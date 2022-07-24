Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami snatches pole position from Azcona Next / WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out
WTCR / Vallelunga News

Cyan Racing pulls entries from WTCR Vallelunga race over tyre safety fears

Cyan Racing has withdrawn its five Lynk & Cos from racing in the World Touring Car Cup rounds at Vallelunga due to safety fears over the series’ Goodyear tyres.

By:
Cyan Racing pulls entries from WTCR Vallelunga race over tyre safety fears

The reigning champion team has struggled all weekend and elected to pull in all five cars on the warm-up lap for race one on Sunday morning. It has stated it will also not take the start in race two. Other teams suffered multiple punctures during the race.

Cyan’s decision follows the team’s inability to complete a race distance on the spec tyre, during a test session on Friday and through the two free practices on Saturday.

Cyan has blamed the level of compensation weight it has been forced to run as part of the WTCR’s Balance of Performance rules, which has made the Lynk & Cos by far the heaviest of the five makes of car on the grid.

Read Also:

At a total weight of 1355kg, the 03 TCR is 80kg heavier this weekend than the Hyundai Elantra N TCR driven by points leader Mikel Azcona, running in track temperatures that in qualifying were said to have exceeded 60 degrees celsius.

In the first free practice session on Saturday, Yvan Muller crashed at high speed at the fast Turn 2 right-hander because of a front-left puncture. The team chose to only attempt short runs in the second session and in qualifying were off the pace – although thanks to the partially reversed-grid rule for race two, reigning double champion Yann Ehrlacher and his title rival Santiago Urrutia were due to start from the front row for this afternoon’s encounter.

Cyan had warned on Saturday that “immediate and necessary actions” were required from the WTCR stakeholders to allow its drivers “to take part in the WTCR races in a safe manner.”

Santiago Urrutia, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Santiago Urrutia, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Photo by: WTCR

Then on Sunday morning as the rest of the WTCR grid took the start of race one, the five Lynk & Cos pulled into the pitlane and the team released a statement on its “tyre safety concerns because of the current weight levels”.

“The drivers of the team experienced tyre failures whilst running within the recommended operating window from the official tyre supplier during practice at Vallelunga – including a resulting crash at over 220 km/h for Yvan Muller at Turn 2.

“The Lynk & Co 03 TCR of Cyan Racing is by far the heaviest car of the WTCR, for example currently running 80 kilos heavier than the Hyundai Elantra N TCR of points leader Mikel Azcona.

“This means that the tyre issues affect the Lynk & Co cars earlier, more frequently and severely compared to the other cars. The team called for actions from the WTCR stakeholders prior to qualifying.

“No solution has been found by the stakeholders of the WTCR since then, thus meaning that Lynk & Co Cyan Racing cannot take part in the Vallelunga races.”

“Our decision has been taken as I don't believe that we can complete a full distance in a safe way,” added Fredrik Wahlen, team manager of Cyan Racing.

“We have provided information to all WTCR stakeholders that the combined weight and tyre situation makes for an impossible equation. It is not the decision we wanted to take, but a suitable solution to this issue has not been found since the start of the Vallelunga weekend until now.”

Neither the FIA nor Goodyear have yet to respond to the decision.

Nestor Girolami, ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Nestor Girolami, ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Photo by: WTCR

The race was won by pole position starter Néstor Girolami from points leader Mikel Azcona, but a number of cars suffered punctures during the race, including Nathanael Berthon’s Audi, which cost him a third place finish.

Tiago Monteiro’s Honda and Mehdi Bennani also picked up punctures around 10 minutes into the race, while Rob Huff was also forced to pit for fresh Goodyears for his Zengo Motorsport Cupra.

The episode follows in the wake of Goodyear tyre safety concerns that forced the races on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in May to be cancelled just 15 minutes before the start of the first.

On that occasion, more than one team reported concerns that it could not complete a race distance safely, but this time only Lynk & Co has made such a claim – although in the Friday test Hyundai had initial concerns too.

After qualifying on Saturday, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team manager Gabriele Tarquini said: “Yesterday we had some small trouble with the tyres. Today we changed something. We spent the first free practice just testing the long run [pace] and we finished with both drivers doing long distances. So we are happy, we are confident.

