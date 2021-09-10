Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally
WRC / Rally Greece News

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

By:

Elfyn Evans admits his World Rally Championship title chances have dropped from “bad to worse” after a gearbox drama effectively ended any podium hopes at the Acropolis Rally.

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

Last year’s championship runner-up was in need of a strong result to stay in touch with points leader Sebastien Ogier, but is now left fighting for the minor placings after a transmission issue plagued his Friday.

Evans headed into the day sitting second overall after Thursday night’s Super Special and remained firmly in the hunt after the first of Friday’s gravel stages.

However, heading into the regroup before stage four, his Toyota Yaris developed a gearbox issue that resulted in Evans being late to check in, costing him a 40-second penalty.

The Welshman then had to complete the majority of the remaining three stages stuck in gear, which further haemorrhaged time.

Without a mid-point service to repair the car, Evans successfully managed to navigate the stages to reach the end of the day service sitting 16th overall, 4m46.7s adrift.

“It was quite a last-minute thing before we went into SS3, everything was fine after SS2,” said Evans.

“When we then put the power on and started to drive towards the stage, we found that we had an issue, so we then tried to find some quick remedies but unfortunately picked up some time penalties and then more again later trying to find some results with the problem. Unfortunately it was back to square one.

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Elfyn Evans, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“My paddle [shift] was not working at all basically but I had the means to go up but not down so then it was a case of, if you try your luck let’s say for certain sections to go up a gear, you struggle a lot then when it gets tighter.

“I think we tried to do what we could and the team was working behind the scenes, but there is only so much you can do in that situation.”

With team-mate Ogier within striking distance of the rally lead in third just 3.9s behind Kalle Rovanpera, Evans says his title hopes look much worse than they did at the start of the day.

“I mean the situation wasn’t looking great anyway so it’s gone from bad to worse, but it’s the name of the game,” said Evans, who is confident his gearbox problem will be fixed for Saturday’s action.

“I don’t think I’ve had really one technical issue since I’ve joined this team so, at the end of the day, these things happen and it’s a very rare occurrence here so I’m sure it’s just one of those things.

“I’m quite sure it is fixable let’s say there is nothing obvious with the information they had. I’m sure they can get on with it and get it sorted.”

The Acropolis Rally continues on Saturday with a further six special stages.

shares
comments

Related video

Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally

Previous article

Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

5 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

2 h
3
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

8 h
4
Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

1 h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
Latest news
WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans
WRC

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

22m
Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally
WRC

Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally

1 h
WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

3 h
WRC Greece: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer mechanical dramas
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer mechanical dramas

7 h
WRC Greece: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special
WRC

WRC Greece: Ogier leads Evans in Athens Super Special

Sep 9, 2021
Latest videos
Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights 01:51
WRC
Aug 16, 2021

Rally Belgium: Sunday Afternoon Highlights

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021 04:08
WRC
May 24, 2021

Wolf Power Stage Highlights WRC Vodafone Rally de Portugal 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap 01:51
WRC
May 22, 2021

Vodafone Rally de Portugal Friday afternoon recap

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8 01:51
WRC
Apr 23, 2021

Croatia Rally SS5-SS8

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser 00:50
WRC
Apr 19, 2021

WRC Croatia Rally 2021 Teaser

Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally Rally Greece
WRC

Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally

WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier Rally Greece
WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Rally Greece Plus
WRC

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Elfyn Evans More
Elfyn Evans
Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium Rally Belgium
WRC

Toyota WRC pair expecting high puncture risk in Belgium

WRC Estonia: Evans missing 100% confidence to “compete” Rally Estonia
WRC

WRC Estonia: Evans missing 100% confidence to “compete”

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Plus
WRC

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

Trending Today

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton in Friday qualifying

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas set to start F1 Italian GP at the back after Mercedes engine change

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Plus

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Plus

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Plus

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021
How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium Plus

How Hyundai's home hero delivered overdue WRC success in Belgium

With limited recent fortune and pressure starting to mount, Hyundai needed a big result at the Ypres Rally. All the key components came together in Belgium to see home hero Thierry Neuville lead a manufacturer 1-2 and kickstart its World Rally Championship challenge

WRC
Aug 16, 2021
The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree Plus

The new car that can resurrect Ford's WRC winning pedigree

M-Sport has become the first to unveil its new-for-2022 hybrid World Rally Championship challenger, the Puma Rally1. Ford has upped its support in a bid for glory, but can the new machine roll back the years and return the Blue Oval to the top of the WRC tree?

WRC
Aug 12, 2021
The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies Plus

The rookie WRC driver aiming to continue Loeb and Ogier's legacies

French drivers have dominated the World Rally Championship across the past two decades; Sebastiens Loeb and Ogier have racked up the titles in commanding fashion. With Ogier calling it a day on full-time WRC competition from next year, France will pin its long-term hopes on rookie Adrien Fourmaux, who looks to have a bright future.

WRC
Aug 7, 2021
How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia Plus

How Finland’s newest rally hero made WRC history in Estonia

Kalle Rovanpera broke a decade-old record in becoming the World Rally Championship's youngest-ever winner in a truly dominant performance on Estonia's fast gravel roads. Staving off the challenge of Hyundai's Craig Breen, his committed drive showed a maturity beyond his 20 years that gives Toyota's post-Ogier era a far brighter complexion

WRC
Jul 19, 2021
How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Plus

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

The World Rally Championship’s delayed return to the Safari Rally was always set throw up some surprises, but aside from a spirited showing by Thierry Neuville it became another painful event for Hyundai in 2021. Once again it was Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage as he completed a stunning comeback drive

WRC
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans
WRC WRC

WRC title hopes have gone from "bad to worse" - Evans

Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally
WRC WRC

Neuville: I was more mechanic than WRC driver in eventful Acropolis Rally

WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera holds slender lead over Tanak, Ogier

WRC Greece: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer mechanical dramas
WRC WRC

WRC Greece: Rovanpera leads, Evans and Neuville suffer mechanical dramas

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.