start from the second row. The Hyundai was clearly quicker than the Munnich Motorsport Honda, which was carrying 40kg of compensation weight, and on lap five Michelisz sliced inside Guerrieri at Turn 1 to take what would be his first win of the season.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” said Michelisz. “I was a bit lucky after the start, there was some carnage. I managed to overtake some people there and I was just trying to find the right place to attack Esteban.

“My car was just brilliant again today, all weekend it was, so big credit to the team. Sometimes it looks easy from the outside but it was not easy today. Although it was a bit easier because of the equipment I had! It’s not been an easy season, but now I’m getting things together.”

“Congrats to Norbi, he did a very good job,” said Guerrieri. “To the Hyundai team as well, very good weekend. To my team also, we did all we could. Pretty happy.

"Obviously disappointed to lose the lead, but they had a better pace this weekend. He surprised me with a very good move, I was not very confident in the brakes. It’s been a while since I had a podium.”

Nicky Catsburg scored a podium third in his Hyundai, on his return to the WTCR. “Man, it’s so hot in these cars,” he said. “Every time I come back in a WTCR car I realise it’s like a sauna in there. Very hot but super-happy to have a podium on my Wildcard event, so let’s hope for even better in Jeddah.”

Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Photo by: WTCR

Azcona avoided trouble on lap one to initially run in sixth, passed title rival Nestor Girolami and then tracked Nathanael Berthon. The Frenchman had picked up a five-second penalty amid the chaos, so Azcona didn’t need to pass the Audi to secure his fourth place. Tom Coronel finished sixth behind his team-mate Berthon.

Front row starters Franco Girolami and Mehdi Bennani finished seventh and eighth after good recoveries from disastrous first laps.

Pole position starter Bennani was second into Turn 4 when Comtoyou team-mate Gilles Magnus barged into him under braking. Meanwhile, Franco Girolami – younger brother of Nestor – was tapped into a spin by the Engstler Honda of Attila Tassi.

As for Nestor Girolami, he struggled for pace and was left battling Bennani in the closing stages. He put up a spirited defence, but couldn’t stop the Audi powering past out of Turn 10 on the last lap.

Girolami’s ninth place leaves him 60 points down on Azcona with only 65 left on the table ahead of the Jeddah finale.

WTCR Bahrain race 2 results - 13 laps

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Hungary Norbert Michelisz Hyundai -  
2 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri Honda 1.046 1.046
3 Netherlands Nick Catsburg Hyundai 3.677 3.677
4 Spain Mikel Azcona Hyundai 7.811 7.811
5 France Nathanael Berthon   12.637 12.637
6 Netherlands Tom Coronel   13.958 13.958
7 Franco Girolami   15.776 15.776
8 Morocco Mehdi Bennani   24.353 24.353
9 Argentina Nestor Girolami Honda 24.739 24.739
10 Hungary Daniel Nagy CUPRA 24.975 24.975
11 Bence Boldizs CUPRA 25.616 25.616
12 Portugal Tiago Monteiro Honda 27.266 27.266
13 Viktor Davidovski   2 laps  
14 Hungary Attila Tassi Honda 8 laps  
15 Belgium Gilles Magnus   13 laps  
View full results
shares
comments
WTCR Bahrain: Azcona closes in on title with race one win
Previous article

WTCR Bahrain: Azcona closes in on title with race one win
More
Damien Smith
WTCR Bahrain: Azcona closes in on title with race one win Bahrain
WTCR

WTCR Bahrain: Azcona closes in on title with race one win

WTCR Bahrain: Points leader Azcona beats Berthon to pole Bahrain
WTCR

WTCR Bahrain: Points leader Azcona beats Berthon to pole

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title Plus
Formula 1

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

Latest news

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso handed penalty for Ocon clash as Szafnauer slams Alpine drivers

Fernando Alonso has received a five-second time penalty for the Interlagos clash with Alpine Formula 1 team-mate Esteban Ocon as both faced criticism from team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly avoids penalty points as stewards clear Brazil F1 start infringements

Pierre Gasly avoided adding to his Formula 1 penalty points tally after receiving a warning for driving too slowly, while Lewis Hamilton was cleared for a start infringement at Interlagos.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

George Russell will start from top spot after winning the sprint race for the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Stroll and I could have worked together better

Sebastian Vettel thinks he and Aston Martin Formula 1 team-mate Lance Stroll could have done a better job after they nearly crashed into each other in the Brazil sprint.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.