Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak
WRC / Rally Greece News

WRC winner Markko Martin opens up on Tanak role and career

By:

Former World Rally Championship star Markko Martin has opened up on his role helping Ott Tanak and has reflected on the anniversary of his maiden WRC win at the Acropolis Rally.

WRC winner Markko Martin opens up on Tanak role and career

Martin competed in rallying’s top flight from 1997-2005 driving for factory Subaru, Ford and Peugeot teams, recording five wins and a career best third overall finish in the 2004 championship.

The Estonian effectively retired from the sport after pulling out of the final four rounds of the 2005 season following a crash at Rally GB that tragically killed close friend and co-driver Michael Park.

Martin has made sporadic one-off appearances in local rallies since and has played a key role in helping countryman and 2019 WRC champion, Tanak, with his rise through the rallying ranks.

The 45-year-old now owns the Red Grey rally team that run Hyundai’s WRC2 programme which has seen Martin return to the Acropolis Rally this weekend, the scene of his WRC breakthrough win 18 years ago.

In a rare interview, on WRC Live, Martin reflected on his career and his role with Tanak.

Martin’s MM Motorsport team ran Tanak in the Estonian Rally Championship in 2008 and 2009 and the pair have remained close since, with Martin acting as an advisor for the Hyundai driver.

“We have a long history together,” said Martin, when asked about his relationship with Tanak.

“I think the idea is to help Ott as much as possible with different types of rallying. Whenever I can be a benefit I try my best so that is what I’m doing.”

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Asked if he was the catalyst for talents such as Tanak coming through the ranks out of Estonia, Martin added: “First of all Estonia had the rally interest a long time ago before me, but I think it highlighted at the time that it was a completely new level for us and it created a lot of interest and that has carried on and still going strong in Estonia.

“I still try to keep myself a little bit busy with rallying.”

Casting his mind back to his famous breakthrough WRC win at the 2003 Acropolis Rally, he described the achievement as “special” and has enjoyed re-reading about his success in the media this week.

PLUS: The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Martin’s success came after apuncture denied him a likely win at the Greek round the previous year.

His triumph also provided one of the WRC’s most iconic moments. While in the lead, Martin hit a compression that forced the bonnet of his Ford Focus to smash into his windscreen leaving him to drive the remaining 20km of the stage effectively blind.

The bonnet also blocked his roof vent causing Martin to overheat, almost to the point of collapse.

“I didn’t win so many [WRC rallies], so I remember all of them,” said Martin.

“The first one is so special because it came in a hard way as well, I had that moment with the bonnet and I thought ‘no not again’. Luckily it worked out and we managed to win it.

“I was pretty shocked not really about the bonnet but because we had lost so many rally wins to mechanical issues so my first thought was not again.

“There was no thought about stopping so we drove like that.

“I couldn’t see much, I was looking out of a mailbox opening and I couldn’t see very far ahead so there was a lot of concentration needed to see the road and the corners coming. The main issue was the roof vent was blocked and there was no air coming in at all.

“In Greece it was hot so it was creating more and more heat in the car. I really started to lose it.

“We somehow made it to the end but I was close to collapsing.”

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak

Previous article

WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

18 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in final practice as Sainz crashes

3 h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

6 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

23 h
Latest news
WRC winner Markko Martin opens up on Tanak role and career
WRC

WRC winner Markko Martin opens up on Tanak role and career

1 h
WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak

3 h
WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans
WRC

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

18 h
Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally
WRC

Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally

19 h
WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

21 h
Latest videos
Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak Rally Greece
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans Rally Greece
WRC

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Rally Greece Plus
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Trending Today

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in final practice as Sainz crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in final practice as Sainz crashes

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

WRC winner Markko Martin opens up on Tanak role and career
WRC WRC

WRC winner Markko Martin opens up on Tanak role and career

WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera blitzes rivals to stretch lead over Tanak

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans
WRC WRC

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally
WRC WRC

Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.