“It’s for sure an advantage to carry zero kilos compared to the others carrying 40 or 20 like the Honda” – which took pole position for race one in the hands of Nestor Girolami.

But Tarquini did admit the safety concerns are not limited to Cyan’s Lynk & Cos.

“We saw some trouble on another car so for the races there is a big question mark for everybody, not only for some manufacturers,” he said. “Everything can happen, we must focus on the race distance and we must be very, very clever.”

An added complication for Goodyear is that race distances have been extended this season to 30 minutes plus one lap. But the tyre manufacturer believes teams’ choice of car set-up is crucial to tyre life and that trading speed for safety is always an option.

At the Nordschleife, it was decided the WTCR teams were incapable of completing three-lap races of the 15.769-mile track safely, and yet TCR cars racing in the Nurburgring 24 Hours that seem weekend managed stints of 10 laps.

shares
comments
WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami snatches pole position from Azcona
Previous article

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami snatches pole position from Azcona
Next article

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out
More
Damien Smith
WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out Vallelunga
WTCR

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami snatches pole position from Azcona Vallelunga
WTCR

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami snatches pole position from Azcona

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title Plus
Formula 1

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

Latest news

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami and Magnus win as Lynk & Co pull out

Nestor Girolami and Gilles Magnus scored their second victories of the World Touring Car Cup season as Mikel Azcona increased his points lead as Cyan Racing withdrew.

Cyan Racing pulls entries from WTCR Vallelunga race over tyre safety fears
WTCR WTCR

Cyan Racing pulls entries from WTCR Vallelunga race over tyre safety fears

Cyan Racing has withdrawn its five Lynk & Cos from racing in the World Touring Car Cup rounds at Vallelunga due to safety fears over the series’ Goodyear tyres.

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami snatches pole position from Azcona
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Vallelunga: Girolami snatches pole position from Azcona

Nestor Girolami knocked World Touring Car Cup leader Mikel Azcona from pole position for the first race in Vallelunga with the fastest lap of the weekend in the Q3 shootout.

Muller questions need for BoP in WTCR
WTCR WTCR

Muller questions need for BoP in WTCR

Yvan Muller has questioned the continued use of Balance of Performance by WTCR, saying he finds it “more and more” of a struggle to enjoy the series.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Plus

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

The new Pure ETCR series will get underway at Vallelunga this weekend featuring great looking cars, top drivers and real tracks. Its format is wacky, but it exists in an era when its petrol-fuelled brethren are all artificially contrived, and has the potential to move the tin-top game on

WTCR
Jun 17, 2021
The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement Plus

The tin-top champion who doesn't know the meaning of retirement

The news is out that three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx is stepping down from full-time racing. But he's still got plenty of mileage left him in yet, and his son has much more

WTCR
Jun 16, 2020
The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats Plus

The phoenix driver who is at peace with his defeats

Esteban Guerrieri spent years trying to make it in single-seaters, and came closer than you'd think to making it to F1. Now he's forging a successful tin-top career, but it's his philosophical approach to defeat and personal growth that is truly impressive

WTCR
Jan 13, 2020
The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle Plus

The surprise team orders twisting a world title battle

Team orders in major touring car racing are nothing unusual with manufacturer honour at stake. But in the 2019 World Touring Cars title fight, one team is raising eyebrows with the choices it is making

WTCR
Nov 18, 2019
The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter Plus

The 'weapon' clash that turned a world title battle bitter

Emotions ran high at Suzuka last weekend between two teams gunning for global tin-top bragging rights, and little has been done to cool those tensions since. While that's great news for WTCR, is there a danger of both outfits losing sight of their main aim?

WTCR
Nov 2, 2019
How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play Plus

How WTCR's last real independent has stayed in play

The World Touring Car Cup has gone from strength to strength for 2019 - but one small team in particular is proving time and again that it merits a place alongside the series' big hitters

WTCR
Apr 23, 2019
The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history Plus

The lessons World Touring Cars must heed from history

The WTCR has made a massive step up in quality ahead of its second season in its current format, but as manufacturers start to lock horns is it already in danger of repeating other great touring car series' mistakes?

WTCR
Apr 5, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.