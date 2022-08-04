Tickets Subscribe
Previous / How the toxic tyre farrago engulfing WTCR exploded at Vallelunga Next / WTCR "surprised" by Cyan Lynk & Co withdrawal amid tyre safety issue
WTCR News

Lynk & Co suspends WTCR programme over tyre safety fears

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co has suspended its World Touring Car Cup campaign with immediate effect over Goodyear tyre safety concerns. 

By:
Lynk & Co suspends WTCR programme over tyre safety fears

The decision means the five 03 TCRs driven by reigning double champion Yann Ehrlacher, his uncle Yvan Muller, Santi Urrutia, Thed Bjork and Ma Qing Hua will not compete in the round at Anneau Du Rhin in France this weekend. 

The move follows the Swedish team’s decision two weeks ago to pull out of the Vallelunga races on the formation laps over the tyre issue, and following the cancellation of the round on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in May for similar Goodyear-related problems. 

At Vallelunga, Cyan claimed it was unable to complete a race distance safely during a pre-weekend test on the Goodyear spec tyre used in WTCR. Then in a free practice session Muller crashed at nearly 140mph after his left-front tyre deflated. A spate of tyre problems followed for other teams in the races. 

In a statement, Cyan Lynk & Co said: “The Lynk & Co 03 TCR model has, as per the Balance of Performance of the WTCR stakeholders, been the heaviest car of the field since its introduction in 2019 – currently running 80kg heavier than the championship leading Hyundai Elantra N TCR model.

"This means that the Lynk & Co cars of Cyan Racing has been most frequently and most severely affected by the 2022 tyre failures. 

“After the team failed to find a satisfactory solution with the WTCR stakeholders in the week leading up the next race at Anneau Du Rhin race in France, Cyan Racing has in consultation with Geely Group Motorsport decided to suspend further World Touring Car Cup competition.” 

Fredrik Wahlen, team manager of Cyan Racing, said: “We have a tyre this year that cannot handle the Balance of Performance and compensation weight window for all cars on all tracks. And our car runs heaviest of all.

Santiago Urrutia, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Santiago Urrutia, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Photo by: WTCR

"As a result, our drivers are subjected to tyre failures at high speeds and crashes. It is simply not possible for Cyan Racing to continue the season in a safe manner. 

“It is the toughest decision we have ever taken as every single member of Cyan Racing is here to win and have sacrificed a lot of things to get where we are today. But we can’t race in a safe way under the current circumstances and safety is our number one priority. We wish to thank the FIA for their support during these tough circumstances.” 

Cyan added that it will not take part in any other WTCR rounds this year, on a schedule that remains fluid following the cancellation by the FIA of the series’ Asian leg because of continuing pandemic restrictions. 

“It has been a prolonged and incredibly frustrating situation for the team, the drivers, commercial partners and fans, a situation which have progressively pushed us out of the championship,” said Alexander Murdzevski Schedvin, head of Geely Group Motorsport.

“We are very thankful for the efforts of the FIA in trying to find a solution. Unfortunately, the combined effort of the WTCR stakeholders could not present a satisfactory solution to enable Cyan Racing to participate in the WTCR in a safe manner.” 

WTCR has yet to respond to the decision. 

How the toxic tyre farrago engulfing WTCR exploded at Vallelunga
How the toxic tyre farrago engulfing WTCR exploded at Vallelunga
WTCR "surprised" by Cyan Lynk & Co withdrawal amid tyre safety issue

WTCR "surprised" by Cyan Lynk & Co withdrawal amid tyre safety issue
Damien Smith
How the toxic tyre farrago engulfing WTCR exploded at Vallelunga
WTCR

How the toxic tyre farrago engulfing WTCR exploded at Vallelunga

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out
WTCR

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title
Formula 1

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

WTCR "surprised" by Cyan Lynk & Co withdrawal amid tyre safety issue
WTCR WTCR

WTCR "surprised" by Cyan Lynk & Co withdrawal amid tyre safety issue

WTCR organisers have called Cyan Racing Lynk & Co's withdrawal on the eve of the Anneau Du Rhin round "surprising but also very unfortunate" amid plans to solve the tyre issues.

Lynk & Co suspends WTCR programme over tyre safety fears
WTCR WTCR

Lynk & Co suspends WTCR programme over tyre safety fears

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co has suspended its World Touring Car Cup campaign with immediate effect over Goodyear tyre safety concerns. 

How the toxic tyre farrago engulfing WTCR exploded at Vallelunga
WTCR WTCR

How the toxic tyre farrago engulfing WTCR exploded at Vallelunga

OPINION: The manner in which Cyan Racing withdrew its five Lynk & Cos immediately before the two WTCR races at Vallelunga, citing tyre safety concerns, was perplexing. It has created a situation that appears difficult to resolve, at a time of great uncertainty for a series that is already at a low ebb

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out

Nestor Girolami and Gilles Magnus scored their second victories of the World Touring Car Cup season as Mikel Azcona increased his points lead as Cyan Racing withdrew.

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
